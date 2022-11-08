 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Jethro the Bigfoot-like creature spotted in Tennessee hiding in trees, apparently this 'beast' is bigger than your average Bigfoot according to these blurry pictures (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Weird, Mobile phone, Tree, Pictures of a Bigfoot-like creature, lack of clarity, huge black figure, wooded area, United States, super-long arms  
•       •       •

932 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2022 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2022 and picture quality is still trash? Wtf?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That picture is terrible even by 1970 standards.
 
DrEMHmrk2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: 2022 and picture quality is still trash? Wtf?


That's because bigfoots are naturally blury.
 
cleofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hadn't seen him in the Ukraine war threads lately, now we know where he wandered off to.
 
yahyahyah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's just Martha. She's a little shy, but a real sweet lady once you get to know her.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bungle in the jungle?
 
Rock Krenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course it's Bigfoot.

What else could it possibly be? Why can't people accept the evidence of their own eyes?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is it the people that always find Bigfoot seem to have a Nokia one megapixel flip phone from 1999 with a dirty lens?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Even though there is a giant beast hanging around just metres away from his campsite, the person shooting the video doesn't sound overly concerned with its presence in the brief clip."

That is a very nice way of saying "Funnily enough, the Beast wasn't actually IN the clip the first time"
 
GalFisk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Why is it the people that always find Bigfoot seem to have a Nokia one megapixel flip phone from 1999 with a dirty lens?


Because if the had a good camera, the pareidolia wouldn't occur.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Just offer to make him a *Double-Naught* spy.

He'll come to you.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I find his size to be not credible. Why do Bigfoots always lie about their height on their profiles?
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Not sure that's a Tennissee but I'll give it a solid 4.

With a nice wig and some sensible but chic shoes, maybe a soft 6.
 
moku9
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Squachers unite! Yep, taught college in TN and that's what they call themselves.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Loucifer: I find his size to be not credible. Why do Bigfoots always lie about their height on their profiles?


They want to be underrated in the paint.
 
The Lone Biker of the Apocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
carkiller
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bandito King [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Bungle in the jungle?


Alright by me.
 
invictus2
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
raz4446
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
omfg i had a friend who dressed like this in the late 80's
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 2022 and picture quality is still trash? Wtf?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cleofus: Hadn't seen him in the Ukraine war threads lately, now we know where he wandered off to.


I came here specifically to make that joke.
damn you cleofus, damn you to arby's!!!!!
 
antnyjc
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks like Darth Vader without his helmet, wearing a trench coat, standing next to a tall jawa wearing a duster.
 
misanthroptimist57
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

DrEMHmrk2: waxbeans: 2022 and picture quality is still trash? Wtf?

That's because bigfoots are naturally blury.


Yep. Anything that blurry has to be a bigfoot.
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sadly, logging and human settlement today threaten what might possibly be his habitat. Although if it's not, they don't. Bigfoot populations require vast amounts of land to remain elusive in. They typically dwell just behind rocks but are also sometimes playful, bounding into thick fogs and out-of-focus areas.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Jeese, subby, i know he was bad in the daily war thread, and i blocked him for it, but is there really any need to insult Bigfoot like that? Have some dignity, dude.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Going Squwatchin -I can never tell if they're trying to make this seem real, or they're acting-cause it's really bad acting, but for me it's pure comedy


The Hunt For Bigfoot in the Tyrgart Valley 🔴 | Mountain Monsters | Travel Channel
Youtube -FDe8bbDTj8
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


$219.99   Damn you Brandon, 3/4" CDX is $50 a sheet?
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Mitch Hedberg Jokes: I think big foot IS BLURRY that's the problem. It's not the photographers fault
Youtube 4PUE4m8YvKk
 
dryknife
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.