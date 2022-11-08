 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   "Are Mormon college students getting pubic crabs in their armpits?" No. They are smashing like rodents in Burger King bathrooms like every other kid in America   (boingboing.net) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Hair, Brigham Young University, Chlamydia infection, students' armpit hairs, Rolling Stone, Gumbo Crab user, smattering of TikTokers, itchy little crabs  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Wait, are they smashing (like rodents) in a Burger King bathroom, or are they smashing (like rodents in a Burger King bathroom)? Are the students or the rodents in the bathroom?

/ Also I'm not sure which simile is more unsexy, but whatever.
 
moku9
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Please don't insult the rodent community by comparing them with mormons.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Seriously? Armpit sex?

I didn't think ejaculation was even permitted before marriage in a religious cult. Every sperm is sacred kind of stuff...no matter what body part it's been ejaculated into or onto...
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So they've moved on from soaking?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They were in the students' armpit hairs. Because sometimes, you still get horny - especially in college - and you gotta find some way to temper those hormones. So you fark someone in the armpit, using their deodorant as a lube. Allegedly.

This would require a male pitcher and a hairy armpitted catcher. One would assume that any free-minded feminist wouldn't also be following silly rules on what kind sex Mormon Jesus can see. A male catcher would know that driving down the Hershey Highway doesn't count if you leave your socks on.
 
nick_papagiorgio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Armpit sex, Burger King, Mormons, and crabs.  Drew, we need a new "inexplicable " tag.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
motherjones.comView Full Size
 
gregario
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Religion is weird.

/and stupid
 
PolyHatSnake
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Armpit offspring is the name of my ska jazz fusion band.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Soaking, armpit-smashing. Going through all this to have sex that's not sex. Why don't they just, you know, have real sex, then lie about it like the Baptists do?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Burn all religions.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Note to self.... don't fark the coeds walking around in my neighborhood.
 
DeArmondVI
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The BYU kids call that "bagpiping"

See also: soaking
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DeArmondVI: The BYU kids call that "bagpiping"

See also: soaking[Fark user image image 425x589]


Does that mean the jumper is sacrificial?
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Isn't it funny that most religious freaks are right-wing and are biatching about 'being replaced' but have done more damage to their precious white race with all of these prereqs to farking?

It's quite funny how utterly stupid they are.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
it's pronounced "more-moms".
 
dk47
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
One can only hope!
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Pit crabs are far less dangerous as head crabs; or at least that is what Halflife has taught me.
 
anfrind
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Everything I know about Mormon sex lives I learned against my will.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Soaking, armpit-smashing. Going through all this to have sex that's not sex. Why don't they just, you know, have real sex, then lie about it like the Baptists do?


The entire University is full of students who know that if they don't rat out a friend they will get expelled when someone else does
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: So they've moved on from soaking?


Typically the BYU students find some weird exception and it goes on for a few years until the old men who run the cult find out and declare it forbidden.

No one actually does the weird sex stuff it is just a way of bringing up sex and finding out how far both of you want to go.  It is basically the starting point of the negotiations and figuring out if your partner is fun or a prude, because heaven forbid they find out you are the kind of creep who wants sex if they are not ready.
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Wait, are they smashing (like rodents) in a Burger King bathroom, or are they smashing (like rodents in a Burger King bathroom)? Are the students or the rodents in the bathroom?

/ Also I'm not sure which simile is more unsexy, but whatever.


No, it's more of a valley girl interjection:

"They are smashing [like] rodents in Burger King bathrooms"

or, removing the interjection and prepositional phrase:

"They are smashing rodents"

Now, I'm not sure if "smashing' is used literally or metaphorically in this case. Maybe first one, then the other? I don't know, kids these days are weird...
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hmmm.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


On one hand, I have pubic crabs.

On the other hand, my penis has a powdery fresh scent that I could get accustomed to.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
SOAKTHREAAAAD!!
 
