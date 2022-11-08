 Skip to content
(MSN)   Zelenskyy offers conditions for peace talks with Russia. Basically the same ones Mel Gibson offered the English in "Braveheart". Sugartits
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia invaded Ukraine. Until Russia withdraws from Ukraine to end its war efforts, what's the point negotiating?

/Long live Ukraine! 🇺🇦
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


now youse can't leave
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He offered them the right of prima nocta?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size


/Fark you Putin!
 
groppet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Putin might have to start making deals or he will start losing more chunks of Russia
 
scanman61
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Continue reading on the app"

How about no?  Does no work for you?
 
Kuta
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Um.... we all know how that eventually ended for Sir William Wallace... right?
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Those conditions are about the same as they would be for an outright victory and unconditional surrender.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Braveheart (1995) - I have an offer for you 🛡🏹⚔
Youtube BWYlSmPSnyA
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Putin down and quartered would work
 
vrax
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One condition: Leave all Ukrainian territory.

It's really, really simple.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTA-
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was open to negotiations with Russia if they are focused on safeguarding Ukraine's territorial integrity, compensating Kyiv and bringing to justice perpetrators of war crimes.

Sounds fair to me.
 
anfrind
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yes, we will have peace! We will have peace, when you and all your works have perished--and the works of your dark master to whom you would deliver us. You are a liar, Saruman, and a corrupter a men's hearts. You hold out your hand it to me, and I perceive only a finger of the claw of Mordor. Cruel and cold! Even if your war on me was just--as it was not, for were you ten times as wise you would have no right to rule me and mine for your own profit as you desired--even so, what will you say of your torches in Westfold and the children that lie dead there? And they hewed Háma's body before the gates of the Hornburg, after he was dead. When you hang from a gibbet at your window for the sport of your own crows, I will have peace with you and Orthanic. So much for the house of Eorl. A lesser son of great sires am I, but I do not need to lick your fingers. Turn elsewhither. But I fear your voice has lost its charm.
 
RasIanI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I wouldn't hold out for Putin putting his head between his legs and kissing is own ass.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AntoninusPies
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Kuta: Um.... we all know how that eventually ended for Sir William Wallace... right?


We also know how it worked out for Scotland, smart guy.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
scontent-sea1-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
trialpha
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTA:

"What do you mean by the word 'negotiations'? Russian ultimatums are well-known: 'we came with tanks, admit defeat and territories loss.' This is unacceptable. So what to talk about? Or you just hide the word 'surrender' behind the word 'settlement'?," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Tuesday in a tweet.

There really needs to be more mockery of people calling for negotiations/settlement.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Putin's body chopped into four pieces and displayed on pikes at the north, south, east, and west borders?
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"One more time: restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the U.N. charter, compensation for all material losses caused by the war, punishment for every war criminal and guarantees that this does not happen again," Mr. Zelensky said. "Those are completely understandable conditions."

"Territorial integrity" includes Russia getting out of Crimea.

"Compensation for all material losses" is going to be a number with four commas.

"Every war criminal" includes Putin, of course.

"Guarantees that this does not happen again" include a Japan-style demilitarization of Russia and Ukraine's prompt accession to NATO. Russia would also be subject to international monitors as part of probationary status in rejoining the global economy over the next ~20 years.

Do all of that and I'll be okay with it.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
From Ilium by Dan Simmons: "Achilles pauses, looks over his shoulder at the masses of men behind him, turns back, looks past Zeus toward Olympos and the masses of gods in front of him, and then crooks his neck to look up again at towering Zeus."Surrender now", says Achilles, "and we'll spare your goddesses' lives so they can be our slaves and courtesans."
 
Hinged
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder if Russia will be represented at this Egyptian summit.

Who all will be there?
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder where Putin's shine box is?
 
CigaretteSmokingMan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I hope Russia gets sliced up like Europe did for the Peace of Westphalia.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kuta: Um.... we all know how that eventually ended for Sir William Wallace... right?


We also know what happens to Russian leaders after failed military campaigns. Pretty good chance all our boy needs to do is keep the Russian body count going and somebody will handle the Putin problem. History has a fun way of repeating itself.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

vrax: One condition: Leave all Ukrainian territory.


They need to do more than that.

They've caused billions of dollars in property and industrial damage and they've massacred and kidnapped millions of Ukrainian civilians.

These war crimes must be atoned for, or else the war will resume some years down the line.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

trialpha: FTA:

"What do you mean by the word 'negotiations'? Russian ultimatums are well-known: 'we came with tanks, admit defeat and territories loss.' This is unacceptable. So what to talk about? Or you just hide the word 'surrender' behind the word 'settlement'?," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said Tuesday in a tweet.

There really needs to be more mockery of people calling for negotiations/settlement.


This is what this is all about.  The story about US suggesting Ukraine acknowledge openness to negotiations and Ukraine offering these very reasonable, but obviously nonstarter terms is exactly to shut up those mindless "no war" protests from the West.  No one thinks this is to influence Russia into a negotiated peace.
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Kuta: Um.... we all know how that eventually ended for Sir William Wallace... right?


Oh, look at the Big Shot "I stayed awake through the entire film" just rub our faces in it why don't you
 
MSFT
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
But what does Tulsi think???
 
Azz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Zelensky: How about you leave my country and I fark only half of your women?
 
Kazan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Russia invaded Ukraine. Until Russia withdraws from Ukraine to end its war efforts, what's the point negotiating?

/Long live Ukraine! 🇺🇦


Not only that, Russia is loosing.  Ukraine has no reason to accept any terms less than "get the fark out"
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTA: However, the global economic toll of the war and signs of fraying political consensus in Western nations are raising uncertainty about how long the U.S. and Europe will continue to back Kyiv's position.

Im sure ukraine weeps for everyone elses turmoil. fark off with that shiat.
 
alienated
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: [Fark user image 762x327]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

alienated: NuclearPenguins: [Fark user image 762x327]

[Fark user image 680x504]


Have at it! Took me all of 30 seconds to make.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

rnatalie: I wouldn't hold out for Putin putting his head between his legs and kissing is own ass.


You have to remove the head first. And that point, just shove the whole thing up his ass.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Kuta: Um.... we all know how that eventually ended for Sir William Wallace... right?


Well, you always know how it's going to end when you post your shiatty russian propaganda, and you keep doing that every damn day after day.
 
Glicky
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You can fight the Ruscists in Ukraine, you can fight them in the Baltics, or you can fight them Poland. But rest assured you will be fighting them.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If Republicans are elected he will change that pretty quick. They aren't on his side. Oh they'll give rousing speeches to show they care and then vote to defund Ukraine until Russia gets its way.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

rnatalie: I wouldn't hold out for Putin putting his head between his legs and kissing is own ass.


Yeah, no room, what with TFG all up in there.
 
tobcc
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Remember children at the fall of the Soviet Union that Ukraine and Russia had a deal. If Ukraine gave all its Nukes back to Russia, Russia agreed to leave it alone.  Russia broke that deal, so if I was Ukraine, I wouldn't make any deals.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "One more time: restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the U.N. charter, compensation for all material losses caused by the war, punishment for every war criminal and guarantees that this does not happen again," Mr. Zelensky said. "Those are completely understandable conditions."

"Territorial integrity" includes Russia getting out of Crimea.

"Compensation for all material losses" is going to be a number with four commas.

"Every war criminal" includes Putin, of course.

"Guarantees that this does not happen again" include a Japan-style demilitarization of Russia and Ukraine's prompt accession to NATO. Russia would also be subject to international monitors as part of probationary status in rejoining the global economy over the next ~20 years.

Do all of that and I'll be okay with it.


What about the return of kidnapped Ukrainians and the withdrawal of Russian 'civilians' who invaded as a way to create a pretext for the military invasion?

Those need to be on the list, too.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Those conditions are about the same as they would be for an outright victory and unconditional surrender.


The chips on the table: Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaphorizhia and Kherson Oblasts, the Crimean peninsula, and over 1M Ukranian civilians whom Russian Hitler has abducted.

All of them are both legally and morally Ukraine's. At this point, Russia should be glad if Ukraine is willing to offer peace on the generous terms of merely "give us back what is ours."
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Kuta: Um.... we all know how that eventually ended for Sir William Wallace... right?


I saw how that turned out.  Freaking Obi Wan drugged out of his mind, diving into toilets, and escaping to the United States.

William Wallace knew what he was doing.  I think we all can say we benefitted from that.
 
jethroe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: Russia invaded Ukraine. Until Russia withdraws from Ukraine to end its war efforts, what's the point negotiating?

/Long live Ukraine! 🇺🇦


Because if this goes on Ukraine will be without power, water, or infrastructure, and will be a failed state that is 100% dependent on foreign aid and the IMF and World Bank to jump in and offer them loans with crippling repercussions?


Axeofjudgement: FTA: However, the global economic toll of the war and signs of fraying political consensus in Western nations are raising uncertainty about how long the U.S. and Europe will continue to back Kyiv's position.

Im sure ukraine weeps for everyone elses turmoil. fark off with that shiat.


Massive protests in European countries should probably concern you if you're in this for the long haul.  I mean, I'm sure they're over the moon with your "wtf dudes sack up and freeze your arses off and starve you p*ssies" but in the real world people don't just lie down for that.

Protests in Prague Signal a Troubled Winter Ahead in Europe - The New York Times (nytimes.com)

Thousands of protesters flocked into Prague's Wenceslas Square on Wednesday, demanding the resignation of the government of the Czech Republic as an energy crisis stoked popular unrest that will be closely watched in other European capitals.

Despite a rain-soaked start, demonstrators hoisting Czech flags and chanting, "Shame! Shame!" turned out for the second time in a month to rally under the slogan "Czech Republic First." They were a hodgepodge of figures with a broad range of causes, including Kremlin sympathizers and those who said they are fighting a "global elite."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ukraine should demand the creation of an independent buffer state between Russia and Ukraine.

Name it Putinsasssuckswind
 
Azz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/in case there was any doubt
 
jethroe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: "One more time: restoration of territorial integrity, respect for the U.N. charter, compensation for all material losses caused by the war, punishment for every war criminal and guarantees that this does not happen again," Mr. Zelensky said. "Those are completely understandable conditions."

"Territorial integrity" includes Russia getting out of Crimea.

"Compensation for all material losses" is going to be a number with four commas.

"Every war criminal" includes Putin, of course.

"Guarantees that this does not happen again" include a Japan-style demilitarization of Russia and Ukraine's prompt accession to NATO. Russia would also be subject to international monitors as part of probationary status in rejoining the global economy over the next ~20 years.

Do all of that and I'll be okay with it.


Then they're not serious about peace at all.  They're never getting Crimea back.  Russia is not giving up the port at Sevastopol.  NOT happening.

Maybe compensation, maybe individual soldiers being charged.  But the only de-militarization demanded is going to be Russia demanding Ukraine de-militarize.  Probably the Donbass would have to de-militarize as well, clearly, but they will probably remain as semi-autonomous regions (as was outlined in the Minsk Agreements),

,
 
