(BBC-US)   Old news - scams by alleged Nigerian "princesses". New hotness - scams by actual Norwegian princess   (bbc.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2022 at 2:50 AM



Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From The Guardian yesterday:

"
The 51-year-old princess's relationship with Durek Verrett, a Hollywood spiritual guru, caused waves in Norway after the "sixth-generation shaman" suggested in his book Spirit Hacking that cancer was a choice.

He also sells a medallion on his website labelled a "Spirit Optimizer", which he claims helped him overcome Covid-19...

Märtha Louise, who claims to be able to speak with angels, lost her honorific "Her Royal Highness" title in 2002 when she chose to work as a clairvoyant."

FFS.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, her again?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The worst scams are the Pacific Princess ones.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Cancer is a choice???

I did not know this. Why the hell do so many people choose cancer? That seems really dumb.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Cancer is a choice???

I did not know this. Why the hell do so many people choose cancer? That seems really dumb.


And what a really shiatty sentiment to put out into the world for people dealing with cancer or cancer in their families to accidentally encounter at one the most difficult times in their lives.

Some might call it a willful act of evil.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BlazeTrailer: Cancer is a choice???

I did not know this. Why the hell do so many people choose cancer? That seems really dumb.


It'll be great fun when this asshole dies of cancer - I truly hope people remind me multiple times every day that he's choosing to die, and that's pretty dumb

/Verrett, not you Blaze
 
Norwegian Squirrel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Makes me miss the days when she was married to a weird author...

Meanwhile, the crown prince is being a sensible person. It's nice to have monarchs that are figure heads

\ I didn't vote for him
\\ their grandfather was a prince we got for free when saying goodbye to Sweden in 1905
\\\ I give the monarchy one more generation
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Shaman healers generally suck.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: BlazeTrailer: Cancer is a choice???

I did not know this. Why the hell do so many people choose cancer? That seems really dumb.

And what a really shiatty sentiment to put out into the world for people dealing with cancer or cancer in their families to accidentally encounter at one the most difficult times in their lives.

Some might call it a willful act of evil.


Yeah, that guy can go fark himself with a rusty pitchfork.
 
Dudley_Nightsoil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A choice, huh? Well I'll remember that for my next life.

/Please never wish cancer on anyone, your worst enemy or any one.
 
