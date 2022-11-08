 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Day 258 of WW3: Senior US officials have recently been urging Ukraine to signal it is still open to diplomatic discussions with Russia, sources told CNN. Just in case, you know, that the GQP takes over. VOTE. It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
53
    More: News, Russia, Ukraine, Kiev, North Korea, Crimea, President of Ukraine, Dnieper River, US Ambassador  
•       •       •

111 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Nov 2022 at 8:00 AM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



53 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The last seven days 30-day rolling averages are: 428, 440, 461, 470, 475, 480, and 489. I'm gonna suggest that the total November troop losses for the Russians will be somewhere between 15,000 and 17,000.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On 2nd thought, that WAG was based on the idea that winter weather would slow down everything. But will Orcs who freeze to death in foxholes count in the daily stats? Then that 11-day extrapolated number of 21,000 might actually be accurate, if not conservative.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the US Orcs take over, Ukraine will have a harder time, but they're still a lot tougher than a bunch of American GOP traitorous sellouts.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not for nothing, but a headline like that is what triggered the shiat fest that was the Sunday Ukraine thread.
/If necessary, congressional action should keep aid flowing through to 2024
//Vote!!
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: The last seven days 30-day rolling averages are: 428, 440, 461, 470, 475, 480, and 489. I'm gonna suggest that the total November troop losses for the Russians will be somewhere between 15,000 and 17,000.

[Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x654]


Last 14 day average is like 700 plus. They lost 10k in two weeks.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

johnny_vegas: Not for nothing, but a headline like that is what triggered the shiat fest that was the Sunday Ukraine thread.
/If necessary, congressional action should keep aid flowing through to 2024
//Vote!!


Let's not go down that rabbit hole again. Everything will be fine for at least two more years.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Harlee: On 2nd thought, that WAG was based on the idea that winter weather would slow down everything. But will Orcs who freeze to death in foxholes count in the daily stats? Then that 11-day extrapolated number of 21,000 might actually be accurate, if not conservative.


I wouldn't bank on them having gear, much less winter gear. Somewhere, the ghost of Napoleon is wishing he still had a bishop to beat.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boom!
https://twitter.com/i/status/1589939614605004800
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: But will Orcs who freeze to death in foxholes count in the daily stats?


I wouldn't think so. At least, I've been assuming Ukraine's tally is their estimated kills. I'd think there have always been russian soldiers dying of illness and accident in addition to that.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: Boom!
https://twitter.com/i/status/1589939614605004800


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So you had a bad day

https://twitter.com/i/status/1589936107541577728
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: Boom!
https://twitter.com/i/status/1589939614605004800


Awesome!!!
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Russian marines say 'incompetent' generals are treating them as 'cannon fodder' as 300 'are killed or wounded in four-day massacre' - as footage also shows latest mutiny by Putin's soldiers"
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11397991/Russian-marines-say-incompetent-generals-treating-cannon-fodder.html
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for October 29 to November 4.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apologies if this was posted already by Tracianne, but +1 for Zorba the Greek.

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://nitter.net/mhmck/status/1589614524365418496
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
16m
This is how ours successfully got rid of another Russian sea mine in Odesa
An anti-ship mine was brought to the coast of Odesa, it was noticed by the Defense Forces and the dangerous find was quickly eliminated. This was reported in the press service of the Navy of the UAF

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
The Russian T-72 MBT blew up on an anti-tank mine installed by the soldiers of the 22nd OMBr together with the National Guardsmen

boom
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
5h
This is how Ukrainian girl with a flag of 🇺🇦 meets military vehicles of our Armed Forces in Izyum
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If lives mattered to the Red Hats....they'd be pushing for MOAR aid to Ukraine.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
5h
The ship that burned yesterday in Astrakhan was most likely delivering Iranian drones from the Caspian Sea to Russia, - GUR
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
This is how ours test the weld strenght on the occupiers' armour

boom
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
6h
Territorial Defense Force 98Dnipro wishes everyone a Good morning🫡🇺🇦
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* While some in the nefarious West may still be arguing over diplomacy, let it be known that Russia has always been willing to negotiate, and will back up our diplomatic efforts with force when our demands are not met. Our magnificent armed forces stand ready to be massacred in Ukraine, Poland, Mars, or anywhere else that Great Leader Putin drunkenly points at on a map, should his simple requests for a dancing pony made out of cocaine and a monument on the surface of the sun not be accepted by our enemies.

* Fears that the Russian army lacks warm winter gear are false. The Russian High Command has learned from Napoleon and issued the troops the same winter gear that his La Grande Armée had, in some cases taking coats and blankets from museums.

* Please note: despite whatever you might have heard regarding this news program's rivalry with the "Good Morning Moscow" show filmed just down the hall, we have not kidnapped any broadcast interns and do not have them held in the production booth for ransom or to demand the return of my chair, which was given to me by the late head of Russia One Television and as such has immense personal meaning to me. There will not be any severed ears or fingers delivered to anyone as long as my chair is returned promptly. Thank you.

* In news that is certain to warm the hearts of fried food lovers and lingerie aficionados throughout the great nation of Russia, Russian Fried Chicken has teamed up with the luxury brand Babushka's Backdoor to launch a completely new line of negligees, chemises, and corsets which feature their signature burlap and lace and yet come with a designer bib, napkin, and attached gravy boat. Never again will Russian women be forced to decide between pleasuring their men and savoring the delicious taste of the Commissar's secret five herbs and spices! Available in large, extra-large, Blyaat, and Blyaaaaaat sizes, this fine lingerie line can be found wherever designer goods can be purchased or stolen. It's knuckle-biting good!

* The Ministry of Culture has issued a decree banning the Vuvuzela from Russia. The 112th Motor Rifle Division will simply have to learn a new marching song.

* Last night's heartwarming episode of the beloved children's cartoon Blyaat the Caat in which the lovable rogue Jon held a magical wizard's hand in a blender until he gave up the mystical secret of making Agarthan Crack were not an instruction manual, and no children should attempt to force strange Tibetan men into sharing their secrets. Agartha is of course a legendary kingdom said by some to be at the Earth's core, and if you can force them to give up their drugs that easily, kids, you're better off just knifing the homeless guys on the street until they teach you to make krokodil out of brake fluid. Don't waste time in the hollow earth when you can taste the sky paint is my motto, kids!
 
Kuta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A negotiated settlement is the only way this war will end.

This was always going to happen.

This was not unexpected.

At what cost?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

valenumr: Boom!
https://twitter.com/i/status/1589939614605004800


Point blank range. Wasn't anyone in the orc tank looking outside?
 
mederu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Turkey blocks Ruzzian Ships | NASAMS in Ukraine | Antonov - 225 Rebuild
Youtube lL9K4KHee10

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good morning, everyone.
Putin's Folly will not be seen today as the production team is off to vote, and we heartily urge you to do so as well.
Have a great day!
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
.

I ended up writing another couple of things late in yesterday's thread, I'll repost them here.


In response to the Newsweek article with the headline "Russia Likely Losing Aircraft Faster Than It Can Replace Them-U.K."

That's the headline they go with for that story?

And no Ric Romero picture?

Given it's inability to build ball bearings or computer chips, Russia's ability to build new aircraft is essentially zero. I expect that they maybe were able to look busy assembling the last few aircraft they already had parts on hand for over the past year, and given the craft scale of their production, might even be able to eke a few more airframes over the next few months, but we're talking about numbers of aircraft a person named Lefty Two Toes can count up to, i.e. a week or twos worth of losses at most.

Article fails to mention that Russia tried to pull a bunch of old un-upgraded MiG-29's out of storage since they are so hard up on aircraft and discovered (shockingly!) that most of them weren't in a usable, or even really resurrectable state. Last I heard they were still forging ahead with trying to get some of those airworthy.

I thought they were going to use those when they ran out of Su-25 Frogfoot ground attack aircraft, but I think that was when they thought they were going to open up some dusty old hangars and fly off into the sunset. The reality that someone likely stole all the wiring for its copper and the planes are sitting up on blocks and require tires that are going to be difficult to source has seen instead big-ass Su-24 swing wings and Su-34 Hellducks doing close air support bombing runs with dumb bombs in support of the Russian troops at the front line, with predictable results.

These large, ungainly, expensive aircraft are now doing low level bombing runs because the last of the Su-25's are being shot down at a rate of nearly one a day, leaving the Russian air force without enough of them to cover ground attack missions on a daily basis. The Russian air force that tried to convince us that it has what, 3,000 aircraft?

It'll be interesting to see if they even manage to get any of the old un-upgraded MiG-29's they are decanting in action. I don't recall the full suite of upgrades the Ukrainian MiG-29's had before the war started, and at least some of them are now advanced in some ways beyond that, seeing as how they've been adapted to operate NATO missiles, which must've required some upgrades. I think even the low-function work-around required some software, but I might be wrong there. Either way, my understanding is that the Ukrainian MiG-29's will outclass the old MiG-29's the Russians are theoretically pulling out of mothballs.

I say theoretically, because that would require mechanics, manpower, and trucks, all of which are in short supply in Russia. Mobilization affected businesses and citizens as well, authorizing the government to seize vehicles, and they have been. Factories without workers (drafted) or materials (sanctioned) don't need trucks anyway. I'd be shocked to learn that seizures haven't been overzealous and haven't made off with vehicles necessary for various things, like an endeavor to overhaul 300 aircraft that were stored poorly.

So yes, Russia IS losing aircraft faster than it can replace them. From a manufacturing point of view, that was true from about the time sanctions kicked in this year. As far as the vast Russian stocks of airframes to draw upon, I think it is in the same state as their mythical vast fleets of tanks to draw upon. We know that sometimes 9 out of 10 of those are looted or rotted so bad as to be worthless. Hell, we know they are so hard up that they have stolen most of Belarus' tanks, all of the tanks they had on hand ready to export, and are trying to brag about resurrecting 800 old T-6olds into supposed T-6modernized over the next 3 years! THAT'S how many more tanks Russia has in storage. Has anyone started the "T-55's before Christmas betting pool"? Put me down for the 16th of December, same as my Gavle goat prediction.

Russia probably has fewer than two dozen airworthy Su-25 ground attack aircraft left.

When this is all over, I'm pretty confident that we are going to learn that 9 out of 10 of those 3,000 plus aircraft the Russian air force has are old Soviet hulks that have been stored in the open. It'd take some work to even make them presentable as gate guards up on plinths, and its unlikely any of them are in a state to ever be airworthy again, unless you are talking about a WW2 warbird, "it's STILL the same dataplate" level rebuild.

Russia doesn't have much of an air force left. At their height they were mustering what, 250 sorties a day? They are down to what, half of that on average? Is it even that? I think it may have dipped to 80-100. We know they are about out of Su-25's and are starting to chew through Su-24's and Su-34's in their stead. You'd think they'd have a pretty good sized pool of pilots to draw from, but they probably suffer from brain drain, and pilots need to be healthier than the sub-par conscripts they are scooping up with a host of ailments or dying of alcohol withdrawals in the first couple of days after being called up. I don't know which they are going to run out of first, pilots or planes, and you'd figure they'd have to hold back a few squadrons for the capitol and Petrograd, but I won't be surprised that if the war is still going in Spring, we don't see the Russian air force return with blue skies. At their current rates of attrition, I wouldn't be surprised if they were basically absent at that point.

Not that it really matters whether they are present or absent in this conflict. They failed to take out the Ukrainian air force, despite overwhelming numbers and the opportunity to do so at the beginning of the war. They failed to establish air superiority or even put up a real fight for Ukrainian air space. They are ineffective at ground support, largely lobbing dumb bombs blindly. To the point that some sectors and units have requested NOT to be supported by the air force at all, because they are so sick of being bombed by their own side. The Russian air force is so impotent is too chicken for its fighters to fly top cover for bombing missions on the front line. Currently, the only real purpose the Russian air force serves is theoretically as a partial counter to Ukrainian deep strike air raids and as launchers for some of the cruise missiles Russia launches into Ukraine's cities.

Because they suck at foul weather flying, I expect a decrease in sorties attributable to weather for the next few months to partially mask how deeply depleted their air force is, but come Spring they won't have a thing. I'll be kind of amazed if Russia is still at war then, but who knows how long this zombie corpse can stumble around before it finally keels over.

The real story, that Newsweek missed, while trying to craft one from the stale soundbite that Russia has lost twice as many aircraft in 9 months than they did in a decade in Afghanistan, is that the Ukrainians not only still have an air force, but the Ukrainians are successfully delivering close air support to the front line with less losses and that conversely, the Russian air force has taken so many losses, is so poorly trained, has so few aircraft in reserve, and so risk averse, as to have essentially ceded air superiority to Ukraine, not only over Ukraine, but over the front line as well.

Russian bombers very briefly visit the front line on their bombing runs and then get the hell out of there, but they aren't being covered by Russian fighters. They won't take the risk. They know that the Ukrainian pilots are better, and now that they've got NATO missiles too, they won't tangle with them. Even at the beginning of the war the Ukrainians complained that Russian tactics consisted of a squadron volley firing missiles at long range and then turning away. They've just gotten even more chickenshiat so that they won't even engage now.

I'm frankly surprised the Ukrainians have taken advantage of this for a few deep strike missions. The delivery of long range missiles from Poland might change that though, if they can take out the next layer back of air defense.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mederu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ukrainian trench firefight footage - analysis by Estonian reserve soldier
Youtube tNVQspfb5TE

Yesterdays Artur / Estonian Soldier / "knock 'em out cold my friends"
 
God Is My Co-Pirate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harlee: "Russian marines say 'incompetent' generals are treating them as 'cannon fodder' as 300 'are killed or wounded in four-day massacre' - as footage also shows latest mutiny by Putin's soldiers"
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11397991/Russian-marines-say-incompetent-generals-treating-cannon-fodder.html


A rare case of the Daily Mail being accurate.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
cardcow.comView Full Size


Dedicated to our glorious comrade who keeps getting the same Kremlin propaganda deleted, day after day.
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rage Against the Thorazine: [Fark user image 590x835]


This isn't the indictment you think it is.

Should Russia have MRI machines and vaccines for their citizens?

Merck KGaA also helps make the covid vaccine here in the US.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: Apologies if this was posted already by Tracianne, but +1 for Zorba the Greek.

[Fark user image 579x749]
https://nitter.net/mhmck/status/1589614524365418496


This is some impressive shooting, especially because the orc 152 mm shells are unguided. I hope clips like this are being shown to our troops, so they can see firsthand what can happen when you screw up in combat.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Not for nothing, but a headline like that is what triggered the shiat fest that was the Sunday Ukraine thread.
/If necessary, congressional action should keep aid flowing through to 2024
//Vote!!


Yeah, let's GOTV enough to make that not necessary.
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I see one of the shills has resorted to using a generic shell script.
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
.

Recently pictures of captured Russian soldiers being escorted to the rear, with yellow or blue armbands of that usually identify Ukrainian troops on them has raised some questions. I've been tracking uniform usage and measures to avoid friendly fire by infantry in this conflict, and blurted out a piece on that. Here you go.

What we are seeing with the use of the colored duct tape for IFF on Russian PoW's is not only it being used for handcuffs in some pictures, but to keep other Ukrainians from reflexively firing at Russian uniforms as you bring the prisoners back through your lines. Sometimes the Russians are actually wearing uniforms. Sometimes.

The Russians very heavily engage in stealing gear, including jackets and pants from Ukrainians. Whether these are stolen from prisoners, captured Ukrainian military stockpiles or civilian stores, or dead Ukrainian soldiers, I've seen a LOT of Russian soldiers in camouflage that appears to be Ukrainian.

The Russian military has a dominant uniform they should have enough of to issue to their troops, the dark green and black looking one. After that, they should have stocks of old Soviet shiat too, I've seen the old flimsy border guards digital camo suits from the 8o's or earlier in use.

But what we see them in is a lot of Ukrainian uniforms and a lot of commercial uniforms in western patterns. This is because of the quality of the Russian uniforms is inferior. The Russians complained about this from the beginning. Even in March they were shocked that the supposedly inferior Ukrainians had superior boots, uniforms, armor and all kit, and they were forced to admit that it wasn't all from other countries, they recognized that some of it was Ukrianian local manufacture.

It's only gotten worse as the Russian army has devolved from the early 2022 conscript army into the near utter rabble it is now, but Russians were stealing uniforms from dead Ukrainians in March.

Now they are largely forced to kit themselves out however best they can, through purchases on Russian ebay at war profiteer prices mostly, until they can rob a corpse or trade loot for captured kit once they get to the front line.

Part of the prevalance for the colored armbands itself. In previous wars, that was mostly limited to winter time when everyone was wearing white camouflage. With the Russians operating under every uniform made by half the world from 1945 on, including most commercial camos, the Ukrainians needed an infantry IFF, because they couldn't rely on uniform color.

I'll save someone an actually, and point out that in addition to all of the above, the Russians had a variety of uniforms going into this, IIRC the Rosvagardia, naval infantry, marines, paratroopers, and somebody I'm forgetting could all show up in either specialty camo or the dark green modern Russian standard ones. All of those guys have their own spetsnatz as recon guys IIRC, and all the GRU guys too, those guys might show up in any camo at the beginning of the war as well.

The DNR/LNR guys have an even wider spectrum they drew from going into this. Up until about a month ago, I attributed most of worst of the ill-equipped unit pictures to those essentially second line units, and other marginal cannon-fodder units.

Since the mobiks started reaching the front line though, I'd say anything goes. Sounds like half those guys are sitting around in the cold with no water, intermittent food delivery, no officers present, inadequate clothes or sleeping equipment for the weather, and often no weapons at all. I'm actually surprised at how often they do seem to be receiving the standard Russian uniform, although I strongly suspect those are summer weight and poor quality.

Camo and uniforms are one of my fascinations, and how armies deal with blue on blue through the past 150 years or so has fascinated me as well. Uniforms played an important part in that historically. Nowadays, with everyone wearing a plate carrier, some mag pouches, a helmet with a bunch of shiat on it, kneepads, tan boots, and in some conflicts, carrying the same weapons, mags, and mag carriers, well, there isn't a whole lot of territory left to display uniform color anymore. Particularly in the half light, in the brush, with the sun in your eyes, for a brief moment, from a few dozen yards away or more. Or even across the street on a sunny day.

I think the trend of duct tape brassards as infantry IFF is here to stay.

Just look at this shiat. Leader of the country inspection. And they've got friggin' yoga mats to sleep on and US commercial civilian camo pattern way too big sleeping bags. WTF. This is the best they can manage?

Fark user imageView Full Size



The reason I say the Russians are potentially operating under half the camouflages on the planet is, since they are stealing from the Ukrainians, they have access to their entire cornucopia as well. The Ukrainians started with having some integrated militia fighting on the Donbas border and those guys seemed to wear what they wanted, but the Ukrainian military for the most part started the war with their army's uniform.

All throughout this conflict the NATO allies have been giving the Ukrainians uniforms though, I think we first see it in German flecktarn plate carriers, but I've seen Italian kit, we know Norwegian kit is present, and we've seen all sorts of things, and that's only going to expand as the Fall and Winter collection rolls out and we get to spot who has the best winter camo. The Ukrainian army seems to be trying to standarize on a single camo pattern or two that it is producing, but the expanded Ukrainian army seems to very much be a army of the people and there seems to be WIDE lattitude to wear civilian clothes or whatever camo you please. Same with facial hair, and length of hair for men I believe, I think I've seen a few long haired male soldiers. I'd love to read the current Ukrainian army standard for their dress code.

Fark user imageView Full Size



.
 
Esion Modnar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tracianne: ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
·
5h
The ship that burned yesterday in Astrakhan was most likely delivering Iranian drones from the Caspian Sea to Russia, - GUR
[pbs.twimg.com image 509x679]


Who knew that Iranian drones were so... flammable?
 
DVD
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Priest_to_the_Exanimate: I see one of the shills has resorted to using a generic shell script.


_____________________________

I noticed that we only seem to see one at a time?
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oleksii Reznikov
@oleksiireznikov
·
3h
Ukraine government official
in Ukraine, a partial mobilization has been announced, within which it is planned to call up about 300,000 mosquitoes. the project has the working title Mosquitoes against Moscowitoes
 
gkcook
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

valenumr: johnny_vegas: Not for nothing, but a headline like that is what triggered the shiat fest that was the Sunday Ukraine thread.
/If necessary, congressional action should keep aid flowing through to 2024
//Vote!!

Let's not go down that rabbit hole again. Everything will be fine for at least two more years.


Things will be fine.  I think people overestimate how large the MAGA wing is.  Many republicans I know still worship Ronald Reagan and hate Russians just like it's the early 80s.
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's understood that Ukraine is consulting with Admiral Akbar about the situation on the Dnipro's western bank:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When this started I told you Americans would only 'support' the Ukrainians if they didn't have to make any personal sacrifieces.

Today Amreicans are going to the polls and it's shaping up to be a blow-out for the MAGAs.  Abortion, healthcare, education, are all minor issues when the price of food and gas go up.   When Americans can't fill the tanks of their Canyoneros and they can't stuff their faces all day long with fast food and drinks, Americans will go fascist.

Congradulations to the pro-war crowd, you've now put the final nail in the coffin of US democracy and tipped the country into fascism.  As for the Ukrainians, they are about to get thrown under the bus...like lots of other of America's erstwhile 'friends'.   Like Henry Kissinger said, "To be America's enemy can be dangerous, to be America's friend is invariably fatal."
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
ТРУХА⚡English
@TpyxaNews
Kherson region, the invaders welded stolen sewer manholes onto their tank as additional armor.
Did not help.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: It's understood that Ukraine is consulting with Admiral Akbar about the situation on the Dnipro's western bank:

[Link][Fark user image image 600x640]


Remember that a key component to the Emperor's trap was (successfully) concealing the Imperial fleet concentrating at Endor.
 
Esion Modnar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

DVD: Priest_to_the_Exanimate: I see one of the shills has resorted to using a generic shell script.

_____________________________

I noticed that we only seem to see one at a time?


"Look at the map!" notably missing. Guess that doesn't have the same punch as it once did.
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
You people realize that the end of global cooperation economically is over now right and we are in an essential economic Cold War so to speak.  That we've abused the position of the global reserve currency and now Asia/Russia/India/The Middle East/South America and Africa are essentially forming a gold backed commodities based market vs our Allies and are imaginary funny fiat money now right?  The Middle East already sees where there future lies (Asia is developing at break neck speed) and it ain't with us and they sit on a ton of gold.  The Saudis have essentially started playing middle man Dan and the Petrodollar isn't coming back to the US.   China is taking all our funny money and turning around and buying gold with it.  If you think their supply lines are still shut down because of COVID I have a bridge to sell you.   This is a Cold War and economic rejiggering.

We should be negotiating.  Things will be getting very ugly for us (and especially Europe if we don't) .  Unless we actually want to start a war the only way this ends is with Ukraine in rubble anyway.  Russias economy is fine, mass export surplus still (commodities based markets in time). They do have some civil unrest, but not as much as portrayed, and it's more because most their citizens have no interest in going to be roadkill for their elites.  That's not gonna stop Putin.

Russia is pissed that that we've been expanding on their sphere of influence and China is pissed we've been weaponizing the dollar since 2008 with unlimited printing and QE.  We are entering a new world order and Americans better get used to living with less as purchasing power decreases.  Not sure how well that's gonna go over considering our culture of excess and consumerism.  The amount of hissy fits about not getting your favorite niche item at the store where astounding during COVID.  Like there weren't 100 alternatives.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fissile: When this started I told you Americans would only 'support' the Ukrainians if they didn't have to make any personal sacrifieces.

Today Amreicans are going to the polls and it's shaping up to be a blow-out for the MAGAs.  Abortion, healthcare, education, are all minor issues when the price of food and gas go up.   When Americans can't fill the tanks of their Canyoneros and they can't stuff their faces all day long with fast food and drinks, Americans will go fascist.

Congradulations to the pro-war crowd, you've now put the final nail in the coffin of US democracy and tipped the country into fascism.  As for the Ukrainians, they are about to get thrown under the bus...like lots of other of America's erstwhile 'friends'.   Like Henry Kissinger said, "To be America's enemy can be dangerous, to be America's friend is invariably fatal."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DaMannimal: Russias economy is fine


Jesus, these guys are crawling out of the woodwork today. Was there a new vodka ration delivered or are these all alts?
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.