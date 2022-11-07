 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Hey guys. If a woman rejects you don't make a song for her, then stalk her at work to make her listen, then follow her when she leaves, then call the police to protect you because her father threatened you. Oh, and don't stream it
Original
11 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NuvvuNikki
10 hours ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

ask_aubry: Men are afraid that women will laugh at them. Women are afraid that men will kill them. Margaret Atwood He thought he could stalk her straight. https://t.co/IGa63tAVF7 https://t.co/OKwQommXMa


If there ever was a case for the Margaret Atwood quote: 'Men are afraid that women will reject them, women are afraid men will kill them.'

I'm frankly shocked that the cops got it, and tried to talk him down (then tried to get him to say as much incriminating shiat as possible).

Despite the SELF PROVIDED evidence of stalking, how many states would he be still allowed to carry?
 
Exile On Beale Street
10 hours ago  
Wow, he doesn't look at all like I thought he would. 🙄 This psycho incel needs to delete his account. JFC.
 
Al Roker's Forecast
9 hours ago  
Looks like he was about to say something insightful before turning the camera off. Whatever that was going to be still gives him no right to follow someone and make them feel uncomfortable. He seems insecure, and insecure men are dangerous.
 
BizarreMan
9 hours ago  
Why did he get in the passenger seat?

And damn, if she needed any backup for a restraining order.  I think he gave her everything she needs.
 
The_Sponge
7 hours ago  
What a creepy fark...send him to a nut house ASAP.
 
lindalouwho
4 hours ago  
"Women like that."

This guy has absolutely everything wrong. Everything. I hope the woman he's stalking is ok, and the police have dealt with him. And I hope it was enough for him to be fired from that job where shes
 
lindalouwho
4 hours ago  
where she's a co-worker.

Yeah, I'm switching phones now.
*sigh*
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves
3 hours ago  
I'm sure the dude went right home and went right back to the same websites where he got his cunning plan in the first place and now has new ways to escalate.
 
vudukungfu
2 hours ago  
Dude.
A co-worker?
*click*
Oh I see HR has their hands on their hips.

And guns.

You dun goofed
 
BizarreMan
2 hours ago  

lindalouwho: where she's a co-worker.

Yeah, I'm switching phones now.
*sigh*


I thought she was a former co-worker.  And don't want to watch it again as I already showered after watching it the first time.
 
Unobtanium
1 hour ago  
I was kinda hoping he'd get a P. Barnes special after the first 60 seconds.
 
Russ1642
1 hour ago  
But it always works in rom coms
 
Boo_Guy
1 hour ago  
But it always seems to work for singers / musicians in their videos though.
 
LewDux
1 hour ago  
Dad Ime Udoka?
 
Godscrack
1 hour ago  
What a production. People sure go thru alot of trouble just to make a 'viral' video.
 
MillionDollarMo
1 hour ago  
"So I chased her for a couple blocks, because, Y'know, women are crazy and it seemed like she wanted it"

That's so cartoonishly gross it's almost impressive.
 
InfoFreako
1 hour ago  
"Who know, some women have rape fantasies."

He said that to a cop.
 
Pants full of macaroni!!
1 hour ago  
This man is an example of a person without whom the world would be a better place.
 
HotWingConspiracy
1 hour ago  
cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.netView Full Size
 
kkinnison
1 hour ago  
But hollywood showed us how it works.  if she rejects you, you just need to keep escalating what you do and eventually she will relent and fall in love with you after a large production song and dance number professing your love for her

come on, it worked for Maverick in Top Gun
 
replacementcool
1 hour ago  
It's a shame the police didn't see him "reach for a gun" and shoot him because that guy is farking scary.
 
No Catchy Nickname
1 hour ago  
Why would someone want to film themselves acting like a complete dumbshiat?

And then post it on the internet for everyone to see?
 
ethanoic
1 hour ago  
Him: "I chased her a little bit. Just cuz, ya know, women are crazy."
Them: "Don't you think chasing somebody is crazy?"
Him: "It was just a couple of blocks. That's fun to women."

BIG YIKES.
 
NM Volunteer
1 hour ago  
Watch it long enough to see his pubey chin-strap beard.  Why do men think that looks good?
 
Barricaded Gunman
1 hour ago  
This guy has a lot of angry delusions running through his head, he looks like an incel straight out of central casting, and based on the end of his creepy-ass video here he's not giving up. If I was a betting man I'd say that this woman's dad is going to have to beat some proper behavior into this guy to the point of rendering him permanently harmless, because he's obviously fixated on this woman to the point of complete obsession, and that won't end well.
 
Snort
1 hour ago  
Neurodivergent says what?
 
HotWingConspiracy
1 hour ago  

No Catchy Nickname: Why would someone want to film themselves acting like a complete dumbshiat?

And then post it on the internet for everyone to see?


Chicks like famous people
 
Joe_diGriz
1 hour ago  
Why am I not surprised in the slightest about what he looks like?

And while the whole thing got more and more cringe-worthy, the topper was him suddenly going off on a rant about "woke, LBGT shiat" and "A father who's clearly controlling her"
 
replacementcool
1 hour ago  

Snort: Neurodivergent says what?


oh fark off, lets not blame autism for misogyny.
 
Spoon over Marin
1 hour ago  
Holy shiat that's scary.
 
HotWingConspiracy
1 hour ago  

Joe_diGriz: Why am I not surprised in the slightest about what he looks like?

And while the whole thing got more and more cringe-worthy, the topper was him suddenly going off on a rant about "woke, LBGT shiat" and "A father who's clearly controlling her"


These people's brains are like if you made a printout of every post on a rightwing forum and put it in a blender.
 
Ambitwistor
1 hour ago  
You WILL listen to my song!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
1 hour ago  
Taylor Swift does it, and she sweeps the Billboard top ten.

/jk
 
Hyjamon
1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: [cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net image 600x300]


yea, this is the basic plot of most 80's rom-coms.
 
GrogSmash2
1 hour ago  
OK... whatever happened to taking a rejection like a man?

Congratz, you got shot down.  Your two choices are 1) drop it, 2) continue to be friends, and show her what she is missing... and maybe ask again in a year or two.

Incel boy in the video... yikes.  Maybe I'm old, but the part that got me is his assertion that her preferences were enforced by her father  (and how is he 'older than the father', unless the woman is 5?)...  I can see a progressive man my age supporting his daughter after coming out, but not enforcing a lesbian lifestyle on her, somehow...
 
NobleHam
1 hour ago  
He's clearly an expert on women the works of Roosh V.
 
Ambitwistor
1 hour ago  

Joe_diGriz: Why am I not surprised in the slightest about what he looks like?

And while the whole thing got more and more cringe-worthy, the topper was him suddenly going off on a rant about "woke, LBGT shiat" and "A father who's clearly controlling her"


A real independent non-PC freethinker.  I bet he's a SovCit too - "I do not wish to create joinder with you! Just with her, IYKWIMAITYD".
 
thornhill
1 hour ago  
But women in movies love this.

Hollywood cannot be wrong.
 
GrogSmash2
1 hour ago  

Snort: Neurodivergent says what?


Fark you.  I am neurodivergent.  Hell, I'm a borderline psychopath.  I have extreme issues with a lack of empathy, OCD, and a fair number of other issues.  I work very hard to portray a slightly cranky human.  (fake it until you make it)

I still take 'No' as an answer.
 
Black_Lazerus
1 hour ago  
No worries everyone at crackle barrel has a weapon. They have phenomenal bacon .
 
replacementcool
1 hour ago  

NobleHam: He's clearly an expert on women the works of Roosh V.


Guarantee he's a fan of Jordan Peterson too.
 
Ambitwistor
1 hour ago  

GrogSmash2: OK... whatever happened to taking a rejection like a man?

Congratz, you got shot down.  Your two choices are 1) drop it, 2) continue to be friends, and show her what she is missing... and maybe ask again in a year or two.


Clearly you have no understanding of masculinity.  Those responses are taking rejection like a woman.  If you want to take rejection like a Real Man, you have to do it disturbingly and dangerously unstably.
 
OtherLittleGuy
1 hour ago  
So, probation for her murder, and a $50 cap in the civil trial?
 
GrogSmash2
1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: GrogSmash2: OK... whatever happened to taking a rejection like a man?

Congratz, you got shot down.  Your two choices are 1) drop it, 2) continue to be friends, and show her what she is missing... and maybe ask again in a year or two.

Clearly you have no understanding of masculinity.  Those responses are taking rejection like a woman.  If you want to take rejection like a Real Man, you have to do it disturbingly and dangerously unstably.


Perhaps because I am a man, and don't need to play one.
 
beezeltown
1 hour ago  

kkinnison: But hollywood showed us how it works.  if she rejects you, you just need to keep escalating what you do and eventually she will relent and fall in love with you after a large production song and dance number professing your love for her

come on, it worked for Maverick in Top Gun


Incels just need to look like Tom Cruise and become fighter pilots, THEN that strategy might work!

/who could resist a Scientologist with an NDA and a pair of handcuffs?
 
Bslim
1 hour ago  
OMG then the angry shiatstreaming from the car is like a bizarro chef's kiss!

WTF
 
thatboyoverthere
1 hour ago  

Barricaded Gunman: This guy has a lot of angry delusions running through his head, he looks like an incel straight out of central casting, and based on the end of his creepy-ass video here he's not giving up. If I was a betting man I'd say that this woman's dad is going to have to beat some proper behavior into this guy to the point of rendering him permanently harmless, because he's obviously fixated on this woman to the point of complete obsession, and that won't end well.


Honestly a double barrel shotgun full of rock salt might not be enough to scare him off.
 
CarnySaur
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet
1 hour ago  
Yikes he looks the stalker part, maybe shave get a hair cut and work on your social skills.
Had a female roommate years ago and had a stalker, she got so scared of him when she would get home I would meet her outside in case he followed her. If she thought he was following her she would duck into a parking garage or parking lot to ditch him. He eventually got picked up for breaking into the home of some other woman he was stalking.
 
