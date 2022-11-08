 Skip to content
(Forbes)   Airline passenger tries to smuggle gun past airport security inside raw chicken. TSA responds with puns aplenty   (forbes.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abolish the tsa.
And first offense shouks be do not fly list.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Probably the first gun they actually caught this year.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/investigation-breaches-us-airports-allowed-weapons-through-n367851
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Now they'll never get their wings.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jeez, you can't even bring a turkey on a plane anymore? What am I to do with this side of beef?!?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you're going to fly with a gun...comply with all of the stupid rules and check it into luggage or they'll just take your gun.

/ alternative, contact a local FFL and have them ship it to another FFL. Be prepared to pay $100 both times
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The TSA regularly posts its "good catches" on social media, often tucked alongside corny jokes.

"LOL hey guyz, someone tried to bring an instrument of death past security...again. So funny, amirite? Has this ever happened to you? Let us know in the comments. Like and share!"
 
