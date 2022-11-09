 Skip to content
Elon Musk robs Tesla to pay Twitter as his net worth erodes
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
He still has too much money.
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
he'll have to pay 15-30% of that sale in fed taxes. good luck Elmo!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
hahaguy
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
aleister_greynight
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Five dimensional chess here, people.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
NewportBarGuy
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Giant Clown Shoe


I hope it keeps getting worse
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doesn't he need that money for the lawsuits when the autopilot runs over the line of handicapped orphans?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But... he's such a great business man! Definitely not a petulant child.
 
EvilVanMan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eh, seems appropriate:
EvilVanMan
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your government dollars at work.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Musk tweeted: "Tesla stock price is too high imo."

Is that legal because it doesn't sound like it should be.
 
billix0
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should start a Gofundme
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is actually a genius move by Genius Daddy Musk. Musk saw that Tesla was vastly overvalued and like all great men could not let such an injustice continue. So he purposefully tanked Tesla's stock to save Twitter and also save free speech. It does mean he loses some money which means a dozen or so people will not make it to Mars but they will undeniably the poorest and therefore least valuable candidates.
 
mcnguyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's his next move, have Tesla buy Twitter?  That worked with SolarCity.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scumm: he'll have to pay 15-30% of that sale in fed taxes. good luck Elmo!


And he can deduct it if he uses it for twitter.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about 8 bucks a month and I'll let you drive your Telsas?  I can brick 'em all from my lair, you know.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk has sold almost $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, seeing his net worth drop below $200 billion on Tuesday

That is four $1 billion copes. That's a lot of cope. I've never seen someone cope so hard, and yet it's only a fraction of his copium tank. I hope it lasts.

Wine Sipping Elitist
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It aint the 44 billion.  It's the common clay laughing at me like I did something stupid.   It's second grade playground all over again.   I made them pay.  I'll make everyone pay.
 
Myrkor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: But... he's such a great business man! Definitely not a petulant child.


Idiot man child.  He's the living embodiment of Hitchcock's fridge logic.  He seems intelligent when he's talking to you, but thinking about it afterwards makes you wonder if he's just memorized 4chan threads.
 
DanInKansas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Musk tweeted: "Tesla stock price is too high imo."

Is that legal because it doesn't sound like it should be.


It certainly seems like a potential lawsuit from other Tesla shareholders.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The_Sponge
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now is the time for the real activist investors to snag as much Tesla as they can and oust him from the company.

Ford, VW, etc could even take him out...
 
Greil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In another thread, someone floated a back-of-napkin calculation that musk could lose over 100 billion dollars through twitter crashing and taking tesla with it.

He would still be worth 100 billion dollars.

We have got to tax the rich.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor guy's worth under $200 billion now.
So we have that in common..
I'm used to it.
Hope he can adjust.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gee, it would be terrible, if some other billionaire took advantage of this to steal Tesla away from him.
 
Joe_diGriz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are rumors that he's considered putting Twitter - *ALL* of Twitter - behind a paywall. You know, the sort of paywall that a lot of news organizations have - you're allowed to see only a handful or tweets per day or week, then you need to pay for it.

Do it Elon. The world dares you.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Gee, it would be terrible, if some other billionaire took advantage of this to steal Tesla away from him.


And Space X, god knows they've suffered enough under this tool.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is precisely why the super rich need do overs
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
On no! His worth is only somewhat less than 200 billion! How will he survive?!

\better give billionaires more tax cuts, it's only fair!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DanInKansas: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Musk tweeted: "Tesla stock price is too high imo."

Is that legal because it doesn't sound like it should be.

It certainly seems like a potential lawsuit from other Tesla shareholders.


Pulling that kind of bullshiat is how you get hostile takeovers
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Greil: In another thread, someone floated a back-of-napkin calculation that musk could lose over 100 billion dollars through twitter crashing and taking tesla with it.

He would still be worth 100 billion dollars.

We have got to tax the rich.


At that level, "taxes" are meaningless noise.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: DanInKansas: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Musk tweeted: "Tesla stock price is too high imo."

Is that legal because it doesn't sound like it should be.

It certainly seems like a potential lawsuit from other Tesla shareholders.

Pulling that kind of bullshiat is how you get hostile takeovers


He's used to that too!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Musk tweeted: "Tesla stock price is too high imo."

Is that legal because it doesn't sound like it should be.


You know, I just started a new job, and they have very strict rules about what I can say about the company, because it's publicly traded. How come this bozo can say anything he wants about his companies with seemingly no consequences?


\yes, I know the answer is "he's rich and you're just a peon", it was a rhetorical question
 
chitownmike
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Joe_diGriz: There are rumors that he's considered putting Twitter - *ALL* of Twitter - behind a paywall. You know, the sort of paywall that a lot of news organizations have - you're allowed to see only a handful or tweets per day or week, then you need to pay for it.

Do it Elon. The world begs you.


Ftfm
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

billix0: He should start a Gofundme


If he did there would be a lot of idiots who would contribute to it.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
LesserEvil
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Greil: In another thread, someone floated a back-of-napkin calculation that musk could lose over 100 billion dollars through twitter crashing and taking tesla with it.

He would still be worth 100 billion dollars.

We have got to tax the rich.

At that level, "taxes" are meaningless noise.


And yet he'll fight tooth and nail against paying any more than the bare minimum.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: DanInKansas: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Musk tweeted: "Tesla stock price is too high imo."

Is that legal because it doesn't sound like it should be.

It certainly seems like a potential lawsuit from other Tesla shareholders.

Pulling that kind of bullshiat is how you get hostile takeovers


The twitter guys should take over Tesla starting a never ending loop of the two groups just taking each others companies over and over.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Gee, it would be terrible, if some other billionaire took advantage of this to steal Tesla away from him.


There are a lot of people that see a wounded TSLA share price right now that are going to attack the f*ck out of it. It has been fueled by optimistic fans buying far out of the money calls and brokerages having to buy the shares to cover those bets... NO ONE is optimistic on their growth right now so those plays are off the table... Without that and with a coordinated short attack on the shares, that stock is going to get throttled down in a hurry.

Maybe... If it happens now is the time for someone to do it. But, he's been counted out dozens of times before.

He may be in real trouble this time.
 
RowdyPants
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Now is the time for the real activist investors to snag as much Tesla as they can and oust him from the company.

Ford, VW, etc could even take him out...


Just wait. When the big Manufacturers release their cost effective EVs next year it will happen organically.
It will start with the Chevy Equinox releasing for 30k for base model.

/just a prediction
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That's a lot of money.
Is he trying to buy out his partners/lender on the Twitter deal?

That's more than yachting around money.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

billix0: He should start a Gofundme


ah, beaten to the punchline! fark everyone who could lose 99% of everything they have and still more than most people- that's just unnatural and unhealthy for society
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Joe_diGriz: There are rumors that he's considered putting Twitter - *ALL* of Twitter - behind a paywall. You know, the sort of paywall that a lot of news organizations have - you're allowed to see only a handful or tweets per day or week, then you need to pay for it.

Do it Elon. The world dares you.


If it weren't for fark, I'd never see a single tweet.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Elon Musk has sold almost $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, seeing his net worth drop below $200 billion on Tuesday

That is four $1 billion copes. That's a lot of cope. I've never seen someone cope so hard, and yet it's only a fraction of his copium tank. I hope it lasts.

[Fark user image 425x393]


yeah but Chelsea Manning is coping his wife, so...
*snert*
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
probably should've added that coping is an archaic term for screwing. i'll stop now
 
db2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm somewhere around panel 3 of the Vince McMahon template right now.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Gyrfalcon: Greil: In another thread, someone floated a back-of-napkin calculation that musk could lose over 100 billion dollars through twitter crashing and taking tesla with it.

He would still be worth 100 billion dollars.

We have got to tax the rich.

At that level, "taxes" are meaningless noise.

And yet he'll fight tooth and nail against paying any more than the bare minimum.


You don't take every deduction available?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: fark everyone who could lose 99% of everything they have and still more than most people- that's just unnatural and unhealthy for society


It's not unnatural or unhealthy, that's how capitalism works.
 
suid
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RowdyPants: Just wait. When the big Manufacturers release their cost effective EVs next year it will happen organically.


TBF, they have been about to release their cost-effective EVs "next year, or the year after next" for the last 5 to 6 years.

media.tenor.comView Full Size


And I say that quite unironically.  Really, I've been holding off on buying a Tesla for so long now..
 
