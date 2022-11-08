 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Jalopnik)   Yacht rot   (jalopnik.com) divider line
101
    More: Obvious, Russia, Luxury yacht, Yacht, Million, United States, Russian superyachts, Stick It, Cost  
•       •       •

2361 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2022 at 11:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



101 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pappy always said, "Sometimes the cure is worse than the curse".
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"What's worse is the fact that no one seems to know what to do with the yachts."


They can all travel to the Black Sea and see the war up close. And 'personal.'

If ya catch my drift.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sell them cheap or take the frozen billions in to seized and use the funds
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have a bunch of torpedoes that we've already paid for, right?

You're welcome.
 
BigDun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yacht Rot would be a good name for a rock band.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BigDun: Yacht Rot would be a good name for a rock band.


Kid Yacht Rot Rock
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"For instance, the $325 million superyacht Amadea sitting moored in San Diego has accumulated docking fees of $120,000 since it's been there. That's not including the skeleton crew required to maintain it as part of its insurance coverage, as well as other fees. Estimates put the cost of maintaining the Amadea at $10 million a year."

Okay, but how much does it cost to harvest the batteries, drain the fuel tanks, hydraulic fluid, and coolant, tow it past the continental shelf, and knock a couple holes below the waterline? That's probably way cheaper.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scrap em.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just refurbish them like the Russians did to our Moscow Embassy and hand them back to the oligarchs. Intel: ppriceless. Well, until Donnie sells them after 2024.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

BigDun: Yacht Rot would be a good name for a rock band.


In my head I'm envisioning a zombie-themed yacht rock bar cover band.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
docking fees on the seafloor are much more affordable
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scuttle them all.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sink em or sell em.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not hand them over to the respective navies of the countries that seized them?  They'll have space to moor them, people to maintain them, and can be used for R&R leave activities.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know of numerous artificial reefs that need more resident wrecks
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn them into coral reefs.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
Maybe We Shouldn't Have Seized so Many of Those Russian Superyachts
Turns out it costs a lot of money to have a ship worth millions of dollars sitting moored somewhere. And taxpayers are footing the bill.

Scuttling them is pretty low cost. If you don't want to do that then sell them. Easy to turn a profit on something which has been seized.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear artificial reefs are a popular thing these days.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn them into government run blackjack and hooker mini cruses and make money. What do I have to think of everything. How much you think people with money to burn would pay for a three night trip, meals, booze, hookers, included (tips, just the tips extra)?
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're not supposed to keep them, fools.  You're supposed to sell them.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Target. Practice.
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Turn them into coral reefs.


#yachtreef
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until Jalopnik finds out how much it costs to keep people unjustly imprisoned.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "For instance, the $325 million superyacht Amadea sitting moored in San Diego has accumulated docking fees of $120,000 since it's been there. That's not including the skeleton crew required to maintain it as part of its insurance coverage, as well as other fees. Estimates put the cost of maintaining the Amadea at $10 million a year."

Okay, but how much does it cost to harvest the batteries, drain the fuel tanks, hydraulic fluid, and coolant, tow it past the continental shelf, and knock a couple holes below the waterline? That's probably way cheaper.


There's a Navy base is San Diego. If they can handle aircraft carriers, there's room for a few super yachts. Let the servicemen and women sleep on them.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UA can turn them into PT boats.
 
spiritplumber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hulk them out and scuttle the hulls. The engines, azipods, navigation equipment etc. will sell pretty well.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LOL, even yachts used by someone cost a fortune. Her Majesty's royal yacht was retired from service due to costs of running it. Jimmy Carter ordered the USS Sequoia sold as a cost-cutting measure (and later regretted doing that).
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or instead of storing them we could sell them
Or turn them into artificial reefs
Or send them back to Russia

Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007) - The Fire Ships Scene (8/10) | Movieclips
Youtube YiMP3M40XG0
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tow them in to international waters and tell them to come get them.

Or send them a bill for upkeep.  Miss a payment and they'll get a bill for cube upkeep.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Give me the stupidest take you have."

"That's too stupid."

Why have law enforcement? It just costs money. Why have food inspections? It just costs money. Why have clean air and water regulations? They just cost money.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sink em.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Load them up with explosives and make them kamakazie drones and send them after Russian navy targets. Or just beach them somewhere and charge the oligarchs for the storage.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: There's a Navy base is San Diego. If they can handle aircraft carriers, there's room for a few super yachts. Let the servicemen and women sleep on them.


It'd be cheaper than San Diego apartment rent.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigDun: Yacht Rot would be a good name for a yacht rock band.


FTFY
Apparently yacht rock is a thing
When I was younger we just called it lame
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I was told to cheer for the performative win or be labeled a fascist bootlicker by zealous Farkers.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not complicated, government! Park them in the coastal equivalent of an impound lot some place that doesn't freeze in winter, drain them of all their fuel and other pollutants. Do the most basic thing necessary to keep them afloat: provide electricity for the bilge pumps. If the pumps fail, notify the owner that if they pay, you'll fix it. Otherwise let the farker sink and charge them a ridiculous fee for removal and disposal. Once the sanctions are lifted, charge a ridiculous fee for the owner to recover it. If they refuse to recover it, scuttle the boat and charge an even more ridiculous fee.  You're the goddamned government. Act like it!
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homeless shelters?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're essentially paying to maintain these yachts.

So stop maintaining them

For instance, the $325 million superyacht Amadea sitting moored in San Diego has accumulated docking fees of $120,000 since it's been there

There is a Navy base right there in San Diego.  Why are you paying to moor it when you can just tie it up there?

That's not including the skeleton crew required to maintain it as part of its insurance coverage, as well as other fees.

Again, not our problem.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sea B&B.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: This is not complicated, government! Park them in the coastal equivalent of an impound lot some place that doesn't freeze in winter, drain them of all their fuel and other pollutants. Do the most basic thing necessary to keep them afloat: provide electricity for the bilge pumps. If the pumps fail, notify the owner that if they pay, you'll fix it. Otherwise let the farker sink and charge them a ridiculous fee for removal and disposal. Once the sanctions are lifted, charge a ridiculous fee for the owner to recover it. If they refuse to recover it, scuttle the boat and charge an even more ridiculous fee.  You're the goddamned government. Act like it!


Fark that.  Sinkex!

RIMPAC 2022 SINKEX #1
Youtube aRJcQUPUu8g
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use them as low-income apartment rentals to help with the housing crisis in some of these coastal cities.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: We have a bunch of torpedoes that we've already paid for, right?

You're welcome.


This.

I can't see how it's even an issue. Just sink the f*ckers and move on with life.
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: We have a bunch of torpedoes that we've already paid for, right?

You're welcome.


Essentially what I was thinking. FTFA basically "nobody wants to buy em but they cost a ton to maintain." Ok fair fair, get a scrap team to vacate all the hazmat off, grab all the shiatty gold trinkets and art pieces you can fit in the truck, tow it out deep, slap a shape charge on the hull and call it done lol.

In a few years it'll be a nice home for fishies and coral.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heyy myaaan, is that yacht rot? Well turn it up, myaaan
 
MikeBoomshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DeathByGeekSquad: But I was told to cheer for the performative win or be labeled a fascist bootlicker by zealous Farkers.


This pizza cutter reminds me of you. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JaCiNto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turn them into a Mothball Fleet in a bay somewhere.

There used to be a ton of WW2 ships in SF Bay.  They seemed to do just fine sitting there...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: We're essentially paying to maintain these yachts.

So stop maintaining them

For instance, the $325 million superyacht Amadea sitting moored in San Diego has accumulated docking fees of $120,000 since it's been there

There is a Navy base right there in San Diego.  Why are you paying to moor it when you can just tie it up there?

That's not including the skeleton crew required to maintain it as part of its insurance coverage, as well as other fees.

Again, not our problem.


An unmaintained $325M super yacht quickly becomes a rusty piece of shiat without maintenance or a place to live.  They should be put to use as ferries, tourist sites, or simply lease/rentals.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simple solution: anchor them off Crimea and sell raffle tickets to Ukrainians where the winners get to press the kablooie button.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pheelix: This is not complicated, government! Park them in the coastal equivalent of an impound lot some place that doesn't freeze in winter, drain them of all their fuel and other pollutants. Do the most basic thing necessary to keep them afloat: provide electricity for the bilge pumps. If the pumps fail, notify the owner that if they pay, you'll fix it. Otherwise let the farker sink and charge them a ridiculous fee for removal and disposal. Once the sanctions are lifted, charge a ridiculous fee for the owner to recover it. If they refuse to recover it, scuttle the boat and charge an even more ridiculous fee.  You're the goddamned government. Act like it!


huh, this author never heard of 'storage fees' that get charged for impounded vehicles and crafts?  But tell me more about how doing anything to Ruzzians is really akin to doing nothing or worse, hurting ourselves.  Does this guy get paid in rubles or what?
 
Displayed 50 of 101 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.