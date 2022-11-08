 Skip to content
Have you ever had Turkey gravy, with WEED?
24
    limited-edition Kiva Turkey Gravy  
24 Comments     (+0 »)
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Geeze.. mixing weed with Turkey is only going to cause some epic couch lock. good luck, folks... sounds like fun.
 
Bslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, getting drowsier after a turkey-day meal sounds like the opposite of fun.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Just be sure to let everybody know ahead of time, just like with other allergens (shrimp, peanuts, etc etc).
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Geeze.. mixing weed with Turkey is only going to cause some epic couch lock. good luck, folks... sounds like fun.


Yeah, that sounds like a recipe for a serious food coma. Although I guess if it makes you hungry again you'll have plenty of leftovers to work with.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Best turkey you'll ever make, you're welcome.

Peruvian turkey
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Stupid Foodbeast.

Everybody knows the herb goes in the stuffing.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Just be sure to let everybody know ahead of time, just like with other allergens (shrimp, peanuts, etc etc).


For the last time, I thought peanut allergies were FAKE! Not my fault that stupid kid wound up in the ER.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have a warm refreshing glass of gravy every day but I never thought to add weed to it.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dill is a weed.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tedthebellhopp: Best turkey you'll ever make, you're welcome.

Peruvian turkey


1 tablespoon dried oregano cannabis
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bughunter: Stupid Foodbeast.

Everybody knows the herb goes in the stuffing.


I cram rosemary and thyme in the carcass while it smokes. Most of that is just to make the smell even better for the grill tender.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Geeze.. mixing weed with Turkey is only going to cause some epic couch lock. good luck, folks... sounds like fun.


You might actually *gulp* have to watch the Cowboys.
 
Psylence
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
10mg? Jesus thats useless.

farkin drop in a gram of RSO for farks sake.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Later in the evening - enjoying quiet time with grandma (sitting in the centre).
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bslim: Yeah, getting drowsier after a turkey-day meal sounds like the opposite of fun.


Drunk Uncle's ravings would (slightly) more disjointed and much funnier.
 
delysid25
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
BevUse tryptophan isn't  bad enough. Might as well infuse it with DMT.

At least that is an amino acid in the same.class as Turkey
 
delysid25
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Psylence: 10mg? Jesus thats useless.

farkin drop in a gram of RSO for farks sake.


Can I do Thanksgiving at your place?!
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
When someone tells you there's weed in the gravy...

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Do they make it not taste like weed?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Trocadero: bughunter: Stupid Foodbeast.

Everybody knows the herb goes in the stuffing.

I cram rosemary and thyme in the carcass while it smokes. Most of that is just to make the smell even better for the grill tender.


You should be putting the weed in the firebox, then...
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Weed is a side dish, not an ingredient.
 
Psylence
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

delysid25: Psylence: 10mg? Jesus thats useless.

farkin drop in a gram of RSO for farks sake.

Can I do Thanksgiving at your place?!


Those RSO things say "20 doses per gram!" and I'm like... how come they only last me 3? Thanksgiving dinner at my place means you gonna be stoned the following morning, no doubt.
 
miscreant
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tedthebellhopp: Best turkey you'll ever make, you're welcome.

Peruvian turkey


12 cloves of garlic?! Can you even taste anything else?
 
