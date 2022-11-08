 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KNWA Arkansas)   Shiatfaced after a wedding reception? Ask a deputy for a ride home. Or, if you ARE a deputy, just drive your unmarked official vehicle, containing 3 pistols, a rifle magazine and boxes of ammo. Surely that will work   (nwahomepage.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass, Police, Sheriff, Constable, Arkansas, Bentonville Police Department summary, Remove Intoxicated Drivers, Criminal law, Derek Lee Stamps  
•       •       •

171 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2022 at 8:05 AM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I am actually a little surprised it didn't.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Be interesting to find out how many times he was let off with a warning or told to park it and just walk home.

This isn't the first incident.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Middle name "Lee"
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh, no.  Time off with pay.
 
jmr61
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It won't.

And don't call me surely.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Am I missing something? What is a jail deputy?  Doesn't sound like someone ready for primetime.  Sounds like someone the country locks away with criminals, but gives them a county employee paycheck.

I used to pity the poor programmers, on call, who worked for the state agency and got a company car for being on call.  The state police programmers got a big black and white cruiser (usually something that didn't work that well for highway chases).  They'd look so embarrassed when people slowed down and wouldn't pass them.  There were no weapons in the car.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.