(CNBC)   Let's just get this over with. This is your official Fark midterm election thread. First results come in at 7 p.m. ET
245
•       •       •

JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
If you're eligible to vote and didn't vote may the rest of your days be filled with hearing nothing else, but "We're Really Having A Wonderful Christmastime."
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
I've already started drinking
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Dear America:

Please don't fark this up.

Sincerely,
The World
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I've done what I could. I'll be working when polls close tomorrow and I'm hoping work will be dead.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
I've been in Berlin a couple months. Here, TV actually covers the elections in depth, discussing the overall views and trends in Murica, why things matter, really big picture stuff. Not much of that at home. Put another way, they don't play piles of sound bites and call it reporting.

I'm pessimistic about my fellow Americans voting. The desire to vote against their own best interests clearly shows how stupid we are.
 
FightDirector [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I work 3rd shift, so I'm off in about 2 hours and shall vote (blue, in Kentucky) on the way home.  I cannot in good conscience claim to know who is going to win this election day, but I can say with statistically significant certainty that America is going to lose.

/because of the GOP. Yes, including you, the GOP-voting person reading this. You, personally, are deliberately voting to place people in power who are the antithesis of every good thing America was supposed to have stood for, even if we fell short sometimes
//no, your reasons don't matter
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dhcmrlchtdj [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

edmo: I've been in Berlin a couple months. Here, TV actually covers the elections in depth, discussing the overall views and trends in Murica, why things matter, really big picture stuff. Not much of that at home. Put another way, they don't play piles of sound bites and call it reporting.

I'm pessimistic about my fellow Americans voting. The desire to vote against their own best interests clearly shows how stupid we are.


It's interesting. A significant portion of American culture is derived from German culture, by virtue of immigration. After a wave of immigration the cultures begin diverging, of course. That particular culture was added onto the Native, Puritan, Spanish, Anglo, French, African, Scandinavian, Irish, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish (again), Polish, Chinese, Japanese, Jewish, Vietnamese, and I'm obviously simplifying this a lot and surely I've forgotten or eluded a bunch because otherwise it would go on forever. Ideally, they're all supposed to integrate into the melting pot of American culture and we're all the better for it. As a guy next to me at a nautical-themed dive bar in California (with porthole windows!) put it optimistically to me once, "some day we'll all be brown". But we're not there yet. America is still a nation of many separate cultures, divided, but working on combining.

The point of mentioning all that cultural stuff is that its balkanization acts as an impedance to the consolidation of information. What does "media" do? At the most basic level, transmit information (leaving bias aside), creating an eventually-consistent state of cultural knowledge. Now, combine that cultural impedance with the *huge* geographical size of America and the fact that it has developed a multitude of subcultures within itself as a result of fundamental time and space, and you wind up with an information cacophony. And, to make sense of that, it leads to me having 384 separate channels on my TV, each with their own distinct, and sometimes contradictory, bits of information. You can easily extend this metaphor onto youtube, etc.

It's also interesting that when it comes to things that are immediately both objectively and subjectively true or false, like, whether or not its raining, then, absent mental conditions, there is easily a single agreed-upon conclusion. If Fox News tells you it's a nice calm sunny day, and you look out the window and it's raining men, then who will you believe?

In summary, I think the problem with media in America is that there's too much of it, and it's disintegrated. And that's a consequence of how the country was formed over space and time, and something that's likely to take, oh, many generations and more to resolve. Yep, we're boned.

Elvis Ate America
Youtube ykD9mGawvts
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
There will be nothing of substance from Pennsylvania for at least a day. Tell all your horserace journalists they just have to wait.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

FightDirector: Yes, including you, the GOP-voting person reading this.


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

SVC_conservative: Tell all your horserace journalists they just have to wait.



*leans over parapet*

"You will all just have to wait!"

*grumbling from army of journalists assembled in the bailey*

"Hey!"

*quieter grumbling*
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Well. I'd say vote. But pretty sure this is a voting thread.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Well. I'd say vote. But pretty sure this is a voting thread.


Vote a few more times just to be safe. It is fine.
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I did my part. Took my son with me to go vote and then he gets to go to work with me.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
May this suffering serve to awaken compassion.

GO OUT AND FARKING VOTE!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Leaving to vote in person here in Alabama shortly. While I have no illusions that the fascist Republican Party has this stupid state locked up, I cannot control all the stupid Republicans on how they vote.

I will remain a radical Democrat as I can control myself.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Lock and load
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The road which leads to my voting precinct.
Fark user imageView Full Size


It was perfectly put together until yesterday.  Then the contractor informed the city last week, "Well, see, that surface was just temporary!  We need to put on the permanent surface starting on Monday November 7."  The contractor has come out in support of the 1/6 terrorist running for Governor here.  Meanwhile, a lot of folks here support Josh Shapiro, mostly because he had the balls to go after our former mayor for corruption.  So gee, I wonder why they chose to start work on this yesterday?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Blood moon eclipse, Powerball having "technical difficulties" and we're voting in an election that could spell the end of democracy

Did someone find a monkey's paw somewhere or something?
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
I'll go ahead and predict status quo. 50/50 Senate and Dems maintain a slim majority in the House, with more redhat crazies getting elected at the State level in places like Arizona.

I also have been wrong many, many times before.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

neapoi: I've already started drinking


I'm saving my bourbon for when we finally get the results.

...

I should go buy more bourbon.  I don't think two fifths are going to be enough.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Outshined_One: I'll go ahead and predict status quo. 50/50 Senate and Dems maintain a slim majority in the House, with more redhat crazies getting elected at the State level in places like Arizona.

I also have been wrong many, many times before.


I don't know what to expect. There are so many super-tight races and with such a narrow majority in both houses already, it could easily go either way.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

bluorangefyre: The road which leads to my voting precinct.
[Fark user image 850x382]

It was perfectly put together until yesterday.  Then the contractor informed the city last week, "Well, see, that surface was just temporary!  We need to put on the permanent surface starting on Monday November 7."  The contractor has come out in support of the 1/6 terrorist running for Governor here.  Meanwhile, a lot of folks here support Josh Shapiro, mostly because he had the balls to go after our former mayor for corruption.  So gee, I wonder why they chose to start work on this yesterday?


Surely there's got to be someone you can notify about these shenanigans.  Not sure if it'll do any good, but it's worth trying.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

OldRod: Blood moon eclipse, Powerball having "technical difficulties" and we're voting in an election that could spell the end of democracy


Even if the GOP wins the House and/or Senate, all they can really do is bring everything to gridlock for now.  It'll turn Congress into a 24/7 clown show.  Anything shiatty they try to pass will get stopped by Biden.

It's 2024 when things can really get f*cked up.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
8 inches trolls to annoy Democrats, suck in responses on Election Day.

/How predictably sucky.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Just finished voting. My only complaints, old people. The first was trying to leave the parking lot out of the "Enter". It caused quite a back-up and you could tell she had no idea why everyone was getting frustrated with her. I did kind of feel bad for her.
The second, the old ladies who were supposed to be reading the voting registry. She seriously had a hard time with her vision and said so multiple times. Why the fark did you sign-up for this if you can't see? And she was a chatty lady. I'm guessing this was her way to get some social interaction. Again, you could tell the people in line were trying to be patient but getting quite frustrated with how long things were taking. Oh well, small price to pay for democracy.

Hoping for legalization of marijuana to pass in South Dakota, again. And though I have no illusions of Noem losing, i'm hoping it's very tight. At least under 55/45 considering Thune and Johnson will win their state-wide elections 70/30. It would just be such a nice slap in the face to that witch.

Nationally my guess is the Dems lose the House by a few and pick-up a seat in the Senate. Who the fark knows. Time to start drinking.
 
Ham Sandvich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

xanadian: OldRod: Blood moon eclipse, Powerball having "technical difficulties" and we're voting in an election that could spell the end of democracy

Even if the GOP wins the House and/or Senate, all they can really do is bring everything to gridlock for now.  It'll turn Congress into a 24/7 clown show.  Anything shiatty they try to pass will get stopped by Biden.

It's 2024 when things can really get f*cked up.


The biggest risk is at the state level. Even if the GQP doesn't take Congress, they will put enough election deniers into purple and red state positions to screw with the next round of elections, if not fix them outright.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Outshined_One: I'll go ahead and predict status quo. 50/50 Senate and Dems maintain a slim majority in the House, with more redhat crazies getting elected at the State level in places like Arizona.

I also have been wrong many, many times before.


Unlikely. Democrats will probably lose both houses of Congress, though whether it'll be a GOP landslide remains to be seen.

/considering the timeline, I wouldn't be surprised if it were a landslide.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
As a Canadian I'm starting to wonder if American voting is too important to leave it up to the Americans.

/more seriously good luck down there. I hope the MAGA count is as low as it can be in the House and the Dems get a Manchin-proof Senate.
//not focusing on the alternative
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I have my drinking galoshes all ready at home for tonight.

If history is any indication, I'll follow the results too late into the night, get really upset, say "Fark it all, I'm surrounded by a nation of idjits" and put on Horse Feathers.

Marx Bros. Horse Feathers - "Whatever it is, I'm against it!" | High-Def Digest
Youtube 3cKUppvjJuw
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

JulieAzel626: If you're eligible to vote and didn't vote may the rest of your days be filled with hearing nothing else, but "We're Really Having A Wonderful Christmastime."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Gently Down the Stream.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

8 inches: [Fark user image 425x239]


Needs her face swapped with Trump or Bannon

Maybe a Trumnnon.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dropped off my absentee ballot in October.

Made sure the wife voted before she left town today to visit her Mom.
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
In the year 2016 I was in my doctor's office having a panic attack and begging her to up my antidepression meds. They have not been lowered since then. I am really worried about what the hell else I'm going to have to take to cope with reality if the Republicans take over in the midterms.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: Dear America:

Please don't fark this up.

Sincerely,
The World


Narrator from the future: they farked it up
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I voted here in the land of cuckoo pants conservatives, for all the good it will do.

"Dear America, you are waking up, as Germany once did, to the awareness that 1/3 of your people would kill another 1/3, while 1/3 watches."

Werner Herzog didn't say it.  Some internet person did, and they were right.  I'm dreading the election results.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

buttercat: I'm dreading the election results.


I'm not sharing my booze.

:P
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Helpful summary of the mirages we'll see as vote counting begins (h/t @DanPfeiffer).

AZ: Blue → Red
MI: Red → Blue
GA: Red → Blue
WI: Red → Blue
PA: Red → Blue

Don't be alarmed by the early totals. We need to make sure EVERY vote gets counted. https://t.co/Pn0g43kHKa


- Alex Wall (@AlexBWall) November 8, 2022
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Somacandra: Dropped off my absentee ballot in October.

Made sure the wife voted before she left town today to visit her Mom.


I voted in-person on the first day of Early Voting.  Have only missed one election (a primary for a School Board election) in the 44 years since I was eligible to vote
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JulieAzel626: If you're eligible to vote and didn't vote may the rest of your days be filled with hearing nothing else, but "We're Really Having A Wonderful Christmastime."


That's cruel, but I like it
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dusk-You-n-Me:

Helpful summary of the mirages we'll see as vote counting begins (h/t @DanPfeiffer).

AZ: Blue → Red
MI: Red → Blue
GA: Red → Blue
WI: Red → Blue
PA: Red → Blue

Don't be alarmed by the early totals. We need to make sure EVERY vote gets counted. https://t.co/Pn0g43kHKa


- Alex Wall (@AlexBWall) November 8, 2022


Why would AZ start blue and go red? Election Day voting would say it starts Red and either stays red or goes blue

/And I think Kari Lake has a chance
//But Kelly should be safe
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I find that in this one unlike most of the recent elections, I don't even really feel anxious. I'm burnt out and feel like the bad guys have probably won.

I'm expecting 2 years of nonsensical dipshiattery leading up to the real nightmare of 2024.
 
Dusk-You-n-Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

somedude210: Why would AZ start blue and go red? Election Day voting would say it starts Red and either stays red or goes blue


They count early and mail-in ballots prior to election day so the first dump should lean blue. Then the in-person, red, votes come in throughout the night.
 
