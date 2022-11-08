 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Talk Talk, Furniture, Lone Justice, and The Lords Of The New Church. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #408. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm here but as of today I'm going back to my old work schedule. So I'll be here today and tomorrow until 11:30 or so. I also hereby demand that PF happen on Thursdays again.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: I'm here but as of today I'm going back to my old work schedule. So I'll be here today and tomorrow until 11:30 or so. I also hereby demand that PF happen on Thursdays again.


you can talk to the station boss about that. i'm barely in charge of myself, let alone the rest of the station.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!

djslowdive: I also hereby demand that PF happen on Thursdays again.


Now you're Talk Talking!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.

FULL PENGUIN MODE at the Beardsley Zoo Lantern Fest.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

And some groovy color-shifting mandarin fish for the tie dye fans.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hello all.
Looking forward to at least getting some decent tune in my ears before & pass out.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All your dog beds are belong to us


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Looking forward to at least getting some decent tune in my ears before & pass out.


Just read that back & looks like my pain relief is already kicking in. LOL
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Howdy Howdy Howdy!

Lets get the party started; which of youse won the lottery, and is buying the drinks this after?
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
image.shutterstock.comView Full Size


He says, "Son can you play me a memory?
I'm not really sure how it goes
But it's sad and it's sweet and I knew it complete
When I wore a younger man's clothes"

Da De Da, Da De Da, DaDa...
 
