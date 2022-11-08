 Skip to content
(UPI)   Man eats 10 Carolina Reaper chili peppers in 33.15 seconds. Spends next 33.15 hours regretting his decision   (upi.com) divider line
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've eaten one. I'm good with not setting that record. They are a tasty pepper actually, so if you use one in a batch of sauce and rpast it, it's not absurd.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP asshole
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm growing Carolina Reapers. Those bastards are inedible. I would rather just eat hot lava.
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Danwah and the Giant Scorpion Pepper Fail
Youtube UZPqW4OY3Fg
For reference I grow similar peppers and put them on almost everything. Here is what happens when I try to eat ONE at the first harvest of the season
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Regrets EVERYTHING!!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like hot peppers, but I wouldn't do this.
 
snowybunting [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once ate a chicken wing that had been doused in Dave's Insanity Sauce. I took one bite, my breath left me as if I'd fallen flat on my back from 4 feet, I tried to expel it but some liquid came up thru my nose then my mouth, I seriously didn't know if I was going to die or not. It didn't even taste good, it just...hurt.

That was almost 30 years ago. I always have the hot sauce when going to Mexican restaurants, but i will no longer put stupid hot things in my mouth "just because".
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like spicy food.
That is Not Food.
 
abbarach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm growing Carolina Reapers. Those bastards are inedible. I would rather just eat hot lava.


I grew some ghost peppers this year, on a whim.  Along with my regular Habaneros.  I threw a batch of ghosts and habaneros on the grill to smoke and dehydrate them.  When they were done I cut off a little, pencil eraser sized piece of habanero and tried it; quite enjoyed it.  Did the same with a ghost, and it lit me up for about 30 minutes.  Not unbearable by any stretch, but it definitely hung around in my mouth for a while.

I've ground the ghosts up to dust, and just sprinkle it very lightly on shiat I want to be hotter, or mix it into chili.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like hot sauce. I can usually handle the hottest non-disclaimer required sauce at any wing joint. One time I went to a Thai restaurant and chose 6 out of 8 on their scale of hotness, and I just about died.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alexa, what is spontaneous anal combustion?
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This reminds me I just saw David Blaine on Hot One's, it was good.


https://youtube.com/shorts/SdZZvNtNOWw?feature=share
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a bit on the dainty side, but even these were painful for me to eat.  I can't imagine what the real thing is like.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do people enjoy this? I mean, I get the thrill of a little bit of heat. But this is like blister-adjacent.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does Guiness not yet recognize the Dragon Breath pepper?   that ones hotter than the Reaper, tho everything always says Reaper is the hottest.

Grew reapers one year..  No way they were 2.2 mil from my backyard, but they were hot as hell.
I could not finish half of one.    as stated above, better for mixing in sauces or chili.  
Ghost peppers I am able to cut in teeny tiny little pieces and put one piece on say, a bite of pizza or something.
Best I did for that was 1/2 in one sitting.

/wuss
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grow a lot of hot peppers to make hot pepper jam at the end of the summer. I've grown some of the super hot ones and you can't even chop them up without a lot of ventilation.

I once made a batch with habaneros, poblanos (in an attempt to cut the heat) and just a few apocalypse scorpion peppers and that jam is just insane. It's so hot, you really have to cut it with something, I use a lot of cream cheese. Fun to test on people who say they like spicy stuff though.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Butt lava...no thanks.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abbarach: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm growing Carolina Reapers. Those bastards are inedible. I would rather just eat hot lava.

I grew some ghost peppers this year, on a whim.  Along with my regular Habaneros.  I threw a batch of ghosts and habaneros on the grill to smoke and dehydrate them.  When they were done I cut off a little, pencil eraser sized piece of habanero and tried it; quite enjoyed it.  Did the same with a ghost, and it lit me up for about 30 minutes.  Not unbearable by any stretch, but it definitely hung around in my mouth for a while.

I've ground the ghosts up to dust, and just sprinkle it very lightly on shiat I want to be hotter, or mix it into chili.


That reminds me of a Man versus Food episode when Adam had some chicken wings coated in ghost pepper sauce, then ghost pepper dust.  I think the challenge was to finish 6.  He was only able to get through 3.
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Do people enjoy this? I mean, I get the thrill of a little bit of heat. But this is like blister-adjacent.


You get a severe adrenaline rush when your body doesn't know what to do. It is like a combination of being on the brink of death and your mind almost goes outside your body. It is an undescribable feeling but you will never feel more in the moment. It is an ego death similar to an heroic dose of psilocybin but contained in a very small moment of time
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

delysid25: [YouTube video: Danwah and the Giant Scorpion Pepper Fail]For reference I grow similar peppers and put them on almost everything. Here is what happens when I try to eat ONE at the first harvest of the season


Well, the bearded dude throwing up on his couch checks out as a farker. Having a sentient girlfriend...doesn't.
I would have had massive hiccups way below that level, so kudos for the try!
 
delysid25
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yuthinasia: delysid25: [YouTube video: Danwah and the Giant Scorpion Pepper Fail]For reference I grow similar peppers and put them on almost everything. Here is what happens when I try to eat ONE at the first harvest of the season

Well, the bearded dude throwing up on his couch checks out as a farker. Having a sentient girlfriend...doesn't.
I would have had massive hiccups way below that level, so kudos for the try!


Don't forget how I said I really wanted a beer...
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: I'm a bit on the dainty side, but even these were painful for me to eat.  I can't imagine what the real thing is like.
[Fark user image 600x600]


I've had those and the Ghost Pepper ones. They're not hot, at least not to me. Tasted more like a slightly spicy BBQ. Maybe I have a tongue and GI tract made out of cast iron because I don't think I broke even a minimal sweat.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
fark will go on and on about how taco bell gives them the runny bazooka shiats. each and every one of you that *says* they tried a carolina reaper or habanero is a lying-ass biatch.


never tried any of the new super hot varieties.

capsacin extract 'sauces' are cheating
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
33 hours if he's lucky. I went to a curry place that had a dish that if you finished it in 30 minutes, they give you a certificate and a free drink. I did win, but I dreaded going to the bathroom for at least the next week.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I had one sliver back in 2016 when they were popular. Literally a sliver, maybe 1/10th of the reaper.

That was amazingly hot. I would guess at some point, more of them wouldn't really make it any better or worse, but I had zero compulsion to volunteer for more.

CSB: so the guy at work was handing them around to see who wanted to be ballzy. I felt relatively safe eating it. Sweating, nose running. Washed my hands. Inadvertently touched my nose. Ooof.

2 hours later, 2 whole hours of working. And a mote of dirt got in my eye. Satan's thorny cock, did it hurt.

If gloves are not involved, I am never touching them again.
 
guestguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

delysid25: austerity101: Do people enjoy this? I mean, I get the thrill of a little bit of heat. But this is like blister-adjacent.

You get a severe adrenaline rush when your body doesn't know what to do. It is like a combination of being on the brink of death and your mind almost goes outside your body. It is an undescribable feeling but you will never feel more in the moment. It is an ego death similar to an heroic dose of psilocybin but contained in a very small moment of time


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Burns going in.  Burns coming out.  I assume it's still smoldering when it finally reaches the sewage processing facility.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: ... Satan's thorny cock,


years ago i worked in a mexican restaurant in georgia.
was making the pico de gallo type salsa, chopping up cilantro, jalapenos etc.
carelessly touched my eye and realized i needed to go to the bathroom right away. it was painful, sitting there with my face below the faucet trying to wash my eye out.
washed my hands real good, took a piss. felt ridiculous, standing there with one foot up on the counter trying to wash my dick off.
moral of the story; capsacin does not wash off easily, even with soap.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Unrepentant Fool
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: I grow a lot of hot peppers to make hot pepper jam at the end of the summer. I've grown some of the super hot ones and you can't even chop them up without a lot of ventilation.

I once made a batch with habaneros, poblanos (in an attempt to cut the heat) and just a few apocalypse scorpion peppers and that jam is just insane. It's so hot, you really have to cut it with something, I use a lot of cream cheese. Fun to test on people who say they like spicy stuff though.


Absolutely the same on my end. I grow ghost peppers, Trinidad scorpions, bird's eye chilis, and an assortment of other peppers. I'll make a few batches of pepper jelly of varying degrees of heat, along with a few different hot sauces.

Two scorpions peppers makes for a spicy plum jam that kicks like a mule, but won't send you running for the nearest gallon of milk...for most people.
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

delysid25: [YouTube video: Danwah and the Giant Scorpion Pepper Fail]For reference I grow similar peppers and put them on almost everything. Here is what happens when I try to eat ONE at the first harvest of the season


"What's the point of being alive if you don't get to feel?!?" Legit LOL from me.

You're a stronger man than I. I know better than to ever try one of these. Habaneros are too much for me to handle raw.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They did "roulette":bags of spicy yada yada. It's fiscally defying spicy, not going to make you call for help like at a good Thai restaurant.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In 8th grade I won 10 bucks for eating a whole habanero pepper, not fully understanding what it was at the time. I also got a referral to the principal's office and six hours of burning lips and mouth

/csb
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

serfdood: abbarach: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I'm growing Carolina Reapers. Those bastards are inedible. I would rather just eat hot lava.

I grew some ghost peppers this year, on a whim.  Along with my regular Habaneros.  I threw a batch of ghosts and habaneros on the grill to smoke and dehydrate them.  When they were done I cut off a little, pencil eraser sized piece of habanero and tried it; quite enjoyed it.  Did the same with a ghost, and it lit me up for about 30 minutes.  Not unbearable by any stretch, but it definitely hung around in my mouth for a while.

I've ground the ghosts up to dust, and just sprinkle it very lightly on shiat I want to be hotter, or mix it into chili.

That reminds me of a Man versus Food episode when Adam had some chicken wings coated in ghost pepper sauce, then ghost pepper dust.  I think the challenge was to finish 6.  He was only able to get through 3.


I remember seeing that the restaurant had cheated on that. To fark with Adam they added way more capsaicin extract than normally goes in the recipe. Adam was super pissed when he found out.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fire hole not worth it.
"It's when I stand up and start chugging milk and water and everything, to go through the post competition phase, that the heat really kicks in."
Yeah, you're an athlete.
 
abbarach
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I'm a bit on the dainty side, but even these were painful for me to eat.  I can't imagine what the real thing is like.
[Fark user image 600x600]


I just finished a can of those.  In the grand scheme of things they weren't all that spicy.  They were a little hot on initial bite, but they don't stick with you the way super-hots will, and they didn't really seem to build heat the more I ate in one sitting.

The overall flavor was good, and I'll probably buy them once in a while, but as far as straight-on heat goes, they could have been better.

On the other hand, it's rare for supermarket products to really be all that hot... it cuts down your potential customers quite a bit.  As a "supermarket hot" food, they were fine.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LewDux: [img.buzzfeed.com image 450x338] [View Full Size image _x_]


That is... Mesmerizing.
 
Ostman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pffft.

Get back to me when he downs an entire chilli made from the Merciless Peppers of Quetzalacatenango.
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
His sphincter is about to go all Death Con 3 on his poor, poor toilet bowl 💩😱
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Spicy is good, but there is a certain point where you can irreparably mess up your bowels, exacerbate an upper hiatal hernia, thrombose hemorrhoids or worse. It isn't even sometimes about the level of spicy but the type of spice. Habanero peppers don't bother me but dried Red Chili flakes fark up my system. We aren't just talking fun explosive diarrhea either. I cannot eat beans, especially black beans, since I will go into cold sweats and extreme amounts of abdominal pain for close to an hour plus. Meanwhile, it doesn't even phase me to do a lvl 8 Thai Spicy Basil Fried Rice. The most important thing is knowing your body and not doing stupid stuff to it.
 
Qwurky1
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 480x360]


It's supposed to be "dain my bramage"
 
abbarach
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I had one sliver back in 2016 when they were popular. Literally a sliver, maybe 1/10th of the reaper.

That was amazingly hot. I would guess at some point, more of them wouldn't really make it any better or worse, but I had zero compulsion to volunteer for more.

CSB: so the guy at work was handing them around to see who wanted to be ballzy. I felt relatively safe eating it. Sweating, nose running. Washed my hands. Inadvertently touched my nose. Ooof.

2 hours later, 2 whole hours of working. And a mote of dirt got in my eye. Satan's thorny cock, did it hurt.

If gloves are not involved, I am never touching them again.


This is a good move.  Habaneros and up I generally cut wearing gloves.  I ended up with a Lemon Drop pepper plant this year, so I froze my harvest as they ripened and then  just put them all in to ferment for hot sauce last week.  Didn't bother with gloves, but after processing a half-gallon of them my hands were a little hot, and a few little cat scratches I had on one hand were more than slightly uncomfortable.  And lemon drops are weaker than habaneros; it just built up after dealing with such a high quantity of them, and getting my hands coated.  Even after washing hands repeatedly, it did sting my eyes a bit when I took my contacts out.  I got complacent/lazy, and I paid the price for it.

When grinding the ghost peppers to dust I wear an N95 and do it outside.  There are stories of people putting superhots in a dehydrator and running it in the house, not realizing that it's going to fill the whole house up with something that's pretty similar to a weak tear gas.
 
AtomicBanana
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Does it really count if it shows them throwing it all back up a few seconds later?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Unfortunately, all the milk and beer and liquid you pound down to stop the burning will result in the Ring of Fire.  Your digestion can process capsaicin.  But if you buffer all your stomach acids and digestive enzymes with milk and beer and dilute it all with large amount of water, then capsaicin will pass all the way through without being broken down.  Then your large intestine will reabsorb the water.  Then pure evil burning rage will be expelled with your poop, where the capsaicin will once again discover heat receptors.

Then, boom goes the dynamite.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
APPLE.MOV
Youtube xxAJqvslV7M
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
imgix.ranker.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
There was once a headline about a man who drove [some amazing number] of nails into his own head.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
