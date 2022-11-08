 Skip to content
(Riverfront Times)   Yo Dawg   (riverfronttimes.com) divider line
Pugdaddyk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Looks like we found a new Heineken replacement.
 
Dead on the River [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's not even Caturday yet!
 
Bslim
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
mediaproxy.salon.comView Full Size


imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Heat 2: St. Louis"
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Tomorrow's headline:

""Thieves caught trying to sell catalytic converters stolen from recycler back to the same recycler."
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Tomorrow's headline:

""Thieves caught trying to sell catalytic converters stolen from recycler back to the same recycler."


Apparently there is a 500 million dollar catalytic blackmarket for it.

https://abc7news.com/catalytic-converter-theft-ring-bust-price-black-market-stolen-car/12410415/

The more parts gets laundered, the more they disappear. Scruples is for socialists. No identifying markers, so OBVIOUSLY people are just junking cars left and right. Ethics is for scrubs.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He seems happy.  Like a kid in a candy store.

and/or

I don't understand it.  Rabid dogs should be tearing him apart.  Where are the rabid dogs?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It should probably be illegal to take catalytic converters as scrap without some sort of documentation that it was removed legally.
 
DigitalSorceress
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It seems like all of the catalytic converter theft and theft of copper etc.. is being enabled by scrappers who are not asking nearly enough questions.

If there was serious enforcement of accepting stolen goods wouldn't the market dry up?

Or would the organized criminals start up incredibly dangerous/dodgy extraction operations themselves and sell the melted down metals (like how the e-waste folks have people burning piles of electronics then using mercury and other really nasty crap to extract the precious metals)

It just feels like  - any scrap processor should be required to report suspected stolen stuff.

I get that probably if they were checking then some crooked mechanic shop could be engaged to cover - but even then, wouldn't the obvious volume point out the launderers pretty quickly?  Or is this one of those "some states have strict laws but others have little to none so the thieves just take advantage of the lack of consistency /coordination to dump their stolen stuff...

I dunno I'm sure it's mega complicated and likely super fascinating and there's probably some you tube documentarian who has covered this in depth -
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Business that takes advantage of theft that makes victims miserable has those stolen items stolen from them.

GOOD. FARK'EM.
 
Smurfnazi420
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
