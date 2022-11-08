 Skip to content
(The Scottish Sun)   Family on trip to the Safari Park unintentionally taunt the masturbation monkey, despite the nearby sign saying not to   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    Amusing, The Sun, News of the World, Newspaper, The Times, Laughter, Blair Drummond Safari Park, News Corporation, News International  
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh sure, when the monkey does it everyone's "left in hysterics;" but when I do it I'm "drunk" and have to "leave the San Diego zoo immediately."
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a spunky monkey.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sh*t, my brother is in Scotland. He was probably just trying to keep it warm.
 
jpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this a link to the Daily Fail article instead of the actual social post?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Oh sure, when the monkey does it everyone's "left in hysterics;" but when I do it I'm "drunk" and have to "leave the San Diego zoo immediately."


OoooOOOOhhhh.  Look who gets to LEAVE the zoo when he masturbates in front of humans.  WooOOOOoooo.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Monkey:

"Well I may be having a wank, but at least I'm not covered in my own poo like you filthy humans"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Goodbye, Harry | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube UrvrIW2X3Do
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They blurred out a monkey jerking off, but showed us a baby covered in shiat? WTF, Scots?
 
dkimball
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonus:

The girl who gets hiat with feces looks like a future Karen:

Monkey Throwing Shit
Youtube kkfYAMM3EjE
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UNCENSORED video
https://twitter.com/Sean_Nicol/status/1589652670704394242
11:15 AM · Nov 7, 2022
Sean Nicol
@Sean_Nicol
6 months on and I can honestly say that I won't forget our trip to the Safari Park in a hurry 🙈🍆

Monkey eggplant?
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DO NOT TAUNT THE DYNAMITE MONKEY!

community.hubitat.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When I go to the zoo I expect to see the monkeys doing one of two things: whacking off, or slinging crap.
If I don't get to see either, I ask for a refund.
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What's the monkey's Fark handle?
 
groverpm
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Went there quite often as a kid. Weren't any wanking monkeys though.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

HairBolus: The UNCENSORED video
https://twitter.com/Sean_Nicol/status/1589652670704394242
11:15 AM · Nov 7, 2022
Sean Nicol
@Sean_Nicol
6 months on and I can honestly say that I won't forget our trip to the Safari Park in a hurry 🙈🍆

Monkey eggplant?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
stationalpha5
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Bonus:

The girl who gets hiat with feces looks like a future Karen:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/kkfYAMM3EjE]


Supervillain origin story right there. Thanos who? She's going to wipe out ALL of creation.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If I was this dude, I'd be getting a DNA test. His kid looks just like Steve Irwin.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

jpat: Why is this a link to the Daily Fail article instead of the actual social post?


Good point. Drop the link in here.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Yo baby whazzup!"

Beastie Boys Brass Monkey Music Video
Youtube s0dxhSPoBjY
 
JimmySlicings
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Here, let me throw you a rope.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lee in Texas: They blurred out a monkey jerking off, but showed us a baby covered in shiat? WTF, Scots?


It's that damn Puritanism Americans named Scot are up to
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Guru Meditation: What's the monkey's Fark handle?


DisseminationMonkey

And actually, I haven't seen him around for a few days.  Ever since that thread about bicycling Florida Woman getting run into by a monkey or something.
 
phishrace
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's a macaque monkey. What did they expect from macaque?
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"It's macaque. I can wash iat as fast as I want to."
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

phishrace: That's a macaque monkey. What did they expect from macaque?


So close...That's I get for not refreshing, and being a slow on the keyboard !
 
Guru Meditation [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Guru Meditation: What's the monkey's Fark handle?

DisseminationMonkey

And actually, I haven't seen him around for a few days.  Ever since that thread about bicycling Florida Woman getting run into by a monkey or something.


DesemenationMonkey?
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FutherMucker: phishrace: That's a macaque monkey. What did they expect from macaque?

So close...That's I get for not refreshing, and being a slow on the keyboard !


.....and now, not hitting the preview button first.
/I lose today.
 
Cormee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

KodosZardoz: When I go to the zoo I expect to see the monkeys doing one of two things: whacking off, or slinging crap.
If I don't get to see either, I ask for a refund.


Last time I was at the zoo there was a monkey interfering with another monkey's hole with a stick. Both seemed to be enjoying themselves
 
phishrace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FutherMucker: phishrace: That's a macaque monkey. What did they expect from macaque?

So close...That's I get for not refreshing, and being a slow on the keyboard !


Every monkey thread is fair game for a comment about macaque. For example, subby's mom constantly wants to talk about macaque. She's obsessed with macaque.
 
