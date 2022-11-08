 Skip to content
(Fox Business)   No one won the lottery last night - you can shred your tickets   (foxbusiness.com) divider line
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The school children won. And the lottery executives. Not necessarily in that order.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Already shredded subby and... hey, wait a minute!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Woot woot woot I saved 2 bucks. Wait. I didn't have two bucks. 😆
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I smell the musky odor of a Tesla executive in this.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Rigged!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Woot woot woot I saved 2 bucks. Wait. I didn't have two bucks. 😆


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Hey!  I'm not shredding my retirement plans!
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Must taxes still be taken out of the $900 million cash option?
 
JohnnyFark
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Don't worry! Countrywide today your rights will be stolen from defended for you today as these fine fat Caucasian-Americans patriots "defend" the polling places while you're sitting there worrying about the office pool and sitting on your ever-widening ass.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/kind of like what the Nazis did back in 1933.
//and we all know how that worked out
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: The school children won. And the lottery executives. Not necessarily in that order.


I think you mean the congress people won. An extra 200 million dollars in revenue from taxes? Guess we can cut 200 million from the school budget, and give it to [insert sports team here].
 
