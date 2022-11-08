 Skip to content
(MSN)   What's the difference between a BMW and a porcupine? The prick smiles for the mugshot   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Manchester, New Hampshire, New Hampshire, state police, Massachusetts, Interstate Highway System, Vermont, Massachusetts man, Interstate 95 in Massachusetts  
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They ran and caught up to him after getting passed at that speed?

My guess is they well exceeded even that speed doing so. Explain how that is safe pursuit.

Get the plate and call ahead.
 
phishrace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just wait until he gets home to his wife.

static1.colliderimages.comView Full Size
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was it an M3?

Because 110 in an M3 feels like you're barely moving.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Depending on how new the car is 107 is so smooth that it's safer than some shiat boxes going 60mph.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Wanebo: They ran and caught up to him after getting passed at that speed?

My guess is they well exceeded even that speed doing so. Explain how that is safe pursuit.

Get the plate and call ahead.


The car passed the cop, doesn't say they ran after he started after them.  Plus it's on a freeway.   I am more incensed by the punchability of this Masshole's face
 
Pert
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Wanebo: They ran and caught up to him after getting passed at that speed?

My guess is they well exceeded even that speed doing so. Explain how that is safe pursuit.

Get the plate and call ahead.

The car passed the cop, doesn't say they ran after he started after them.  Plus it's on a freeway.   I am more incensed by the punchability of this Masshole's face


A "smugshot".

Learned that phrase on here yesterday. I forget who coined it.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: Depending on how new the car is 107 is so smooth that it's safer than some shiat boxes going 60mph.


You gonna try "But I can do it safelike, it doesn't matter that it's against regs, Chief!" - seriously?  How far is that shiat gonna get you when you got caught red-handed by them responsible for enforcing said regs?

/maybe one thing if it's just the Chief that catches you - you might escape with a "Quit it dumbass!" lecture
//this is the equivalent of a gaggle of officers happening along just as you're having said hopeless discussion
///it's official now, and you're gonna get hammered
 
nytmare
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
107 is an arrest-able offense? That's cruise control speed in some states. Oh yeah, the children. Think of them.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
New Hampshire motto: live free and get pulled over.
 
