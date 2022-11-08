 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Blonde, drunk and racist is no way to go through university Sophia   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the internet.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds like "finding out" was overdue here. But she's going to find out in a big way.

Beside Fox News/OANN anchor, I can't imagine a future career path for her.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: It sounds like "finding out" was overdue here. But she's going to find out in a big way.

Beside Fox News/OANN anchor, I can't imagine a future career path for her.


President.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Kentucky?  That's exactly how you go through university.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'll look forward to future statements in which she provides tearful accounts of how difficult this has all been for her.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
When you're too racist for the Daily Mail...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Subby, you left out the adjective, "rich" in your headline. I'm deducting points.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving dinner with Mom & Dad is gonna be kinda rough now that the house is up for sale...
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
ftfa: The double business and marketing major has been fired by fashion brand Dillard's for her outburst

mom jeans apparently are high fashion in Kentucky - who knew?
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If Duke Sucks, UK is racist.
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm sure Liberty University would be happy to have her.
 
ssaoi
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
These Fox News interns are out of control.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mr. Tweedy: ftfa: The double business and marketing major has been fired by fashion brand Dillard's for her outburst

mom jeans apparently are high fashion in Kentucky - who knew?


All the old shiat is coming back in fashion now. GenZ is wierd as shiat.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BigMax: It sounds like "finding out" was overdue here. But she's going to find out in a big way.

Beside Fox News/OANN anchor, I can't imagine a future career path for her.


(begins to sneeze) ahh.. ahhh. ONLYFANS! I've very sorry excuse me.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, that's just not a good look right there, at all. Especially the continuation during handcuffing.

/Simmer down, lass!
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Looks like blondie deservedly got her ass beat down.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is a repeat.

But I was thinking about this story again, she's not bad looking, wearing her best come F-me skirt, drunk off her ass, and no dude took her home?  How obnoxious is she?
 
The5thElement
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: BigMax: It sounds like "finding out" was overdue here. But she's going to find out in a big way.

Beside Fox News/OANN anchor, I can't imagine a future career path for her.

President.


Not for a while yet. More likely is Trump's next press secretary. She checks all the boxes. Young, attractive, racist and a potential victim of deep state cancel culture.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Unmedicated bipolar or just asshole college kid?
🤔
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"It's because I was drunk, anyone who knows me knows this isn't who I am."

And so on and so forth...
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You're a rich girl, and you've gone too far cause you know it don't matter anyway.  You can rely on the old man's money
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In every non-drunk photo in TFA she has the perpetual smirk of "We both know I'm being a b*tch right now but I'm pretty sure I'm going to get away with it again" and I really hope she's wrong this time.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'll look forward to future statements in which she provides tearful accounts of how difficult this has all been for her.


"That nubian girl ruined my life! I'm white and cute, nothing bad is ever supposed to happen to me!"
 
Black_Lazerus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is an obvious cry for *help. Seems like she is well on her way to get the help she deserves.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Blonde, drunk and racist is no way to go through university Sophia

Narrator: Subby is not from Kentucky
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Unmedicated bipolar or just asshole college kid?
🤔


Yes
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
FTA:
"Rosing is now being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond - it is unclear if she has been bailed "

Imagine being rich yet somehow unable to come up with $10k on the spot.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Does anyone know what triggered her racist outburst? DNRTFA

Even if she isn't going to expelled, her life as student there may be done anyway. She better transfer somewhere else and tone down the racism.
 
assjuice
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But she's hot
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So her parents haven't even put up the $10k to bail her out. Have fun at Thanksgiving.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Imagine appearing in a news article and losing work because your kid was racist in college.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "It's because I was drunk, anyone who knows me knows this isn't who I am."

And so on and so forth...


You forgot "over-served".
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Looks like blondie deservedly got her ass beat down.


Unfortunately, if she had gotten the beat-down she deserved, the cops would have arrested and/or shot the black girl. It's a good thing she took the high road.
 
spleef420
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Does anyone know what triggered her racist outburst?


Alcohol. Lots and lots of alcohol.

Or she's just a garden variety racist.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Every consequence she gets only makes on more trash person vote for Trump.  We need to completely ignore theses people to have any hope of keeping Trump out of the white house.

TLDR this is important
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

assjuice: But she's hot


and crazy
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

CordycepsInYourBrain: Ragin' Asian: Looks like blondie deservedly got her ass beat down.

Unfortunately, if she had gotten the beat-down she deserved, the cops would have arrested and/or shot the black girl. It's a good thing she took the high road.


She knew that, I'm sure.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RogermcAllen: FTA:
"Rosing is now being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond - it is unclear if she has been bailed "

Imagine being rich yet somehow unable to come up with $10k on the spot.


You generally only need to put down 10% to a bail bondsman.
 
ssa5
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The market must really have gone insane if that home is considered to be $350k, where I live that is at best a $200-250k tops, however it looks to have small yard so more likely $225k. Not exactly home of wealth now. But like most MAGArats they are delusional deplorables now so I am not surprised.
 
invictus2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 608x480]


And a new fox news bobble head or Katylin Bennett clone is born
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Does anyone know what triggered her racist outburst? DNRTFA


Alcohol
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can fix her.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

spleef420: Jairzinho: Does anyone know what triggered her racist outburst?

Alcohol. Lots and lots of alcohol.

Or she's just a garden variety racist.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Again? She's just relentless, ain't she?
 
debug
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So she did it again, or is this just a repeat from yesterday?

https://www.fark.com/comments/12632372/Tomorrow-on-Fark-That-is-not-who-I-am#new
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: This is a repeat.

But I was thinking about this story again, she's not bad looking, wearing her best come F-me skirt, drunk off her ass, and no dude took her home?  How obnoxious is she?


Too obnoxious for UK students.  And I bet that's a low low low bar.

Jesus, she must be even more of a twunt in person.
 
spleef420
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

debug: So she did it again, or is this just a repeat from yesterday?

https://www.fark.com/comments/12632372/Tomorrow-on-Fark-That-is-not-who-I-am#new


This is the "that's not who I am" follow-up
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
She'll be an OnlyFans millionaire by this time next year.
 
