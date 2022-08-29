 Skip to content
(The Verge)   So to be clear, either this guy admits the crime he's accused of, burning a Frida Kahlo original work, or he admits he defrauded his investors on a fake Frida Kahlo work. Sounds like he's damned if he did and damned if he didn't in a uniquely NFT way   (theverge.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, Mexico, Frida Kahlo, History of painting, Diego Rivera, cheering crowd, NFT enthusiasts, crypto businessperson Martin Mobarak, Mexico City  
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fingers crossed for the worst case scenario, whichever that is.

/Also that crypto implodes again, just because
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine having your head so far up your own ass that you'd destroy an actual physical asset for a gimmick.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is that a crime?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

Explain to your fiancé that an NFT of a diamond engagement ring is exactly the same as a real diamond ring.
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: How is that a crime?


Destroying a Kahlo? A crime against humanity, regardless of reason. Ripping off rich assholes? More, please!
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a damned fool no regardless.
Friend of mine got into some NFT "business" last year, tried to rope me into it. Told him he was getting involved in a scam and explained why, he got really pissy and said some friendship-ending things.
I learned that I overestimate people sometimes.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever. Frieda Kahlo's art is crap. She was all about politics. She's important by her association with Diego Rivera, who was a great artist.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: [preview.redd.it image 640x726]
Explain to your fiancé that an NFT of a diamond engagement ring is exactly the same as a real diamond ring.


Don't buy diamonds because they are titanically overpriced.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*raises an eyebrow*
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which piece did they burn? I hope it wasn't this one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

deadsanta: How is that a crime?


Mexico has declared that art as being a protected national treasure.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

deadsanta: How is that a crime?


FTA: Mexico's National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature considers Kahlo's work national monuments, and destroying them is a crime.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Rapmaster2000: [preview.redd.it image 640x726]
Explain to your fiancé that an NFT of a diamond engagement ring is exactly the same as a real diamond ring.

Don't buy diamonds because they are titanically overpriced.


At one point I would have vehemently agreed with you.  I understand it's an artificially constrained commodity.  Now I just accept that trinkets sell for whatever they sell for be they Bitcoins, diamonds, or Rolexes.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

leeksfromchichis: *raises an eyebrow*


Rookie brows
 
Valter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Christ. NFTs.

No. Never.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Whatever. Frieda Kahlo's art is crap. She was all about politics. She's important by her association with Diego Rivera, who was a great artist.


No.  Just, no.   She was a great artist in her own right.  Your comment does say a lot about you, however.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But, yeah, NFTs.     push them all these people into a ditch and drive away.   Don't have to light it on fire, or bury them or anything sick like that.  but, just, go away.
 
zbtop
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Whatever. Frieda Kahlo's art is crap. She was all about politics. She's important by her association with Diego Rivera, who was a great artist.


Says the poster who commonly whines about CRT and Marxism...

Methinks the issue is more you dont like the politics more than the fact that politics is involved.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [preview.redd.it image 640x726]
Explain to your fiancé that an NFT of a diamond engagement ring is exactly the same as a real diamond ring.


Well, you can't destroy a diamond in a fire, so...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zbtop: WastrelWay: Whatever. Frieda Kahlo's art is crap. She was all about politics. She's important by her association with Diego Rivera, who was a great artist.

Says the poster who commonly whines about CRT and Marxism...

Methinks the issue is more you dont like the politics more than the fact that politics is involved.


Well what do you expect about green warty monsters about 8' tall that regenerate all non-fire damage?

/trolls dislike anything they need to for more efficient fishing
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Whatever. Frieda Kahlo's art is crap. She was all about politics. She's important by her association with Diego Rivera, who was a great artist.


Oh look, we have ourselves an art critic. Kahlo made a far more important impact on culture and humanity, especially for women than Rivera ever will. And to shiat on her as "political" while championing Rivera whose entire body of work is essentially a socialist manifesto is laughable

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: WastrelWay: Whatever. Frieda Kahlo's art is crap. She was all about politics. She's important by her association with Diego Rivera, who was a great artist.

Oh look, we have ourselves an art critic. Kahlo made a far more important impact on culture and humanity, especially for women than Rivera ever will. And to shiat on her as "political" while championing Rivera whose entire body of work is essentially a socialist manifesto is laughable

[Fark user image 850x1100]


OH NO sochalism!!!
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Rapmaster2000: [preview.redd.it image 640x726]
Explain to your fiancé that an NFT of a diamond engagement ring is exactly the same as a real diamond ring.

Well, you can't destroy a diamond in a fire, so...


It's carbon. It can burn.
Burning Diamonds
Youtube oS6fWwpI1A0
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Holy shiat! Had no idea that was the inspiration for that character. Can't be coincidence.

Anyhoo, obviously burning it was the right thing to do. Gawd damn.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's hard out there for NFT enthusiasts - the market has slowed down significantly, sales have plummeted since peaks

Fark user imageView Full Size

On top of that, the controversial promotion tactic may have broken Mexican law.

Mexico's National Institute of Fine Arts and Literature considers Kahlo's work national monuments, and destroying them is a crime. In September, the institute announced it was investigating whether Mobarak's drawing was an original Kahlo piece

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dbaggins: WastrelWay: Whatever. Frieda Kahlo's art is crap. She was all about politics. She's important by her association with Diego Rivera, who was a great artist.

No.  Just, no.   She was a great artist in her own right.  Your comment does say a lot about you, however.


It's so weird entirely predictable that the people I have on ignore for one particularly sh*tty opinion always demonstrate that they have sh*tty opinions on entirely unrelated topics. It doesn't seem like they should align like that, but damn, they always do. Like, if you're a pro-choice asshole, you probably have sh*tty opinions on music. Or if you're a total racist, you also believe the 2020 election was stolen. They always line up.
 
austerity101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought this link was gonna be about those idiotic "No More Oil" people or whatever.
 
