 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Boing boing boing boing boing boing boing boing boing boing boing boing boing boing boing boing boing boing boing boing boing boing boing   (upi.com) divider line
6
    More: Strange, Guinness World Records, Twin Galaxies, Linda Potgieter, South African woman, previous record, World record, dizzying Guinness World Record, Norris McWhirter  
•       •       •

386 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2022 at 12:50 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Ben Wah balls helped
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I thought it was an Antwerp attack
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Headline is the soundtrack of my sex tape.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
im2.ezgif.comView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"What sound does a topless Dolly Parton make while riding on a pogo stick?"
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.