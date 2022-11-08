 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   New California PowerBall winner might be able to afford a new house in California, assuming they don't blow it all on blackjack and hookers beforehand   (cnn.com) divider line
50
    More: Followup, Powerball, Powerball lottery jackpot, lone winning ticket, Multi-State Lottery Association, Lottery, Tuesday morning, Mega Millions, winner of the largest lottery prize  
•       •       •

1065 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2022 at 2:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



50 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there was a delay to the drawing last night and now just one winner.

/the fix is in
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half of it I spent on hookers and blow; the rest I just wasted.
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Job #1: Get a damn good lawyer on retainer
Job #2: Find a financial advisor
Joe #3: Disappear
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

4000 chicks at the same time!
 
Bungles
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sergeant Angle: Job #1: Get a damn good lawyer on retainer
Job #2: Find a financial advisor
Joe #3: Disappear



Do you have to go public in the US?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Glad I never spent hundreds of dollars on this scam. One born every minute.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bungles: Sergeant Angle: Job #1: Get a damn good lawyer on retainer
Job #2: Find a financial advisor
Joe #3: Disappear


Do you have to go public in the US?


I think it depends on the state.  Not that it matters, you're never going to win either.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bungles: Sergeant Angle: Job #1: Get a damn good lawyer on retainer
Job #2: Find a financial advisor
Joe #3: Disappear


Do you have to go public in the US?


Depends on the state you live in.  I don't know about California.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sergeant Angle: Job #1: Get a damn good lawyer on retainer
Job #2: Find a financial advisor
Joe #3: Disappear


RIP Joe #3
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: there was a delay to the drawing last night and now just one winner.

/the fix is in


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll be one studio apartment and a parking spot rental in SF.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOLY SHIAT! I'M RICH! I FARKING WON! I FARKING WON!!
*me winning a $10 scratcher ticket*
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will never concede. I will declare it a fake lottery, the fakest lottery and a stolen jackpot until the end of my days. Stop the steal. I won. Furthermore, those of you that think you will benefit from my winning (you won't) will storm the lottery commission offices in a peaceful demonstration with batons and bear spray in order to disrupt the confirmation of anyone who might have think they won. Well, the other people will, I'll just watch it on TV and not tell anyone to stop or anything. Yes, there is one winning ticket and I have it. I won't show it to you though. If someone else shows a ticket with those numbers on it, it is just a lie. I'll sue to prove I'm the winner. I'll just scream and shout that I have it and that's that. And people will believe me. I'll have huge rallies and people will give me money and buy hats and shirts made in China with my name on them and my new slogan too. MLGA. Make Lotto Great Again.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FML
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: there was a delay to the drawing last night and now just one winner.

/the fix is in


I was watching an infotainment show during lunch and they said that they had released the numbers and that no one had hit the jackpot.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's a Farker, can you buy us ten years worth of TF?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take the lump sum payout.
Change legal name to something very common.
If election results bad and US indeed heading toward fascism --
Buy business in a country that grants citizenship with business (there are other ways, but, ugh, $ talks)
In 2024, if it's TrumpTime or DeSatan, revoke US citizenship.
Be a nice cool boss for the remaining days as the world burns.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bungles: Sergeant Angle: Job #1: Get a damn good lawyer on retainer
Job #2: Find a financial advisor
Joe #3: Disappear


Do you have to go public in the US?


Depends on the state you're in, but you can get around that by setting up a trust and the trust claims it.

Honestly, I don't think officials would be overly concerned about the winner going public. Already cases of lottery winners having family kidnapped and killed, and with the amount of this win, anonymity would be prudent.

One winner shouldn't be a surprise. There hadn't been a winner since August 3rd, despite the number of tickets sold in the past few drawings. People use birthdays, anniversaries, etc., and that would increase the selection of numbers below 32. People might not pick higher numbers for whatever reason.

Several people hit 5 numbers but missed the Powerball. It's $1M, but it would haunt me that I was *this close* to hundreds of millions and just missed it. Wouldn't surprise me if someone killed themselves because of it.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: I will never concede. I will declare it a fake lottery, the fakest lottery and a stolen jackpot until the end of my days. Stop the steal. I won. Furthermore, those of you that think you will benefit from my winning (you won't) will storm the lottery commission offices in a peaceful demonstration with batons and bear spray in order to disrupt the confirmation of anyone who might have think they won. Well, the other people will, I'll just watch it on TV and not tell anyone to stop or anything. Yes, there is one winning ticket and I have it. I won't show it to you though. If someone else shows a ticket with those numbers on it, it is just a lie. I'll sue to prove I'm the winner. I'll just scream and shout that I have it and that's that. And people will believe me. I'll have huge rallies and people will give me money and buy hats and shirts made in China with my name on them and my new slogan too. MLGA. Make Lotto Great Again.


Sadly, thousands would believe you.

Go for the grift, dude! Now's your chance!
 
max_pooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told repeatedly by people on fark that winning the lottery is impossible. Good thing this person in California didn't listen.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
csb:   my mom bought our house in San Francisco, in a decent neighborhood, in 1973.   $38,000.
Mom died in 1993.   House was sold for $200,000
Zillow, today.   $1.3 million

House I grew up in, North side of Youngstown, Ohio.  1950s.  $4000.
Today?  $8000.   But it was as low as $3500 just two years ago.

Had an apartment in San Francisco in '77-'78 on LaPlaya, half block from the beach.   $250/mo.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, win a few more of these things and you could maybe buy a social media company.
/ or snag Twitter next year for $3.50...
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The DJ on the local station here (well, not local enough, I have to stream it) said that the winning ticket was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena.  That's a Mobil station like just a frickkin BLOCK from my house.

I bought my tickets across the street at the Arco.

God...  DAMMIT!
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was fixed. someone figured out the pot was finally big enough to risk it and turn a profit
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: That'll be one studio apartment and a parking spot rental in SF.


In the farking Tenderloin, too.
 
radinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I live in Altadena! BRB, let me check my ticket...

<disconnected>
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he could get a condo, but a house is really pushing it.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully a recently fired Twitter engineer
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CokeBear: Hopefully a recently fired Twitter engineer


Which seems more unlikely?  IT guy winning the lottery, or IT guy working for company taken over by a megalomaniac?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

radinator: Hey, I live in Altadena! BRB, let me check my ticket...

<disconnected>


Hey!  Altadena high five!

If you win, you host a Fark party at the Alehouse!

/hell, you can BUY the Alehouse
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beware the "I won the multi-billion dollar lottery, and I'll share my winnings with you" scammers that are gearing up to sucker the rubes.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I missed winning by only 6 numbers.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Totalfark, barefark and swear jar for you guys. Sorry. I lived the $2 dream, but alas, it was not meant to be.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yay Altadena, I sure am glad the winner isn't some stupid redneck from bumf*ck flyover country. Those assholes don't need any more power.

Anywho, California requires public disclosure of claimants' names and where the ticket was bought - that's all. The reason is so that the state can prove the lottery system isn't fake, that people actually do win. It happens, but to anyone spending their time posting on Fark. Ha.

You can do a helluva lot of legal maneuvering in a whole year, which is how long Powerball winners have to claim their prizes. Smaller prizes must be claimed in 180 days.

Even then, you can create several levels of LLC's and obscure their ownership, then have the ticket claimied by a newly-hired representative of a holding company which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of YourNewOrg, LLC, a Delaware Corporation set up for you by a registered agent, etc etc etc.

With enough money, you can do damned near anything. Look at that c*nt trump. Jeez.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Several people hit 5 numbers but missed the Powerball. It's $1M, but it would haunt me that I was *this close* to hundreds of millions and just missed it. Wouldn't surprise me if someone killed themselves because of it.



It can happen, when you get 'The Fever':

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

max_pooper: I was told repeatedly by people on fark that winning the lottery is impossible. Good thing this person in California didn't listen.


You should take a statistics class. Extremely improbable does not mean impossible. In fact, extremely improbable things happen all the time.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

offacue: I will never concede. I will declare it a fake lottery, the fakest lottery and a stolen jackpot until the end of my days. Stop the steal. I won. Furthermore, those of you that think you will benefit from my winning (you won't) will storm the lottery commission offices in a peaceful demonstration with batons and bear spray in order to disrupt the confirmation of anyone who might have think they won. Well, the other people will, I'll just watch it on TV and not tell anyone to stop or anything. Yes, there is one winning ticket and I have it. I won't show it to you though. If someone else shows a ticket with those numbers on it, it is just a lie. I'll sue to prove I'm the winner. I'll just scream and shout that I have it and that's that. And people will believe me. I'll have huge rallies and people will give me money and buy hats and shirts made in China with my name on them and my new slogan too. MLGA. Make Lotto Great Again.


This.
Security protocols my butt.
Stop the steal.
I won the 3 billion.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: indy_kid: Several people hit 5 numbers but missed the Powerball. It's $1M, but it would haunt me that I was *this close* to hundreds of millions and just missed it. Wouldn't surprise me if someone killed themselves because of it.


It can happen, when you get 'The Fever':

[Fark user image 400x295]
[Fark user image 400x300]


That's why I loved that show; so many episodes had no supernatural anything in them at all, they were just mental health crises w/ dramatic music and disorienting camera angles. The one w/ the actor who couldn't tell what was real and what was his character was even better.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: That'll be one studio apartment and a parking spot rental in SF.


Yeah, but what about next months rent?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Maybe he could get a condo, but a house is really pushing it.


mrs bughunter is a realtor in that neighborhood.

Just Northeast of there, your comment is not as hyperbolic as you intended.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: offacue: I will never concede. I will declare it a fake lottery, the fakest lottery and a stolen jackpot until the end of my days. Stop the steal. I won. Furthermore, those of you that think you will benefit from my winning (you won't) will storm the lottery commission offices in a peaceful demonstration with batons and bear spray in order to disrupt the confirmation of anyone who might have think they won. Well, the other people will, I'll just watch it on TV and not tell anyone to stop or anything. Yes, there is one winning ticket and I have it. I won't show it to you though. If someone else shows a ticket with those numbers on it, it is just a lie. I'll sue to prove I'm the winner. I'll just scream and shout that I have it and that's that. And people will believe me. I'll have huge rallies and people will give me money and buy hats and shirts made in China with my name on them and my new slogan too. MLGA. Make Lotto Great Again.

This.
Security protocols my butt.
Stop the steal.
I won the 3 billion.


No, no, no. It was 5 billion and I won it. Everyone's been saying it.
 
patrick767
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Bungles: Sergeant Angle: Job #1: Get a damn good lawyer on retainer
Job #2: Find a financial advisor
Joe #3: Disappear


Do you have to go public in the US?

Depends on the state you're in, but you can get around that by setting up a trust and the trust claims it.

Honestly, I don't think officials would be overly concerned about the winner going public. Already cases of lottery winners having family kidnapped and killed, and with the amount of this win, anonymity would be prudent.

One winner shouldn't be a surprise. There hadn't been a winner since August 3rd, despite the number of tickets sold in the past few drawings. People use birthdays, anniversaries, etc., and that would increase the selection of numbers below 32. People might not pick higher numbers for whatever reason.

Several people hit 5 numbers but missed the Powerball. It's $1M, but it would haunt me that I was *this close* to hundreds of millions and just missed it. Wouldn't surprise me if someone killed themselves because of it.


Kill themselves because they only won a million bucks? Huh.

Add a million to my savings and I'm farking retiring way earlier than expected. Like... now maybe. I'd have a hard time being depressed about that no matter how big the "near miss".
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

patrick767: indy_kid: Bungles: Sergeant Angle: Job #1: Get a damn good lawyer on retainer
Job #2: Find a financial advisor
Joe #3: Disappear


Do you have to go public in the US?

Depends on the state you're in, but you can get around that by setting up a trust and the trust claims it.

Honestly, I don't think officials would be overly concerned about the winner going public. Already cases of lottery winners having family kidnapped and killed, and with the amount of this win, anonymity would be prudent.

One winner shouldn't be a surprise. There hadn't been a winner since August 3rd, despite the number of tickets sold in the past few drawings. People use birthdays, anniversaries, etc., and that would increase the selection of numbers below 32. People might not pick higher numbers for whatever reason.

Several people hit 5 numbers but missed the Powerball. It's $1M, but it would haunt me that I was *this close* to hundreds of millions and just missed it. Wouldn't surprise me if someone killed themselves because of it.

Kill themselves because they only won a million bucks? Huh.

Add a million to my savings and I'm farking retiring way earlier than expected. Like... now maybe. I'd have a hard time being depressed about that no matter how big the "near miss".


Winning a million isn't gaining a million.  Tax man cometh.
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dryknife: I missed winning by only 6 numbers.


I missed winning by not buying a ticket.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have 10 tickets for sale. You never know, there might be a second chance drawing someday.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: there was a delay to the drawing last night and now just one winner.

/the fix is in



Don't forget...it was an "issue" in California that caused the delay and now that's were the sole winning ticket was bought.

I'm calling shenanigan's.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dennysgod: ltdanman44: there was a delay to the drawing last night and now just one winner.

/the fix is in


Don't forget...it was an "issue" in California that caused the delay and now that's were the sole winning ticket was bought.

I'm calling shenanigan's.


townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: Winning a million isn't gaining a million.  Tax man cometh.


Sure, but it'd still be a very nice boost to my retirement savings. Gimme.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Bonus: this saves me $2 immediately.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dennysgod: ltdanman44: there was a delay to the drawing last night and now just one winner.

/the fix is in


Don't forget...it was an "issue" in California that caused the delay and now that's were the sole winning ticket was bought.

I'm calling shenanigan's.


Nah, they didn't draw the numbers until after cali sent in their data.

Folks who bought a ton of tickets for tomorrow nights drawing thinking it was a rollover are gonna be pissed off though.
 
Displayed 50 of 50 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.