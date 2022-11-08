 Skip to content
(CNN)   A Nigerian non-prince just got 11 years in prison for money laundering. Apparently, it was a scam. Bonus: his last name is Hushpuppi   (cnn.com) divider line
    Ramon Abbas  
posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2022 at 4:20 PM



El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.cnn.comView Full Size


Now THAT is a neck beard.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've heard of this guy because of my kids. And just like I said then. Scammer. He spent all his time telling people how rich he supposedly was.
 
Trevt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Overview here with better sarcasm
The Bizarre Case Of Hushpuppi
Youtube ns-zY_VSHJk
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Greetings and hello, my friend. A mutual awuaintances has given me you emailed address and I emplore you to read more.

I am a Nigerian prince with a net worth of 11 million dollars and wish to impart upon you 20% upon completion of a very simple task.  Wealth will soon be yours! My friend.
Simply bake a cake of any flavor and slip a hacksaw blade untraceable in it.  Have it delivered to Death Island Penal colony care of prisoner S-354.  Do this and I will be soon granting you desires of wealth!
Do it soon.  Please.  A convict known as the beheader has a grudge and a desire to remove my head from my shoulders.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THE FOLLOWING CRIMINALS ARE STILL AT LARGE:

i.ytimg.comView Full Size

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: I've heard of this guy because of my kids. And just like I said then. Scammer. He spent all his time telling people how rich he supposedly was.


He was rich. He stole a lot of money.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: Hey Nurse!: I've heard of this guy because of my kids. And just like I said then. Scammer. He spent all his time telling people how rich he supposedly was.

He was rich. He stole a lot of money.


Touché
 
camarugala
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I don't care what his name is nothing beats general butt naked.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Having 41 million dollars in cash, on you, is, like, some for real sh*t.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Having 41 million dollars in cash, on you, is, like, some for real sh*t.


A $100 bill weighs a gram, $41M would be 410,000 bills, or 410 kg, so 903+ lbs. That is some real shiat.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ha! Forbes magazine!  That's what the truly wealthy people regularly read.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Ha! Forbes magazine!  That's what the truly wealthy people regularly read.


img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

camarugala: I don't care what his name is nothing beats general butt naked.


Dick Army
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Bonus: his last name is Hushpuppi

Yeah, well that's better than "Fish Plank"
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
But he does have beautiful penmanship. A lost art.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What is it with scammers and their ostentatious display of wealth? If I was them, I'd be using the funds to quietly build my top-secret lair, the kind where you murder the workers at the end of the job to keep it undiscovered.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Stay gold, Puppi Boy.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Activate Salivary Glands!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
In prison he's known as "Hush puppy, you're mine now"
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Since I have been incarcerated, I have had enough time to reflect on the past and I regret letting greed ruin the good name of my family, my blessing and my name," he wrote.
images.uncyclomedia.coView Full Size
 
