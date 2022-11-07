 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Willamette Week)   Things to worry about in Portland: your car being broken into, lobster uprising, and of course your landlord sneaking into your own apartment wearing a Michael Myers costume   (wweek.com) divider line
10
    More: Murica, Slasher film, Justin Valdivia, Valdivia's death Sept., horror film, Halloween, John Carpenter, Horror film, The Guest  
•       •       •

286 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2022 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
On second thought, let's not go to Portland. It is a silly place.
 
maddermaxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lobstahs wah plannin to become a NUCLEAH POWAH!

/just another one of Captain Eddie's bahbon-induced hallucinations
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a tenant feared for his life so he "moved out" and stayed as a guest?  Seems like he feared paying rent.
Funny as hell he had a sword for protection and his painting/shoebox alarm worked.  This guy must have thought home alone was a documentary.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...who was known for his "movie-star good looks" and "obnoxious pranks."

LOL, good one, bro!
 
somniferous sloth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sensitive yet dangerous: The lobstahs wah plannin to become a NUCLEAH POWAH!

/just another one of Captain Eddie's bahbon-induced hallucinations


Wrong portland
/or is that the joke?
//I'm tired, let's just go with that
 
anuran
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Burglary against a dwelling/armed home invasion robbery. Escalating violence over time. Ticks enough boxes for a self defense bingo. Sorry Sword Guy had to do it, but asshole FA and FO
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: So a tenant feared for his life so he "moved out" and stayed as a guest?  Seems like he feared paying rent.
Funny as hell he had a sword for protection and his painting/shoebox alarm worked.  This guy must have thought home alone was a documentary.


Something as bone-basic as a "Shiat falls down and makes noise" alarm actually works just fine.  Doesn't do much else for you but that it'll do, reliably.  Almost impossible to "disarm" too from outside most of the time.  Sometimes the old tricks are best.  As for the sword, he put that where he could get to it because the guy had already tried to break in while drunk and otherwise made himself as obnoxious as hell.  And then the fool busts in in a Halloween mask while to all appearances carrying a gun and definitely carrying a hammer?!  This isn't exactly "OMG deadbeat tenant WTF?" time here

/hell even if it had been
//bust in on someone to all appearances strapped and ready to go in a mask?
///I'd do my damndest to fark them the hell up too before I became a statistic
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

somniferous sloth: sensitive yet dangerous: The lobstahs wah plannin to become a NUCLEAH POWAH!

/just another one of Captain Eddie's bahbon-induced hallucinations

Wrong portland
/or is that the joke?
//I'm tired, let's just go with that


I didn't bother to check which Portland. Given that it involved a dude getting killed with a sword I should've guessed the OR version instead of the ME variety.

But the Captain Eddie lobstah revolt/mockery of made-up "facts" in one of GWB's SOTU addresses is probably one of my favorite Non-Sequitur strips, and the Fark headline says "lobster uprising," so I went with it.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.