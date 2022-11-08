 Skip to content
(The Hill)   The aliens have us just where they want us ... a civil war inside the US government over UFOs   (thehill.com) divider line
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
every time they do release data it's "Mostly misidentified shiat with some stuff (1-5%) we can't identify"

But that "stuff we can't identify" isn't aliens so who cares, release it all to satisfy the wingnuts.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're CHUDS. Cannibalistic Humanoid Undersea Dwellers.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: every time they do release data it's "Mostly misidentified shiat with some stuff (1-5%) we can't identify"

But that "stuff we can't identify" isn't aliens so who cares, release it all to satisfy the wingnuts.


^
Government disinformation agent or alien?

I'm not saying it's aliens...
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am honestly optimistic that UFOs are what takes us down
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Daily Mail article, in contrast, struck a remarkably different tone

You don't say.
 
valkore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UFO/UAP hullabaloo is a bit silly. The information that's accessible to the public is basically "we've seen stuff in the air and we don't know what it is." That's the extent of it. How people interpret this information as technology  from another planet is just a leap to what they want it to be.

Want to be taken seriously? Come back with physical evidence. People have been reporting these for at least 70 years now and nothing other than video footage has surfaced.

Until then, focus your mental energy on the very real problems present on Planet Earth.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

poorjon: I am honestly optimistic that UFOs are what takes us down


There's always some guy with an anal probe fetish...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So advanced enough to get here.  But no other technological advantages? How so?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: So advanced enough to get here.  But no other technological advantages? How so?


and coincidentally with the advent of ubiquitous high quality cameras in the hands of hundreds of millions of people, vanishingly rare all of a sudden.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Our history has shown us that if aliens were to contact Human governments, the first thing we would do is determine if they were a threat. The second thing we would do is attempt to ally with them against our enemies and help us destroy them. The third thing we would do would be to go "oh shiat" as we realize that we've destroyed ourselves in the process.

Examples;

The expansion of Chinese imperial power
The Muslim conquest
Conquest of the New World
American expansion
British conquest of India

Farscape wasn't wrong with their episodes returning to Earth, attempting to give the world advanced tech to get up to speed to fight off the Scarrans and having our nations fall all over each other to prevent "those guys" from getting their hands on it. The deliciously ironic line "You're not seeing the big picture" from Creighton's father, who is focusing on human power struggles and completely not seeing the even larger picture of the impending Scarran conquest of Earth.
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: poorjon: I am honestly optimistic that UFOs are what takes us down

There's always some guy with an anal probe fetish...


Hey man, if in a hundred years the history books say The American Empire ended because everyone got probed to death, my shambling zombie bones will smile.

I mean, they'll always be smiling, but they'll put extra effort in
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You're still quarantined, maybe stop killing each other and your planet if you wanna join The Federation"

"We've been there lotsa times, but gotta be in stealth-mode since we're bending the rules"

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: poorjon: I am honestly optimistic that UFOs are what takes us down

There's always some guy with an anal probe fetish...


Pentagon officials are just sitting on info. Meanwhile some elected officials be like

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

replacementcool: every time they do release data it's "Mostly misidentified shiat with some stuff (1-5%) we can't identify"

But that "stuff we can't identify" isn't aliens so who cares, release it all to satisfy the wingnuts.


Pretty much.

With the hardcore wingnuts, it won't matter if the objects have been identified or not. You could give them evidence that the "UFO" was actually a drone and release all the supporting files and they'll claim it was a cover-up for something else like some top secret project using alien tech. Their brains are already wired to equate everything to aliens no matter what. The government could release all the information, and I'm pretty sure the UFO conspiracy theorists will claim that the government is hiding something.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We can't look all that distantly, but in our celestial neighborhood, we haven't seen any exoplanet that probably has life. Much less intelligent life. Much much less advanced technologies. Much much much less, technologies capable of interstellar exploration. For possible someones on the other end of the telescopes, we've only been making extra-terrestrial noise for 120 years or so.  There's nobody at that distance that would come here.

In a word -- that's applicable for so many issues -- scenarios aren't evidence.
 
Mangoose
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"A Daily Mail article, in contrast, struck a remarkably different tone."

stopped reading there.jpg
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Whether it's aliens or not, we have to find out exactly what these things are.  It's a security threat.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The chances are extremely low that we'll ever be visited by Aliens.

People seem to forget that we are a gazillion of light years away from any planets that might contain life.

No one can live in a space craft that long to make it to our tiny little corner of the Milky Way.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
About half the people in the country believe in all kinds of imaginary things these days so yeah, I imagine it is so.
 
red230
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Very good video about whether or not it's aliens from the people who should know.

How To Know If It's Aliens
Youtube 3sq658Okvao
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't think we require aliens to destroy us.  We're doing a damn good job of that all on our own.
 
Kraig57
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Whether it's aliens or not, we have to find out exactly what these things are.  It's a security threat.


How is that different than saying "It's aliens"? If you don't know what it is, then you can't know that it's a threat.
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

poorjon: I am honestly optimistic that UFOs are what takes us down


I for one will gladly welcome our Amazons from Venus overlords.

/Overladies?
 
Fooshards
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We aint gonna find aliens, but we're probably gonna find ourselves from different realities/times/phases/mcguffin-of-your-choice
 
Wireless Joe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
a civil war inside the US government over UFOs

Which makes just as much sense as a civil war inside the US government over a pizza parlor basement child sex ring.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Any government that would sell you out to a brain eating, heart destroying, lung shredding virus would sell you out to an alien in a heartbeat.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: We can't look all that distantly, but in our celestial neighborhood, we haven't seen any exoplanet that probably has life. Much less intelligent life. Much much less advanced technologies. Much much much less, technologies capable of interstellar exploration. For possible someones on the other end of the telescopes, we've only been making extra-terrestrial noise for 120 years or so.  There's nobody at that distance that would come here.

In a word -- that's applicable for so many issues -- scenarios aren't evidence.


Right now we're looking through a crack in the door and can only see dim details of the front porch.

/There's a reason I told YouTube not to recommend that channel that claims that astronomers saw 'city lights' on the exoplanet around Proxima Centauri. Because we've never directly imaged the damned thing.
 
bikkurikun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: People seem to forget that we are a gazillion of light years away from any planets that might contain life.


Warp drives are theoretically possible, and other civilizations might be ages ahead of us. There might be things we haven't even theorized yet .Nothing is impossible.
 
