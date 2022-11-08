 Skip to content
(Election Protection)   Discussion thread for those voting in person today: tell us what you're seeing for turnout, wait times, poll watchers, problems, etc. LGT Election Protection hotline   (866ourvote.org) divider line
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Should be entertaining, we're going as a family - me, the wife, and both kids (first time voters). Wish us luck!
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The results thread won't green until after 6pm.

Anyway, here's what I got at my polling place in a Toledo suburb:

15 minutes after polls opened at 6:30a
Parking lot 90% full
Line of over 2 dozen waiting to sign in
One voter whose card said already used and 2 people voting on paper (provisional?) while I waited.
15 minutes from parking to pulling out.
Line and lot were down slightly as I left.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Vote to green this thread!

(I'm not subby.)

Does Sunday drop-off at a ballot collection box count? No issues, except I had to quietly walk around the homeless guy sleeping next to the box.

The box is in Stanton, CA, in front of the library, across from City Hall, and maybe 900 feet from the Sheriff's office down the street. So I doubt there will be armed, camo'ed box watchers. Oh, and it's raining on and off, so the RWNJ snowflakes will probably stay home.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm going to spend the day at my polling place yelling "No funny stuff!" to everyone who walks in.
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'll be headed out after work about 2:30ish. I know they changed our voting location again this year, but thats just more republican shenanigans. Fark em. Will put my vote in to get Grassley out. Hope it works.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've voted at two Buffalo area locations so far. The lines weren't too bad, worst one was about 20mins.

No poll watchers that I noticed.

Going to try to get in two or three more votes before lunch.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not going until after work today.  Taking my son, who turned 18 4 weeks ago, along to vote for the first time.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Under five minutes total for me.  Super nice people.

Pro tip: When someone outside the polling station offers you a sample ballot, politely refuse by saying, "No thank you, they have real ones inside."
 
darkeyes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I've always wondered why so many wait until election day to vote rather than early vote, seems like such a hassle waiting in line.  Must be a 'Black Friday' type of thing.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sh*t, that's today?
 
KCinPA
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I vote at a school about 200 feet from the house. There a little after 7 and home by 7:30. The line was a lot longer on my way out then when I entered.
 
Weidbrewer [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'll be heading over later this morning.  I've never had a wait at my poling place, and despite this neighborhood having some....shall we say....strong opinions on both sides, it never seems to manifest with any issues at the polls.

But being that we're essentially in Fetterman's home turf, I have NO idea what to expect.
 
Arachidonic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My central Ohio polling place had a line of about 20 at 6:30, only took about 15 minutes to get in and finish vote. No poll watcher shenanigans, but it was still early.
 
FatinAugust [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Sh*t, that's today?


No, your party votes tomorrow!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

darkeyes: I've always wondered why so many wait until election day to vote rather than early vote, seems like such a hassle waiting in line.  Must be a 'Black Friday' type of thing.


it is strategery.

See if everyone votes early, then they know how many ballots to rig the machines for on election day. They know by how much they are losing and then reprogram the machines.

if we all vote on election day, then they cannot rig the machines beforehand.

/wish this was sarcasm.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Central Illinois. Got to my polling place right after they opened. More poll workers than voters at the time. No issues.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Going voting in-person with somedudette when she gets home from work. Don't expect any hassles. MA is good about this shiat
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

darkeyes: I've always wondered why so many wait until election day to vote rather than early vote, seems like such a hassle waiting in line.  Must be a 'Black Friday' type of thing.


in all seriousness, I think it is like you said, a tradition, akin to Black Friday or camping out for tickets.
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

darkeyes: I've always wondered why so many wait until election day to vote rather than early vote, seems like such a hassle waiting in line.  Must be a 'Black Friday' type of thing.


I voted early in 2020. Meant to this year but just never made it out to the mall.
 
eKonk [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I went this morning about 20 minutes after polls opened. Zero line - I almost wondered if they changed the normal flow while I was walking in because I'm used to there being at least a steady stream of people, but it was just a trickle.

Not sure if there's anything to make of this - I'm in CT, so there's no early voting (at least not yet, it's a ballot question this year). I'm in one of the stupid/Republican-leaning areas of the state, so maybe low turnout is a good sign?
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
farking hell I hope there's no wait time. My plan right now is to vote and go to bed, since I've been up all night playing Grounded.
 
neofonz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Voted in person this morning.  

Good turnout, no voting issues, about a 15 minute wait to vote.

Saw several young women in line, which I found to be interesting - I've voted in the same place for 20 years, and have seen few-to-zero voters younger than middle age, of any gender, voting there. I'd say about 10% of the line was 18-34 year old females.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Not going until after work today.  Taking my son, who turned 18 4 weeks ago, along to vote for the first time.


Ha! Exact same scenario for me and my son.  I always vote in person first thing in the morning, so going in at 6:30 pm will be a new experience. I'm primed to make a HUGE f*cking scene in the event of Republican f*ckery at the polls.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dead.  In and out in 6 minutes.  Predominantly Democrat district.

On one hand, line was 100 yards long in the COVID 2020 Election.  On the other hand, it certainly
wasn't full of Republicans either.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Voted at a church in Indiana:

Polls opened at 6am, I was third in line

Was back in my car at 6:07am

No poll watchers that I noticed, bunch of people with coffee cups in their hands bundled up (it was about mid 40's this morning)
 
Psylence
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wife and I just voted in PA at about 7:15. Longer lines than usual, but they went fast because lookups are being done on tablets instead of the old paper ledgers.
Saw a TON of young faces in line that I had never seen before; I am assuming first time voters. I have some hope good will prevail in my county.
 
DarkDawg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Im a poll worker in the bay area sf. So ill report traffic a bit too
 
peachpicker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

darkeyes: I've always wondered why so many wait until election day to vote rather than early vote, seems like such a hassle waiting in line.  Must be a 'Black Friday' type of thing.


Gotta get the bomb ass stickers, yo. Gotta wear that shiat to go buy your rotisserie chickens and black cherry faygo.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I voted two weeks ago in-person. Tuesday afternoon at 2pm. All 4 sites around my conservative suburban county NW of Atlanta were over 1 hour wait times. It was like that most of the early voting period.

I drove by three polling places on the way to a dentist visit and parking lots were all full at 8:00 with lines out the door.

I don't know if this is indicative of anything since it is the usual early morning crowd, but Republicans around here have shifted from primarily early/absentee to in-person/day-of because they're idiots. My early voting location must have had every Democrat in the county. The line was majority black in a 90% white county. Had the cars had a BLM or some other progressive bumper sticker. Hell, I've seen more Abrams/Warnock signs in yards than Kemp/Walker signs - and we voted 70-30 for Trump in 2020.
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I voted the first Friday of early voting in the suburbs of Chicago and there wasn't much of a line.  Walked by the early voting location yesterday and the line stretched to the parking lot.  Can only imagine what the line will look like today.
 
togaman2k [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: I've voted at two Buffalo area locations so far. The lines weren't too bad, worst one was about 20mins.

No poll watchers that I noticed.

Going to try to get in two or three more votes before lunch.


Vote early, vote often, my friends.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: darkeyes: I've always wondered why so many wait until election day to vote rather than early vote, seems like such a hassle waiting in line.  Must be a 'Black Friday' type of thing.

in all seriousness, I think it is like you said, a tradition, akin to Black Friday or camping out for tickets.


I also used to file my taxes by mail on April 15 just to be part of the wacky circus that ensues all around the post office that day.
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
No line in rural WNY.  Only saw one armed guy up in a tree, but it's deer season so I wasn't too surprised.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I'm going to spend the day at my polling place yelling "No funny stuff!" to everyone who walks in.


I'm going to dress up like a clown.

I guess if we go to the same place, it will be like dividing by zero.
 
cide1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good turnout, lots of machines, calm, professional, nothing odd or concerning.  My area has historically been very conservative and has been turning more liberal.
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Mrs. Fat and I voted at around 7:00 am.  Polls opened at 6:00, but that's too damn early.

A few people, but no real line.  In and out in 15 minutes.  No funny business or homeless persons to be seen.
 
jso2897
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I'm going to spend the day at my polling place yelling "No funny stuff!" to everyone who walks in.


You might want to add "Down with this sort of thing!" for emphasis.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It was fine. I wore a red hat and when they asked me who I was voting for I said "Trump, of course" and they lowered their weapons and let me in. Joke's on them, I didn't even vote for Trump!
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I walked to my polling place (4 houses down) right as it opened and there was a line of 15 people out the door with all of the voting booths filled. Still only took ten minutes. Steady stream of people walking down the sidewalks toward the park building.
 
jso2897
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Anderson's Pooper: No line in rural WNY.  Only saw one armed guy up in a tree, but it's deer season so I wasn't too surprised.


Just don't tell him that Bambi's a Democrat.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Central Illinois. I'm working as a registrar, first time. Traffic is mild but steady and building. Atmosphere very friendly. A number of parents bringing their young children along, which warms my heart.
 
skin rash_oklahoma
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
7 am in my district in GA, longer line waiting to open than 2 years ago. Nothing at all out of the ordinary. Everything went smoothly as it could have gone. No obvious watchers or whackadoos to speak of. Everyone calm and collected and even downright pleasant. It was nice.
 
bass555
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
semi-rural NH: there was a line about 30 deep 15 mins before the polls opened; two guys had matching 'Lets go Brandon' hats and thought that was just hysterical. The line moved fast, no issues
 
Subtonic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I loaded up my AK-47 and put on my camo overalls and MAGA hat. I'm ready now, wish me luck.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If I wasn't at work I'd already be drinking.

I might still drink anyway.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Suburban Hartford, CT.  Awesome turnout for a mid-term.  We usually get a handful of retirees this time of morning but the parking lot is full and the crowd is mixed.  Even so, we never have lines of more than a few people being checked in, as our polling places are manned by many poll workers and plenty of voting booths.  No shenanigans at the polling place (we never do), just a few candidates standing the required distance away, waving and greeting voters.

CT has always had some of the strictest voting laws:  no early voting, no mail in voting other than absentee ballots for cause, must show ID, no-cross party referendums, unaffiliated can't vote in primaries, etc.  We did add drop boxes for absentee ballots a few years ago but this year, there is a ballot initiative to add early voting!
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: If I wasn't at work I'd already be drinking.

I might still drink anyway.


"You think that's WATER in my Nalgene?"
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Shawnee, OK - 7 am, local time. 15 min from start to finish.

Repubs expected to sweep everything here, we got try.
 
2dogsrunning
‘’ 1 minute ago  

darkeyes: I've always wondered why so many wait until election day to vote rather than early vote, seems like such a hassle waiting in line.  Must be a 'Black Friday' type of thing.


I live in a red state. They've already set law so that early votes can only be counted after polls close. Because of the bullshiat they've been pulling, claiming that there must be problems when early ballots start to be counted (shifting to democrat), I will gladly take the time to make sure my very democrat ballot is returned in the middle of the day, to be counted amongst the likely gop returns.

Waiting to vote on the day is a privilege.
 
Fat Dave [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Peter von Nostrand: If I wasn't at work I'd already be drinking.

I might still drink anyway.


I work from home.  There will be drinking.
 
