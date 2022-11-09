 Skip to content
Man wants to take a stab at voting
posted to Main » on 09 Nov 2022 at 12:05 AM



west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maga
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: Maga


You can tell as there was ZERO endgame. Just "stop the voting!" Okay, now what??? Didn't think that far ahead, while doing your own research, did ya???

They literally don't know what they want most of the time.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
mastermind Maga.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Turns out he didn't care how anyone was voting. He was just really irate about the noise it caused inside the library.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i wonder who he voted for?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
definitely a republican.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Proof once again that MAGA is just Boomer for YOLO.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In incidents like this, the punishment should be bannination from ALL electronics, including television sets.

Books. They get books. Proper books, appropriate for reform. Otherwise, well, 250 years in prison is within reason.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Maybe there was a bomb in one of the machines, you don't know, because that was definitely among one of the possible details wholly admitted from the article.  That polling station might have had to stay above 60mph, the article didn't talk about that, either.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Combustion: west.la.lawyer: Maga

You can tell as there was ZERO endgame. Just "stop the voting!" Okay, now what??? Didn't think that far ahead, while doing your own research, did ya???

They literally don't know what they want most of the time.


Sure they do.  They want to fark everything up.  Disrupt roflcopter!  After that everything is magically better.  That's their plan
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think I'm gonna do this next time but with a twist - It'll be like,

*runs into middle of polling area*
"Stop the voting!!! Those votes you're voting with!! They're made of PEOPLE!!!!!
*runs the hell out as fast as can*
- later, at police station -
"Get your hands off me you damn dirty apes!!!"
 
