(The Verge)   The white check is for loading and unloading only. There is no verification in the blue check
67
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Facepalm tag was right there, subby
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God he's such an absolute idiot.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
LOL, Musk is dumb AF.

Yet more evidence that CEOs aren't worth their paychecks.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So they can give Blue checks to anyone who pays and then claim hey we never said this Hunter Biden Blue Check Twitter account that posts about being the real Hunter and admitting that he is corrupt drug addicted pedophile protected by his Dad is the real Hunter Biden
It says right in our TOS blue checks mean nothing
If people want to believe that is the real Hunter it's not our fault
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

spongeboob: So they can give Blue checks to anyone who pays and then claim hey we never said this Hunter Biden Blue Check Twitter account that posts about being the real Hunter and admitting that he is corrupt drug addicted pedophile protected by his Dad is the real Hunter Biden
It says right in our TOS blue checks mean nothing
If people want to believe that is the real Hunter it's not our fault


Next up will be a one time fee of $100* to re-enable an account that was deactivated for rule breaking and being a white supremacist.

*and 2 years pe-payment of twitter-blue.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This is such a clusterfark and you can tell the goals are being constantly rewritten as Musk is told how his shiat won't work.

This is amazing to watch.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I feel bad for the coders that got stuck camping out at Twatter HQ 24/7 in order to roll out this feature as demanded by His Royal Pain in the Anus, Elon.
 
RubiconBeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I deactivated my account the other day. It's really the only sensible thing to do, if its done properly. Therapeutically there's no danger involved.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LOL, rather than say, "yes it was a half baked plan to make people pay for the blue check and anyone can have one," and leave the blue checks alone while coming up with a new name for his monetization scheme, he has to make blue checks mean something new while adding a further distinction to distinguish accounts confirmed to belong to people of note.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Complicating things always makes it better.  It's easier to add charges later."

--Elmo Musk, probably.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: God he's such an absolute idiot.


The best part is since moron Musk fired everyone, it's a safe bet the institutional knowledge to keep things going doesnt exist. It'll be fun to watch functionality slowly just... break
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a reminder, this is the same guy we trust to build rockets.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The people in charge of sacking the verifiers who were sacked, have been sacked.

The verification process has been completed in an entirely different style at great expense and at the last minute.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'll love it.  It's a way of life.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in once they start a Check Mark Plus tier.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: NewportBarGuy: God he's such an absolute idiot.

The best part is since moron Musk fired everyone, it's a safe bet the institutional knowledge to keep things going doesnt exist. It'll be fun to watch functionality slowly just... break


The higher ups in companies seldom have the granular understanding of what their employees do to make smart firing decisions.  Inevitably four or five weeks later they end up saying "Oh, Ed was the only guy who knew how to do that?  shiat..."
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: So they can give Blue checks to anyone who pays and then claim hey we never said this Hunter Biden Blue Check Twitter account that posts about being the real Hunter and admitting that he is corrupt drug addicted pedophile protected by his Dad is the real Hunter Biden
It says right in our TOS blue checks mean nothing
If people want to believe that is the real Hunter it's not our fault


Elon looks at the account: " I see an A here, an O here, a D there.... Okay, I found all the letters that spell, 'parody', it stays up."

/" any accounts that complain, deactivate and ban "
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would any advertiser give money to these people?
Just in HOPES that somebody might see their ad and give them money?
Seems pretty stupid...
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is the guy who decided to replace the steering wheel on Teslas with a yoke.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I mean....is Elon TRYING to destroy Twitter?
 
gaspode
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
ahah ahaha haha thats funny
 
hammettman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

spongeboob: So they can give Blue checks to anyone who pays and then claim hey we never said this Hunter Biden Blue Check Twitter account that posts about being the real Hunter and admitting that he is corrupt drug addicted pedophile protected by his Dad is the real Hunter Biden
It says right in our TOS blue checks mean nothing
If people want to believe that is the real Hunter it's not our fault


And that twitter feed is going to give the Republican House about 1000 hours of Special Committee investigation hearings.  They're just asking questions.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....is Elon TRYING to destroy Twitter?


It might be his great villian revenge plan in all.honesty.
 
austerity101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Also: LOL
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
See, by calling it "official" instead of "verified" and changing it from a blue check to a grey check and then making the blue check unverified, Musk has solved all of Twitter's problems. It's a shame some people can't recognize his genius.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: iheartscotch: I mean....is Elon TRYING to destroy Twitter?

It might be his great villian revenge plan in all.honesty.


He could have done that by lobbying politicians to change section 230 for WAAAAAY less money.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, it's no Red Squirrel icon. I wonder what Elon will give me in exchange for a horse.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: God he's such an absolute idiot.


Probably.  But. To be fair, Twitter, and social media in general is trash. And. What he wants.  Well. Would have to be the opposite of trash.  He basically wants public email? Or a town white board? Or maybe he wants Reddit? But that is trash too.
Meh.

At some point website will have to be run like fast food franchises. All the same but individually run by a small group.
I this because fark heads claim it's impossible to hire enough stuff.
Well. Then maybe things as big as Facebook can't actually be a thing.  Pick one you cry babies.  Fml. Ftw. And fark the lies of we can't hire that many people.  Jfc.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
You can grind for mystery boxes, or buy them outright, to discover new skins for your checkmarks.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: LOL, Musk is dumb AF.

Yet more evidence that CEOs aren't worth their paychecks.


Absolutely no is worth millions.
No one.
But. The people paying them and the end customer is a farking idiot.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: See, by calling it "official" instead of "verified" and changing it from a blue check to a grey check and then making the blue check unverified, Musk has solved all of Twitter's problems. It's a shame some people can't recognize his genius.


Elon should have stuck with his first love! Designing ludicrously inefficient, titanically expensive and unbelievably stupid methods of transportation with pods.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: spongeboob: So they can give Blue checks to anyone who pays and then claim hey we never said this Hunter Biden Blue Check Twitter account that posts about being the real Hunter and admitting that he is corrupt drug addicted pedophile protected by his Dad is the real Hunter Biden
It says right in our TOS blue checks mean nothing
If people want to believe that is the real Hunter it's not our fault

Next up will be a one time fee of $100* to re-enable an account that was deactivated for rule breaking and being a white supremacist.

*and 2 years pe-payment of twitter-blue.


😆 you should be CEO
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
We've had one checkmark yes but what about second checkmark?

/too lazy to post the image, deal with it.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Blue Check
Grey Check
Sanity Check

i.gr-assets.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I feel bad for the coders that got stuck camping out at Twatter HQ 24/7 in order to roll out this feature as demanded by His Royal Pain in the Anus, Elon.


fark them they can quit.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Surprised they didn't call it TotalMusk
 
Cubansaltyballs
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just waiting for the Jive-speaking flight attendant to start slapping some mfers
 
baorao
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Marvel at all my genius ideas
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: weddingsinger: NewportBarGuy: God he's such an absolute idiot.

The best part is since moron Musk fired everyone, it's a safe bet the institutional knowledge to keep things going doesnt exist. It'll be fun to watch functionality slowly just... break

The higher ups in companies seldom have the granular understanding of what their employees do to make smart firing decisions.  Inevitably four or five weeks later they end up saying "Oh, Ed was the only guy who knew how to do that?  shiat..."


And yet they all act like they deserve their inflated  pay checks
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Why would any advertiser give money to these people?
Just in HOPES that somebody might see their ad and give them money?
Seems pretty stupid...


Advertising has always been suspect
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
...that'll just turn the "gray checks" into the VIP room.  Then the chuds will demand gray checks of their own, and Elon will give it to them because he's that desperate for cash, and then they'll need a third color of check to...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
LOL this is hysterical.

The whole point of paying for the blue check mark was to say "I'm one of the cool kids now"
Then Elon goes and says "Well, no not really, the cool kids have a white check mark now. You can't have one peasant"
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I feel bad for the coders that got stuck camping out at Twatter HQ 24/7 in order to roll out this feature as demanded by His Royal Pain in the Anus, Elon.


Frankly this part of it would be fairly easy. Set up the subscription base using off the shelf software, move the check image to that use the verification code as ND simply change the where the check used to be with the "official" label.

Of course to be sure you aren't fired add another 500 lines of NOP loops to increase your number of lines but that's not a big deal either.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: See, by calling it "official" instead of "verified" and changing it from a blue check to a grey check and then making the blue check unverified, Musk has solved all of Twitter's problems. It's a shame some people can't recognize his genius.


And beta was better than vhs
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Walker: LOL this is hysterical.

The whole point of paying for the blue check mark was to say "I'm one of the cool kids now"
Then Elon goes and says "Well, no not really, the cool kids have a white check mark now. You can't have one peasant"


Wait.  This his him being a school yard bully.
This explains it all
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Walker: LOL this is hysterical.

The whole point of paying for the blue check mark was to say "I'm one of the cool kids now"
Then Elon goes and says "Well, no not really, the cool kids have a white check mark now. You can't have one peasant"


OMFG Musk is farking Cady Heron.
 
