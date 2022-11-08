 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   'Time traveller from 2906' claims that our universe has a 'creator' that keeps us in a jar. Subby is going to go out on a limb and say he may have met Abby Normal at some time (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
19
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Actually, many jars
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Men In Black plot
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Mothers of Invention - Sleeping in a Jar
Youtube yX3wsQasTD0
 
swankywanky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You can't prove he's wrong
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I thought it was a marble.
i.stack.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Or maybe he just watched MIB
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is the jar by the door?

who is it for?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: You can't prove he's wrong


Why, because you can't prove he's right?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Why didn't he try to kill Hitler or somebody?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Animaniacs - Yakko's Universe
Youtube OmfAyK6CeIg
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We mock  what we don't understand.
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
13.7 billion years ago we were Gods shiatty elementary school science fair project (He got a C-) and since then we've been forgotten and left to ferment in a box in heaven's storage shed.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
'Universe in a jar' is a recent story in a webcomic called Goblins.  Crazy has to get its ideas from somewhere, I wonder which possible source applied here...
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Why didn't time traveler from 2906 with the Powerball last night?  Seems to be easy if you have access to the records.

Probably didn't bring any old money with him.
 
