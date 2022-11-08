 Skip to content
(Fox 5 San Diego)   Old and busted: not knowing the results on election night; new hotness: not knowing the results on Powerball night   (fox5sandiego.com) divider line
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's not suspicious at all. I totally won't take this as sign that a conspiracy cheated me out of my win that I saw in a dream so it was almost a sure thing.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm trying to find a new franchise business to franchise. I had a nifty Amazon business, but it got withered away by streaming options. Now I need something that can't be alted out of existence.

Senior care seems to be a future proof business, but I don't know if that's viable
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I'm trying to find a new franchise business to franchise. I had a nifty Amazon business, but it got withered away by streaming options. Now I need something that can't be alted out of existence.

Senior care seems to be a future proof business, but I don't know if that's viable


Super odd and not relevant to the post.  Odd because was talking to a 22 year old rn today who is looking to start a senior care facility.
It's future proof but there is a LOT of regulation and startup costs... a LOT.
Best to start with assisted living but either have a tall building you can split into care floors in the future or a lot of property to add new care buildings.
Basic assisted living goes for about 5k a month here and the residents are pretty self sufficient and just use the facilities, transport and entertainment.  Of course you need nursing staff and aids, as the level of care increases so does the cost but the price you get ramps up fast to the max I have paid 16k a month plus extras like haircuts, nail care and medication.
It's a massive undertaking for anyone not knowledgeable and will cost a small fortune to get running, lawyer fees alone to make sure all your bases are covered as far as documentation and insurance is a killer also.  Maybe easier to see if there are any small care facilities willing to take a partner and expand but your going to need over a million liquid to even start thinking about it.  Actually a million may get you laughter at.
If you know amazon stick with that and work several things at once so if one fades out you have time to start another.

Just got my notice today that my latest brand has finally been registered and accepted by Amazon, that makes 6 for me.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
not knowing the results on Powerball night

It's because I'm having my team of lawyers challenge the results while I storm the offices
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: wildcardjack: I'm trying to find a new franchise business to franchise. I had a nifty Amazon business, but it got withered away by streaming options. Now I need something that can't be alted out of existence.

Senior care seems to be a future proof business, but I don't know if that's viable

ctighe2353
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: That's not suspicious at all. I totally won't take this as sign that a conspiracy cheated me out of my win that I saw in a dream so it was almost a sure thing.


I'm sure I'll have the winning numbers when they call them out only for them to recall the results.
 
