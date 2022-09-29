 Skip to content
(Ars Technica)   We have traced the 911 call, and it is coming from INSIDE the emergency room
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sadly, many hospitals no longer have a PEDS department, as it generally is a low money maker.  While American hospitals are now overwhelmed with peds cases.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't want to pay what the market is demanding for labor.  Meanwhile Americans can't even find out what anything costs until long after they've used it.  The abuse all starts with the share holders and the CEOs.  They want ALL the profits.  Not just some of the profits.  And you'll have no choice in the matter because all the other hospitals are either closed or overflowing.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last week, my dad was sent to the ER after a fall.

It took the hospital 36 hours to give him a room - and that only happened after he started deteriorating (he picked up pneumonia while in the ER)

and then he's died from ARDS
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They don't want to pay what the market is demanding for labor.  Meanwhile Americans can't even find out what anything costs until long after they've used it.  The abuse all starts with the share holders and the CEOs.  They want ALL the profits.  Not just some of the profits.  And you'll have no choice in the matter because all the other hospitals are either closed or overflowing.


You mean yhe health system is collapsing even WITHOUT OBAMAMEDICARESOCALISMCOMMUNISMFORALL?

But I was told if eleventy billion americans got healthcare, doctors and nurses would quit and wait times would be forever! How can that be true without blackmanbad healthcare for all?
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seattle?  I thought that was liberal paradise.
 
veale728
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Melton reported that there are more than 300 open positions at the facility, but no one has applied for positions in the emergency department. "The emergency department specifically, zero candidates interviewing. Zero," Melton said

Have you tried paying your employees more money?
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it could be worse. It's not like we have an open southern border where millions of unvaccinated/untested foreign nationals have been streaming into our country since January 21, 2021.
 
Mechanicum
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The other week, North Carolina had zero pediatric ICU beds available for a couple of days.
Dad had to go to a meeting with the governor with some other hospital people trying to get them to do something

Hint: no politician anywhere is going to even admit there is a problem until elections are long past
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dumbobruni: Last week, my dad was sent to the ER after a fall.

It took the hospital 36 hours to give him a room - and that only happened after he started deteriorating (he picked up pneumonia while in the ER)

and then he's died from ARDS


Damn man, I'm sorry. I lost my old man two weeks ago however it was from diabetes related stuff and a couple of strokes but it truly sucks that you go to a healthcare facility and they are so over capacity or dont give a crap and you end up dying because of it. My condolences pal. It's hard as fark losing a parent. I made it to 55 before i lost dad and I'm pretty sure my mom wants to assassinate me because i am always there checking on her.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Melton reported that there are more than 300 open positions at the facility, but no one has applied for positions in the emergency department. "The emergency department specifically, zero candidates interviewing. Zero," Melton said.

I do not believe this person.

And if by some miracle this is the truth, MAKE THE OFFER MORE ATTRACTIVE
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, the redhats jumped on this one fast.
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Melton reported that there are more than 300 open positions at the facility, but no one has applied for positions in the emergency department. "The emergency department specifically, zero candidates interviewing. Zero," Melton said.

I do not believe this person.

And if by some miracle this is the truth, MAKE THE OFFER MORE ATTRACTIVE


I don't know of some nurses even want to work due to the hostile environment.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay Nurses More.

/that is all
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They don't want to pay what the market is demanding for labor.  Meanwhile Americans can't even find out what anything costs until long after they've used it.  The abuse all starts with the share holders and the CEOs.  They want ALL the profits.  Not just some of the profits.  And you'll have no choice in the matter because all the other hospitals are either closed or overflowing.


It starts with voters rejecting single payer from the 1950s to today.  The ACA was a big compromise based on Newt Gingrich's Contract with America GOP movement that was an idea to counter First Lady Hillary Clinton's single payer proposal.
However the ACA didn't fix all of the problems and the GQP has been chipping away at it for years now.
Don't worry, the GQP repealing SS, medicare, and cutting Medicaid funding will make the system much better.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

docilej: Well, it could be worse. It's not like we have an open southern border where millions of unvaccinated/untested foreign nationals have been streaming into our country since January 21, 2021.


Yeah, they could be brown.

/Here's a reality check for you. You pay money to go to hospitals, so you're not competing with the poor. If you're poor yourself, then you're a fool for voting for someone who farks you over.
 
MBooda
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
it is coming from INSIDE the emergency room

That's impossible.
Aliens ceiling scene (1986)
Youtube 1bqSgvEZNtY
 
pdieten
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They don't want to pay what the market is demanding for labor.  Meanwhile Americans can't even find out what anything costs until long after they've used it.  The abuse all starts with the share holders and the CEOs.  They want ALL the profits.  Not just some of the profits.  And you'll have no choice in the matter because all the other hospitals are either closed or overflowing.


The medical group in TFA is a non-profit.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

veale728: Melton reported that there are more than 300 open positions at the facility, but no one has applied for positions in the emergency department. "The emergency department specifically, zero candidates interviewing. Zero," Melton said

Have you tried paying your employees more money?


This. I applied with a hospital in not-Atlanta, Ga and the pay for a certified professional position was less than I was making in basically a clerical position. I went with a hospital in Fl that allows me to work remotely and pays on a much better pay scale.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dumbobruni: Last week, my dad was sent to the ER after a fall.

It took the hospital 36 hours to give him a room - and that only happened after he started deteriorating (he picked up pneumonia while in the ER)

and then he's died from ARDS


I'm so sorry for your loss.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Totally unrelated, but United Health Reported $5.3 billion in profits last quarter.
Assuming a loaded cost of $150,000/(nurse*year), that's ($5,300,000,000/Qtr) * (4 Qtr/yr) * (nurse*yr/$150,000) = 141,333 nurses.

And that's just United Health Profits. Methinks money flow is not the issue here.
 
Creoena
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

veale728: Melton reported that there are more than 300 open positions at the facility, but no one has applied for positions in the emergency department. "The emergency department specifically, zero candidates interviewing. Zero," Melton said

Have you tried paying your employees more money?


No, they haven't.  My father is a travel nurse whose current contract is ending at the end of next week.  He was asked to stay on because so many nurses are leaving, in part because of pay.  He said the manager flat out told him they don't have the money to pay hospital nurses more because they have to pay travel nurses to keep the hospital going.  Nurses make in the $20's/hr at this current hospital.  My father's getting triple that because they're so desperate for staff.  No one's thought that maybe if they increase the base pay for hospital nurses, they don't need as many travel nurses making doctor's salaries.

Perhaps worse, though, is that hospital nurses generally resent travel nurses because of how much money they make and this dynamic, to the point they sacrifice patient care to make it as hard as possible for travel nurses.  My father said it's really bad at this hospital and he can't wait to get out and said even if they paid him a million dollars a year, he wouldn't stay.  His friend who is on the same contract (different dept), who usually goes out of her way to befriend nurses, said it's so bad she doesn't even speak to the other nurses unless it's specific to care.

Specific to ER nurses, my cousin was an ER nurse for years but decided to leave ER shortly after the pandemic started and do a combination of teaching and assisted facility nursing because the hours/stress were too high, and the amount of colossal arseholes going into the ER with covid but refusing to follow covid procedures and other nonsense, which included physically assaulting ER staff and deliberately doing things like taking off their mask and breathing on nurses.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

pdieten: Marcus Aurelius: They don't want to pay what the market is demanding for labor.  Meanwhile Americans can't even find out what anything costs until long after they've used it.  The abuse all starts with the share holders and the CEOs.  They want ALL the profits.  Not just some of the profits.  And you'll have no choice in the matter because all the other hospitals are either closed or overflowing.

The medical group in TFA is a non-profit.


Non-profit status by the vast majority of healthcare facilities is just a tax dodge. The people who typically suck all of the money out of a system are still sucking absurd amounts of money out of the system. They just do stuff like building a cancer center they can't staff to park the money somewhere if they end up with too much excess. And they write off "millions" in healthcare for people who should rightfully be on Medicaid, except they're writing off their insanely inflated prices instead of the comparative pittance that the stuff actually cost to provide. It's just accounting shenanigans so there's more money for executives and management to loot, except there's the added bonus of them getting to suck themselves off over what great people they are.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Totally unrelated, but United Health Reported $5.3 billion in profits last quarter.
Assuming a loaded cost of $150,000/(nurse*year), that's ($5,300,000,000/Qtr) * (4 Qtr/yr) * (nurse*yr/$150,000) = 141,333 nurses.

And that's just United Health Profits. Methinks money flow is not the issue here.


It costs nowhere near $150k per year for a nurse in most places, even taking benefits into account. Maybe more like $100k, if that.
 
patrick767
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But in public meetings last week, the hospital's president, Chad Melton, acknowledged that things aren't getting better. Melton reported that there are more than 300 open positions at the facility, but no one has applied for positions in the emergency department. "The emergency department specifically, zero candidates interviewing. Zero," Melton said.

We spent the pandemic overworking hospital staff while dumb fark right wing local and state governments made their jobs harder by refusing to listen to medical experts, and idiot patients and their relatives hyped up on antivax/antimask/plandemic bullshiat shat all over them.

A report last month from health care analytics company Definitive Healthcare estimated that over 300,000 health care providers dropped out of the workforce just last year due to burnout and other pandemic-related stressors.

I am so shocked that this idiocy had consequences. Shocked I say.

Marcus Aurelius: They don't want to pay what the market is demanding for labor.  Meanwhile Americans can't even find out what anything costs until long after they've used it.  The abuse all starts with the share holders and the CEOs.  They want ALL the profits.  Not just some of the profits.  And you'll have no choice in the matter because all the other hospitals are either closed or overflowing.


Since we've made their jobs suck so farking much, fewer people want to do it, and those who do tend to demand more for the labor. Can't say I blame them...

pdieten: The medical group in TFA is a non-profit.


lol...
I don't know about your area, but some of our local "non-profit" hospitals appear to be swimming in cash Scrooge McDuck style. Raising executive pay and building another nice new building or three helps eat up that revenue so they can show no profits.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
To be 100% fair, however, UHG posted $5.3B profit on $81B in revenue, or a profitability of 6.5%. That's not a huge number.

For comparison, Coca-cola reported $2.83B in profit on $11.05B in sales, or a margin of 25.6%.

There is absolutely no reason every person can't have adequate medical care, and the providers be paid a good living wage, but we are apparently Ferengi.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: ajgeek: Totally unrelated, but United Health Reported $5.3 billion in profits last quarter.
Assuming a loaded cost of $150,000/(nurse*year), that's ($5,300,000,000/Qtr) * (4 Qtr/yr) * (nurse*yr/$150,000) = 141,333 nurses.

And that's just United Health Profits. Methinks money flow is not the issue here.

It costs nowhere near $150k per year for a nurse in most places, even taking benefits into account. Maybe more like $100k, if that.


What in gods name are you smoking?

Sure, not for a "nurse" who took 6 weeks of a community college class and changes bedpans at a nursing home.

But for an ER nurse, or Surgical nurse, or an LPN? Easily over 6 figures in most places in the country once they have a few years experience, and that is just salary alone, not all of the other costs an employee carries.
 
Not again 5
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

pdieten: Marcus Aurelius: They don't want to pay what the market is demanding for labor.  Meanwhile Americans can't even find out what anything costs until long after they've used it.  The abuse all starts with the share holders and the CEOs.  They want ALL the profits.  Not just some of the profits.  And you'll have no choice in the matter because all the other hospitals are either closed or overflowing.

The medical group in TFA is a non-profit.


Non-profit or Not for profit?  Big difference.  Either way, "profits", while not supposed to be in the mix, are called other things, like C-suite bonuses and pay raises.
 
patrick767
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: And they write off "millions" in healthcare for people who should rightfully be on Medicaid, except they're writing off their insanely inflated prices instead of the comparative pittance that the stuff actually cost to provide.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Dictatorial_Flair: ajgeek: Totally unrelated, but United Health Reported $5.3 billion in profits last quarter.
Assuming a loaded cost of $150,000/(nurse*year), that's ($5,300,000,000/Qtr) * (4 Qtr/yr) * (nurse*yr/$150,000) = 141,333 nurses.

And that's just United Health Profits. Methinks money flow is not the issue here.

It costs nowhere near $150k per year for a nurse in most places, even taking benefits into account. Maybe more like $100k, if that.

What in gods name are you smoking?

Sure, not for a "nurse" who took 6 weeks of a community college class and changes bedpans at a nursing home.

But for an ER nurse, or Surgical nurse, or an LPN? Easily over 6 figures in most places in the country once they have a few years experience, and that is just salary alone, not all of the other costs an employee carries.


JFC why the hell can't I put down some napkin math to get the point across!? Why the hell do you have to go after THAT in particular!? FFS first it's, "WTF are you smoking? Nurses don't get paid that much," and then you come in with, WTF are you smoking, nurses get paid WAY more."

The point is there is enough money to PAY FOR NURSES! The shortage is manufactured.

/Get your damned priorities straight!
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ajgeek: The point is there is enough money to PAY FOR NURSES! The shortage is manufactured.


You are making the assumption that just anyone can be a nurse.

Now certainly i'm all for paying our healthcare workers well. But you can't just say, "Hey, i'll wave a magic wand, and pay them twice as much, and i'll have tons of nurses materialize!"

Lets ignore the years of difficult education and training it takes to become one, and the fact that it isn't a job everyone is cracked up to do.

You look at everyone one of these threads and its "blah blah blah CEO" "Blah blah blah profits!" "Here is an anecdote about my neighbors college roommate that PROVES things are farked"

Yes, healthcare is an important conversation, and we can go a long way to improve it in our country. So lets farking talk about it instead of figuring out how to hitch whatever brain fart comes into our mind at the moment to it.
 
pdieten
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: pdieten: Marcus Aurelius: They don't want to pay what the market is demanding for labor.  Meanwhile Americans can't even find out what anything costs until long after they've used it.  The abuse all starts with the share holders and the CEOs.  They want ALL the profits.  Not just some of the profits.  And you'll have no choice in the matter because all the other hospitals are either closed or overflowing.

The medical group in TFA is a non-profit.

Non-profit status by the vast majority of healthcare facilities is just a tax dodge. The people who typically suck all of the money out of a system are still sucking absurd amounts of money out of the system. They just do stuff like building a cancer center they can't staff to park the money somewhere if they end up with too much excess. And they write off "millions" in healthcare for people who should rightfully be on Medicaid, except they're writing off their insanely inflated prices instead of the comparative pittance that the stuff actually cost to provide. It's just accounting shenanigans so there's more money for executives and management to loot, except there's the added bonus of them getting to suck themselves off over what great people they are.


Well yeah. All the medical operations where I live are nonprofits too, the facilities are gold plated. Point being, there aren't any shareholders to feed, so let's keep the source of the problems in view.

I don't know how you fix the problem of not investing money into buildings. The fancy new facilities impress patients and potential hirees, which drives growth for them, and all the competition has to keep up with the Joneses or die. And if you do have for-profit competition you know they're going to build gold-plated facilities that have to be competed with. Trouble is there's nothing glamorous about providing the basic care that people need.
 
omnimancer28
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Dictatorial_Flair: ajgeek: Totally unrelated, but United Health Reported $5.3 billion in profits last quarter.
Assuming a loaded cost of $150,000/(nurse*year), that's ($5,300,000,000/Qtr) * (4 Qtr/yr) * (nurse*yr/$150,000) = 141,333 nurses.

And that's just United Health Profits. Methinks money flow is not the issue here.

It costs nowhere near $150k per year for a nurse in most places, even taking benefits into account. Maybe more like $100k, if that.

What in gods name are you smoking?

Sure, not for a "nurse" who took 6 weeks of a community college class and changes bedpans at a nursing home.

But for an ER nurse, or Surgical nurse, or an LPN? Easily over 6 figures in most places in the country once they have a few years experience, and that is just salary alone, not all of the other costs an employee carries.


Lol, what?  An entry LPN makes about 40k in Florida.  Average salary does not crack 60k.  The average salary for an ER RN is about 70k.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Dictatorial_Flair: ajgeek: Totally unrelated, but United Health Reported $5.3 billion in profits last quarter.
Assuming a loaded cost of $150,000/(nurse*year), that's ($5,300,000,000/Qtr) * (4 Qtr/yr) * (nurse*yr/$150,000) = 141,333 nurses.

And that's just United Health Profits. Methinks money flow is not the issue here.

It costs nowhere near $150k per year for a nurse in most places, even taking benefits into account. Maybe more like $100k, if that.

What in gods name are you smoking?

Sure, not for a "nurse" who took 6 weeks of a community college class and changes bedpans at a nursing home.

But for an ER nurse, or Surgical nurse, or an LPN? Easily over 6 figures in most places in the country once they have a few years experience, and that is just salary alone, not all of the other costs an employee carries.


I'm a nurse. Many parts of the US pay less than $30 an hour even for very experienced nurses. The most I ever made in a year working ICU was about $72k gross in Texas, and that was with taking OT several times a month. The insurance was garbage and the retirement was a joke. In Oklahoma the most I made even working night shift was about $22 an hour, with a BSN and critical care certification.

That's the situation across most of the Midwest and the South. Only a handful of states pay anything close to what you're assuming is the norm.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

LineNoise: ajgeek: The point is there is enough money to PAY FOR NURSES! The shortage is manufactured.

You are making the assumption that just anyone can be a nurse.

Now certainly i'm all for paying our healthcare workers well. But you can't just say, "Hey, i'll wave a magic wand, and pay them twice as much, and i'll have tons of nurses materialize!"

Lets ignore the years of difficult education and training it takes to become one, and the fact that it isn't a job everyone is cracked up to do.

You look at everyone one of these threads and its "blah blah blah CEO" "Blah blah blah profits!" "Here is an anecdote about my neighbors college roommate that PROVES things are farked"

Yes, healthcare is an important conversation, and we can go a long way to improve it in our country. So lets farking talk about it instead of figuring out how to hitch whatever brain fart comes into our mind at the moment to it.


Uh, no, I'm not. Stop putting words in my mouth.

Nursing degrees take time to develop and take time to develop a good set of people to do it. The wages to get people in the door are too low for people to consider it.

There are certainly more than enough people to fill the slots; they choose not to because they can use their talents in a less stressful and more lucrative way. Why would you become an ER nurse at $50-80k/year when your can become an FNMP or OR nurse for $200k+? Why would hospitals ever try to staff that area when it's low profitablity and high stress because the Insurance providers are straight up dicks about everything involving an ER? How can we solve ANY of this if price structures aren't made transparent on both the hospital and coverage sides?

That's the thing about smart people; they have this thing called critical thinking.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
But in public meetings last week, the hospital's president, Chad Melton, acknowledged that things aren't getting better. Melton reported that there are more than 300 open positions at the facility, but no one has applied for positions in the emergency department. "The emergency department specifically, zero candidates interviewing. Zero," Melton said.

"We spent three years treating you like shiat while COVID-19 raged. We ignored your pleas, fired anyone we thought wasn't needed, and reduced our own ER support to the point where we had our accreditation preliminarily denied because of a real risk of patient harm. You were outraged - we laughed at your anger, and then when your contracts came up, gave you an 'offer' so shiatty that your unions authorized a strike mere months ago. We don't know why you won't work for us in droves now..."

Attempting to characterize the problems of a hospital so determined to screw over nurses and staff with the "no one wants to work" bullshiat is infuriating.

There is a real chance that this hospital may actually lose its Joint Commission accreditation, even as they farking spread bullshiat about why - here's Melton, just two farking months ago, talking about the problems that they knew they had then:

Asked about staffing at the Silverdale hospital, which, like other health care providers, has been strained during the pandemic, Melton reported that the facility has made "good progress."
"We have made headway in being able to get back to, I wouldn't call it fully staffed, because we're staffed now, just not with core staff," he said. "We're still using contract labor, but the utilization of contract labor has come down about 100 nurses over the course of the past five months, so we have made good progress."
Job postings for open nursing positions at the hospital show that Virginia Mason Franciscan Health is currently offering significant financial incentives to attract staff to the facility. For example, emergency room nurses are being offered sign-on bonuses of up to $20,000, up to $25,000 in education loan forgiveness and residency completion bonuses of up to $20,000, as well as relocation assistance.

This asshole needs to be dragged by his heels through his own admittance loop, over & over again.
 
rogue49
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Have you checked the children??? 😱

🤔
 
Sydira
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm "enjoying" the article starting out with covid being at a lull when no it isn't.
I've had to explain to my kid's friends that you can get covid and the flu at the same time when we were getting sassed for still wearing masks.

And unfortunately hospital lab workers are also leaving due to burnout in droves, causing others to pull doubles to cover which in turn causes more burnout which causes more to leave. And those are the ones doing the tests you rely on.

Also no one knows about them as an occupation like nursing so there isn't really a fresh wave of newer people coming in when the old ones bail out.
 
