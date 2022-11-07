 Skip to content
(Fox 31 Denver)   The woman who was nearly killed by a train after cops stranded her on the tracks gets to be criminally charged at the same time that they do   (kdvr.com) divider line
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Does being hit by a train count as time served?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Will cops' attorneys use the law to have the victim charged with their crimes since she had already committed one? [allegedly]
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't often park my squad car on train tracks, but when I do, it has an unassuming passenger handcuffed in the back.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oooh paid administrative leave! Please don't put me on paid administrative leave!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Do we get to play the game "Who Serves More Time?"

She's charged with felony menacing.
The first cop's charged with felony attempted manslaughter, felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor reckless endangerment
The other's charged with five counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment and one count each of obstructing a passageway, careless driving and parking where prohibited.

She's likely looking at up to 4 years in state prison.
The first cop's looking at up to 11 years in state prison just for the manslaughter charge.
The second cop's looking at up to 90 days or more in county jail per count of reckless endangerment, and similar, relatively trivial sentences for the other charges.

My money's on "she gets more time than both of them combined."
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
On one hand, being hit by a train as a direct result of something incredibly stupid on the part of the cops doesn't automatically exonerate her of whatever crime she was accused...  On the other hand, it should be taken into serious consideration that their stupidity and carelessness caused her pretty severe physical injury and mental trauma.

And that has got to work in her favor come time to go to court.
 
Bslim
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
durbnpoisn: On one hand, being hit by a train as a direct result of something incredibly stupid on the part of the cops doesn't automatically exonerate her of whatever crime she was accused...  On the other hand, it should be taken into serious consideration that their stupidity and carelessness caused her pretty severe physical injury and mental trauma.

The fun part is that she's charged because she lost it in a fit of road rage and brandished a gun at someone, likely an idiot who either tried to hit her or endangered her life while in a car, on the road.

The irony is that she was likely just pointing the gun at the wrong idiot. The two idiots that almost got her killed while in a car, on the road, kind of validated her justification at being pissed.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Your honor, My client is being railroaded!
 
Ketchuponsteak
The time spent in hospital ought to count at least.

Though, this being USA, she was probably given a huge bill.
 
Xai
She's charged with felony menacing.
The first cop's charged with felony attempted manslaughter, felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor reckless endangerment
The other's charged with five counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment and one count each of obstructing a passageway, careless driving and parking where prohibited.

She's likely looking at up to 4 years in state prison.
The first cop's looking at up to 11 years in state prison just for the manslaughter charge.
The second cop's looking at up to 90 days or more in county jail per count of reckless endangerment, and similar, relatively trivial sentences for the other charges.

Felony menacing carries a 4-year jail term?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least she's not a cop.   Not much of a defense, but it's all I could come up with.
 
Another Government Employee
That's up to the judge.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The woman in the September crash, Yareni Rios-Gonzalez, was accused of pointing a gun at someone in a road rage incident when police officers pulled her over and detained her

Oh the humanity.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
She gets her day in court. Let justice happen.
 
FormlessOne
She's charged with felony menacing.
The first cop's charged with felony attempted manslaughter, felony second-degree assault and misdemeanor reckless endangerment
The other's charged with five counts of misdemeanor reckless endangerment and one count each of obstructing a passageway, careless driving and parking where prohibited.

She's likely looking at up to 4 years in state prison.
The first cop's looking at up to 11 years in state prison just for the manslaughter charge.
The second cop's looking at up to 90 days or more in county jail per count of reckless endangerment, and similar, relatively trivial sentences for the other charges.

IANAL, but some of the sites at which I looked said that:

Penal Code 422 PC is a wobbler, which means that prosecutors may file it as either a misdemeanor or a felony.  If you are convicted of misdemeanor criminal threats, you face up to one year in county jail.  If you get a felony conviction, you face up to four years in the California state prison.3 Using a dangerous or deadly weapon increases your sentence by one year.4
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So nobody saw the train coming? Not stopping on train tracks is Driver's Ed 101.
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They didn't charge her until later specifically so they wouldn't have the pay the most expensive (emergency) medical bills, because she technically wasn't in custody, but merely being detained.
 
