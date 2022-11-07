 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Sign up for Total Twitter
19
    Layoff, soon-to-relaunch Twitter Blue subscription, new policy, much higher workload, Musk's team, new version of the app, massive layoffs, laid-off employees  
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Might just as well put the bird in the deep fryer.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Paywall Twitter? I mean, if you want to kill it you can just shut it down.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I barely go to regular Twitter. No thanks
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For better or worse, Twitter is embedded EVERYWHERE. This would obliterate online publishing.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: For better or worse, Twitter is embedded EVERYWHERE. This would obliterate online publishing.


we'll get over it. We always do
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The company's open-enrollment period was supposed to begin today, according to its global calendar, but no information was available in the company's human-resources system.

Uhm, whoops.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: For better or worse, Twitter is embedded EVERYWHERE. This would obliterate online publishing.


Won't do any more damage to journalism than Twitter has already done.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
...gave many current and former employees I spoke with a sinking feeling about the future of their company.

He did warn everyone that he was there to sink the company.
e3.365dm.comView Full Size
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who the fark would pay extra to shiat-post on some website?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

HeathenHealer: Who the fark would pay extra to shiat-post on some website?


I sure hope everybody isn't as dumb as we are here.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Gonna bury it with a Boring tunnel
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well it would certainly adversely affect Fark, or at least some subsections. At least half the posts in the Pol tab are Tweets.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I somehow doubt Elon has the same taste in beer and boobies as I do. Hard pass.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Looks like Elon's attempting the Lowtax speedrun any% glitchless.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Has he tried adding an autoplay video of his enormous head at the top of everyone's feed?
 
Bslim
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Subby, you're a brutal bastard and that is what I appreciates about you.
 
mangobunny
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Paywall Twitter? I mean, if you want to kill it you can just shut it down.


As some people have already said, if he does kill twitter Musk will claim that was his plan all along and his fan boys will eat it up.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Friday's layoffs had been brutal for all involved, including those involved in planning them - many of whom themselves lost their jobs.
reactiongifs.meView Full Size
 
