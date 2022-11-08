 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Giant Freakin Robot)   How do we know it wasn't hyperintelligent aliens that messed with John Wick's dog   (giantfreakinrobot.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Cowboy, Dustin Procita, Ranch, The Flaming Lips, Nevada County, California, Meteoroid, Universe, Meteorite  
•       •       •

1008 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2022 at 3:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A hyperintelligent being would know better than to mess with John Wick's dog.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We gonna keep greenlighting this until the main tab is renamed Comet?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: We gonna keep greenlighting this until the main tab is renamed Comet?


I'm not your pal, Bon Ami.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Aliens are getting into the smiting game now? God's going to be pissed!
 
Steve Zodiac
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
John Wick is what happens if Neo chooses the Blue pill.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
My money is still on John Wick versus hyperintelligent aliens
 
replacementcool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
because they showed in the movie that it was eastern european thugs?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
From what I heard it actually landed about 160 miles away from the dude's house, and was too small to still be hot when it made landfall.

No, A Meteorite Did Not Burn Down This House
Youtube 8vmOngK18xg
 
tuxq
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We already started the process to move asteroids with NASA's physics experiment a couple months ago.
Just wait. One day we'll be hurling space rocks at enemy planets around the universe. Easy way to rid the planet of life before stealing their resources.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Jeebus, Giant Robot.  It was Nevada County, California.

Now I no longer believe in Giant Robots.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Trocadero: AppleOptionEsc: We gonna keep greenlighting this until the main tab is renamed Comet?

I'm not your pal, Bon Ami.


I see which way the Tide is turning in this thread.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: From what I heard it actually landed about 160 miles away from the dude's house, and was too small to still be hot when it made landfall.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8vmOngK18xg]


Yep. Not only is this a repeat repeat, but each previous repeat has already included the debunking info.

Maybe Stubby works for "Stop the Steal!" and has ingrained habits.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ISO15693: mongbiohazard: From what I heard it actually landed about 160 miles away from the dude's house, and was too small to still be hot when it made landfall.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8vmOngK18xg]

Yep. Not only is this a repeat repeat, but each previous repeat has already included the debunking info.

Maybe Stubby works for "Stop the Steal!" and has ingrained habits.


It'l keep making the rounds for awhile. It's entered the news orbit.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Aliens are getting into the smiting game now? God's going to be pissed!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
A falling object from space sadly...

How do they know it was sad?
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
John Wick vs. The Space Mutants

John Wick Conquers The Martians

Mars Attacks John Wick
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Because we haven't seen the explosion from when Wick made their sun go supernova in revenge...duh
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: A falling object from space sadly...

How do they know it was sad?



That's true. Half of falling things are cheerful.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That's the fourth time this week a dog got killed by a meteorite.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.