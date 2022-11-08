 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Here are the numbers for the delayed $2.04 billion lottery draw that you didn't win   (apnews.com) divider line
9
    More: News  
•       •       •

289 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2022 at 11:24 AM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I won!!!!


$8 from $40 in tickets
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I got one number right. Yay?
 
the_rhino
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: I won!!!!


$8 from $40 in tickets


Not bad, you're up $-32!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My plans to construct an evil lair will have to be delayed until the next draw.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: I won!!!!


$8 from $40 in tickets


Congratulations on your windfall!

/better than I did.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As long as I don't look there's still a chance my Schrödinger's ticket is a winner.
 
Bslim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: [Fark user image image 300x318]
My plans to construct an evil lair will have to be delayed until the next draw.


007.comView Full Size


Line forms behind me.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T-Boy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am $4 richer than I was. Actually, since I paid for 3 numbers, I'm $2 poorer.

Maybe I should have paid more attention in statistics class.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.