(WGAL 8)   Shots fired into York house, Subby thinks the police should be on the lookout for those wearing the the red rose of the Lancasters   (wgal.com) divider line
17
•       •       •

373 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2022 at 1:20 PM (1 hour ago)



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they forget to pay the Danegeld?
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dick or Peppermint Patty?
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.pixabay.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎵
Four thousand holes in Blackburn, Lancashire
🎵
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Opiate of the Lasses
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This would never have happened if the Duke hadn't marched his ten thousand men up to the top of that hill.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice headline, subby
+1
 
jkpdx [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've driven between York and Lancaster any number of times and never made that connection. Nice.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Lancaster always pay their debts.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they play the Rains of Castamere?


I know, wrong Lan---sters.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Weird shootings usually happen around princess st.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
York Steak House?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTFA: someone fired a shot into a home

Subby: shots fired pew pew pew!
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Jed Yoek?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Guns and roses have always been a volatile combination. You could say, they have an appetite for destruction.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
goldderby.comView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Take that, derwood
 
