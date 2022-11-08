 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Dodo)   Murphy was found abandoned on the side of the road and is currently in a foster home, but he hopes to be living his best life in a forever home in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday. Please welcome him and all the awesome folks who have helped out   (thedodo.com) divider line
70
    More: Woofday, Attachment theory, Foster care, Love, Family, Fosterage, friendly dog, Angela Simmons, residents of a nearby trailer park  
•       •       •

637 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 09 Nov 2022 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



70 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
LEMURTX UPDATE!
From e-mail-

They did ultrasound, and ct last night after I left. I just got here. Her daughter stayed overnight, said they think they're going to do stent, at 7:45, she said they'd do stent today, but it's not been scheduled yet and they haven't seen the doctor.Please thank everyone for their donations-it's covering gas, parking, and meals for me and the kids. I went home last night to grab stuff, get a shower, feed the pets, and sleep, while her daughter stayed overnight. She's staying today for the stent. Her son is staying with friends about s half hour away and is on his way here. We're taking turns staying overnight. My new boss checked with HR and they have a workaround, as I only have 10 hrs PTO. I didn't get a lot of sleep last night, but I figured I could sleep during the day here.😬 A friend at work is feeding our pets while we're gone.It's s hike from the garage. I tried to find a spot across the street, but it's also parking for nursing students. After slogging through traffic 2 miles that took 25 minutes near MDA, I drove all through the garage and then just exited and went to bigger garage. Found spot, slogged across connector hallway over the street, checked in, went thru the zigzagging maze from elevators A all the way to other end to F. Y'all didn't need to hear all that.🙂Ramona's pain is back up to 7 this am after being stable when I left last night at 4. Back to NPO until stent. She's sleeping now.Thank you all for your continued good vibes, tots and pears and donations. (((((HUGS))))) 🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤😺😺😺 Give our love to everyone.❤❤❤ On Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 6:06 AM XXXXXXXXX wrote:
How is everything going? Did they take care of the gall bladder? How are you holding up?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

skybird659: LEMURTX UPDATE!
From e-mail-

They did ultrasound, and ct last night after I left. I just got here. Her daughter stayed overnight, said they think they're going to do stent, at 7:45, she said they'd do stent today, but it's not been scheduled yet and they haven't seen the doctor.Please thank everyone for their donations-it's covering gas, parking, and meals for me and the kids. I went home last night to grab stuff, get a shower, feed the pets, and sleep, while her daughter stayed overnight. She's staying today for the stent. Her son is staying with friends about s half hour away and is on his way here. We're taking turns staying overnight. My new boss checked with HR and they have a workaround, as I only have 10 hrs PTO. I didn't get a lot of sleep last night, but I figured I could sleep during the day here.😬 A friend at work is feeding our pets while we're gone.It's s hike from the garage. I tried to find a spot across the street, but it's also parking for nursing students. After slogging through traffic 2 miles that took 25 minutes near MDA, I drove all through the garage and then just exited and went to bigger garage. Found spot, slogged across connector hallway over the street, checked in, went thru the zigzagging maze from elevators A all the way to other end to F. Y'all didn't need to hear all that.🙂Ramona's pain is back up to 7 this am after being stable when I left last night at 4. Back to NPO until stent. She's sleeping now.Thank you all for your continued good vibes, tots and pears and donations. (((((HUGS))))) 🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤😺😺😺 Give our love to everyone.❤❤❤ On Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 6:06 AM XXXXXXXXX wrote:

How is everything going? Did they take care of the gall bladder? How are you holding up?


lemurtxI sent you a little something to your EIP address via PayPal.  Please confirm you got it in your account.  If not, let me know so I can put it in your GoFundMe page.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

skybird659: LEMURTX UPDATE!
From e-mail-

They did ultrasound, and ct last night after I left. I just got here. Her daughter stayed overnight, said they think they're going to do stent, at 7:45, she said they'd do stent today, but it's not been scheduled yet and they haven't seen the doctor.Please thank everyone for their donations-it's covering gas, parking, and meals for me and the kids. I went home last night to grab stuff, get a shower, feed the pets, and sleep, while her daughter stayed overnight. She's staying today for the stent. Her son is staying with friends about s half hour away and is on his way here. We're taking turns staying overnight. My new boss checked with HR and they have a workaround, as I only have 10 hrs PTO. I didn't get a lot of sleep last night, but I figured I could sleep during the day here.😬 A friend at work is feeding our pets while we're gone.It's s hike from the garage. I tried to find a spot across the street, but it's also parking for nursing students. After slogging through traffic 2 miles that took 25 minutes near MDA, I drove all through the garage and then just exited and went to bigger garage. Found spot, slogged across connector hallway over the street, checked in, went thru the zigzagging maze from elevators A all the way to other end to F. Y'all didn't need to hear all that.🙂Ramona's pain is back up to 7 this am after being stable when I left last night at 4. Back to NPO until stent. She's sleeping now.Thank you all for your continued good vibes, tots and pears and donations. (((((HUGS))))) 🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤😺😺😺 Give our love to everyone.❤❤❤ On Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 6:06 AM XXXXXXXXX wrote:How is everything going? Did they take care of the gall bladder? How are you holding up?


Shared this in the FB Caturday thread
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.net image 500x600]


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: skybird659: LEMURTX UPDATE!
From e-mail-

They did ultrasound, and ct last night after I left. I just got here. Her daughter stayed overnight, said they think they're going to do stent, at 7:45, she said they'd do stent today, but it's not been scheduled yet and they haven't seen the doctor.Please thank everyone for their donations-it's covering gas, parking, and meals for me and the kids. I went home last night to grab stuff, get a shower, feed the pets, and sleep, while her daughter stayed overnight. She's staying today for the stent. Her son is staying with friends about s half hour away and is on his way here. We're taking turns staying overnight. My new boss checked with HR and they have a workaround, as I only have 10 hrs PTO. I didn't get a lot of sleep last night, but I figured I could sleep during the day here.😬 A friend at work is feeding our pets while we're gone.It's s hike from the garage. I tried to find a spot across the street, but it's also parking for nursing students. After slogging through traffic 2 miles that took 25 minutes near MDA, I drove all through the garage and then just exited and went to bigger garage. Found spot, slogged across connector hallway over the street, checked in, went thru the zigzagging maze from elevators A all the way to other end to F. Y'all didn't need to hear all that.🙂Ramona's pain is back up to 7 this am after being stable when I left last night at 4. Back to NPO until stent. She's sleeping now.Thank you all for your continued good vibes, tots and pears and donations. (((((HUGS))))) 🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤😺😺😺 Give our love to everyone.❤❤❤ On Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 6:06 AM XXXXXXXXX wrote:How is everything going? Did they take care of the gall bladder? How are you holding up?

@ lemurtxI sent you a little something to your EIP address via PayPal.  Please confirm you got it in your account.  If not, let me know so I can put it in your GoFundMe page.

Shiat! Forgot to ask, just getting up, coffee! Sent your question just now
She just sent-

Thanks!Crap! 10 minutes late for online therapy and can't get a hold of therapist!!! Not responding to text!!!!On Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 11:11 AM sky crane wrote:
Posted to woofsday (minus names/email addresses). Glad $ is helping, I imagine there will be more. We're all praying/sending love/crossing fingers etc. for you and yours.Standing by- here if I can do anything.Don't forget to breathe!Sky

DLC-
she just texted yes, got it yesterday, sent you ty text.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: skybird659: LEMURTX UPDATE!
From e-mail-

They did ultrasound, and ct last night after I left. I just got here. Her daughter stayed overnight, said they think they're going to do stent, at 7:45, she said they'd do stent today, but it's not been scheduled yet and they haven't seen the doctor.Please thank everyone for their donations-it's covering gas, parking, and meals for me and the kids. I went home last night to grab stuff, get a shower, feed the pets, and sleep, while her daughter stayed overnight. She's staying today for the stent. Her son is staying with friends about s half hour away and is on his way here. We're taking turns staying overnight. My new boss checked with HR and they have a workaround, as I only have 10 hrs PTO. I didn't get a lot of sleep last night, but I figured I could sleep during the day here.😬 A friend at work is feeding our pets while we're gone.It's s hike from the garage. I tried to find a spot across the street, but it's also parking for nursing students. After slogging through traffic 2 miles that took 25 minutes near MDA, I drove all through the garage and then just exited and went to bigger garage. Found spot, slogged across connector hallway over the street, checked in, went thru the zigzagging maze from elevators A all the way to other end to F. Y'all didn't need to hear all that.🙂Ramona's pain is back up to 7 this am after being stable when I left last night at 4. Back to NPO until stent. She's sleeping now.Thank you all for your continued good vibes, tots and pears and donations. (((((HUGS))))) 🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤😺😺😺 Give our love to everyone.❤❤❤ On Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 6:06 AM XXXXXXXXX wrote:How is everything going? Did they take care of the gall bladder? How are you holding up?

@ lemurtxI sent you a little something to your EIP address via PayPal.  Please confirm you got it in your account.  If not, let me know so I can put it in your GoFundMe page.


She says got Pay pal from you. Same thing?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

skybird659: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: skybird659: LEMURTX UPDATE!
From e-mail-

They did ultrasound, and ct last night after I left. I just got here. Her daughter stayed overnight, said they think they're going to do stent, at 7:45, she said they'd do stent today, but it's not been scheduled yet and they haven't seen the doctor.Please thank everyone for their donations-it's covering gas, parking, and meals for me and the kids. I went home last night to grab stuff, get a shower, feed the pets, and sleep, while her daughter stayed overnight. She's staying today for the stent. Her son is staying with friends about s half hour away and is on his way here. We're taking turns staying overnight. My new boss checked with HR and they have a workaround, as I only have 10 hrs PTO. I didn't get a lot of sleep last night, but I figured I could sleep during the day here.😬 A friend at work is feeding our pets while we're gone.It's s hike from the garage. I tried to find a spot across the street, but it's also parking for nursing students. After slogging through traffic 2 miles that took 25 minutes near MDA, I drove all through the garage and then just exited and went to bigger garage. Found spot, slogged across connector hallway over the street, checked in, went thru the zigzagging maze from elevators A all the way to other end to F. Y'all didn't need to hear all that.🙂Ramona's pain is back up to 7 this am after being stable when I left last night at 4. Back to NPO until stent. She's sleeping now.Thank you all for your continued good vibes, tots and pears and donations. (((((HUGS))))) 🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤😺😺😺 Give our love to everyone.❤❤❤ On Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 6:06 AM XXXXXXXXX wrote:How is everything going? Did they take care of the gall bladder? How are you holding up?

@ lemurtxI sent you a little something to your EIP address via PayPal.  Please confirm you got it in your account.  If not, let me know so I can put it in your GoFundMe page.

She says got Pay pal from you. Same thing?


Yes.  And good, they need all the help they can get!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: skybird659: LEMURTX UPDATE!
From e-mail-

They did ultrasound, and ct last night after I left. I just got here. Her daughter stayed overnight, said they think they're going to do stent, at 7:45, she said they'd do stent today, but it's not been scheduled yet and they haven't seen the doctor.Please thank everyone for their donations-it's covering gas, parking, and meals for me and the kids. I went home last night to grab stuff, get a shower, feed the pets, and sleep, while her daughter stayed overnight. She's staying today for the stent. Her son is staying with friends about s half hour away and is on his way here. We're taking turns staying overnight. My new boss checked with HR and they have a workaround, as I only have 10 hrs PTO. I didn't get a lot of sleep last night, but I figured I could sleep during the day here.😬 A friend at work is feeding our pets while we're gone.It's s hike from the garage. I tried to find a spot across the street, but it's also parking for nursing students. After slogging through traffic 2 miles that took 25 minutes near MDA, I drove all through the garage and then just exited and went to bigger garage. Found spot, slogged across connector hallway over the street, checked in, went thru the zigzagging maze from elevators A all the way to other end to F. Y'all didn't need to hear all that.🙂Ramona's pain is back up to 7 this am after being stable when I left last night at 4. Back to NPO until stent. She's sleeping now.Thank you all for your continued good vibes, tots and pears and donations. (((((HUGS))))) 🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤😺😺😺 Give our love to everyone.❤❤❤ On Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 6:06 AM XXXXXXXXX wrote:How is everything going? Did they take care of the gall bladder? How are you holding up?

Shared this in the FB Caturday thread


Thanks Bathia!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

skybird659: Bathia_Mapes: skybird659: LEMURTX UPDATE!
From e-mail-

They did ultrasound, and ct last night after I left. I just got here. Her daughter stayed overnight, said they think they're going to do stent, at 7:45, she said they'd do stent today, but it's not been scheduled yet and they haven't seen the doctor.Please thank everyone for their donations-it's covering gas, parking, and meals for me and the kids. I went home last night to grab stuff, get a shower, feed the pets, and sleep, while her daughter stayed overnight. She's staying today for the stent. Her son is staying with friends about s half hour away and is on his way here. We're taking turns staying overnight. My new boss checked with HR and they have a workaround, as I only have 10 hrs PTO. I didn't get a lot of sleep last night, but I figured I could sleep during the day here.😬 A friend at work is feeding our pets while we're gone.It's s hike from the garage. I tried to find a spot across the street, but it's also parking for nursing students. After slogging through traffic 2 miles that took 25 minutes near MDA, I drove all through the garage and then just exited and went to bigger garage. Found spot, slogged across connector hallway over the street, checked in, went thru the zigzagging maze from elevators A all the way to other end to F. Y'all didn't need to hear all that.🙂Ramona's pain is back up to 7 this am after being stable when I left last night at 4. Back to NPO until stent. She's sleeping now.Thank you all for your continued good vibes, tots and pears and donations. (((((HUGS))))) 🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤😺😺😺 Give our love to everyone.❤❤❤ On Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 6:06 AM XXXXXXXXX wrote:How is everything going? Did they take care of the gall bladder? How are you holding up?

Shared this in the FB Caturday thread

Thanks Bathia!


Meant FB Caturday group, but no caffeine yet. :)
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: skybird659: Bathia_Mapes: skybird659: LEMURTX UPDATE!
From e-mail-

They did ultrasound, and ct last night after I left. I just got here. Her daughter stayed overnight, said they think they're going to do stent, at 7:45, she said they'd do stent today, but it's not been scheduled yet and they haven't seen the doctor.Please thank everyone for their donations-it's covering gas, parking, and meals for me and the kids. I went home last night to grab stuff, get a shower, feed the pets, and sleep, while her daughter stayed overnight. She's staying today for the stent. Her son is staying with friends about s half hour away and is on his way here. We're taking turns staying overnight. My new boss checked with HR and they have a workaround, as I only have 10 hrs PTO. I didn't get a lot of sleep last night, but I figured I could sleep during the day here.😬 A friend at work is feeding our pets while we're gone.It's s hike from the garage. I tried to find a spot across the street, but it's also parking for nursing students. After slogging through traffic 2 miles that took 25 minutes near MDA, I drove all through the garage and then just exited and went to bigger garage. Found spot, slogged across connector hallway over the street, checked in, went thru the zigzagging maze from elevators A all the way to other end to F. Y'all didn't need to hear all that.🙂Ramona's pain is back up to 7 this am after being stable when I left last night at 4. Back to NPO until stent. She's sleeping now.Thank you all for your continued good vibes, tots and pears and donations. (((((HUGS))))) 🙏🙏🙏❤❤❤😺😺😺 Give our love to everyone.❤❤❤ On Tue, Nov 8, 2022 at 6:06 AM XXXXXXXXX wrote:How is everything going? Did they take care of the gall bladder? How are you holding up?

Shared this in the FB Caturday thread

Thanks Bathia!

Meant FB Caturday group, but no caffeine yet. :)


Lol! Just finishing mine! L'Chaim!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Welp, that was fun. The power went out in my neighhood for about 20 minutes.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



This is Zoey, she walks with us in the mornings.   She had emergency surgery on Saturday.   She likes to eat dog toys....those do not digest    I visited yesterday and spent time with her and Maria and Frank, her parents.  They are so thankful to have her.   Before surgery they induced vomiting and she puked up a lot.   But still she was sick. X-rays showed rope fibers in her colon.  So she had surgery. While I was there she got some kibble and was happily eating.

She was giving me some side-eye.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x637]


This is Zoey, she walks with us in the mornings.   She had emergency surgery on Saturday.   She likes to eat dog toys....those do not digest    I visited yesterday and spent time with her and Maria and Frank, her parents.  They are so thankful to have her.   Before surgery they induced vomiting and she puked up a lot.   But still she was sick. X-rays showed rope fibers in her colon.  So she had surgery. While I was there she got some kibble and was happily eating.

She was giving me some side-eye.


I hope she has an uneventful and speedy recovery!
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
And weather is going to happen again.  Sigh.

And I am so done with spam calls.   2 of them were 'job' calls.  one asked if I have a high school diploma or the equivalent....I said 'I have a Master's'.  She hung up.  2nd call asked if I was interested in furthering my education...I said I have a master's and hung up.


Zoey, nibbling

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: And weather is going to happen again.  Sigh.

And I am so done with spam calls.   2 of them were 'job' calls.  one asked if I have a high school diploma or the equivalent....I said 'I have a Master's'.  She hung up.  2nd call asked if I was interested in furthering my education...I said I have a master's and hung up.


Zoey, nibbling

[Fark user image 850x1133]


While the chances are they're using spoofed numbers, I'd suggest blocking them if possible.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
dumpaday.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: CrankyAndi: And weather is going to happen again.  Sigh.

And I am so done with spam calls.   2 of them were 'job' calls.  one asked if I have a high school diploma or the equivalent....I said 'I have a Master's'.  She hung up.  2nd call asked if I was interested in furthering my education...I said I have a master's and hung up.


Zoey, nibbling

[Fark user image 850x1133]

While the chances are they're using spoofed numbers, I'd suggest blocking them if possible.



Oh they are spoofed.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Tootsie stripped yesterday afternoon while he was in the yard.  He actually unhooked it.  He was not ashamed.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 720x960]

Tootsie stripped yesterday afternoon while he was in the yard.  He actually unhooked it.  He was not ashamed.


Heh!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

skybird659: LEMURTX UPDATE!



Thanks for sharing that.
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
All animals have plenty to say.  You just have to know what to listen for.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: And weather is going to happen again.  Sigh.

And I am so done with spam calls.   2 of them were 'job' calls.  one asked if I have a high school diploma or the equivalent....I said 'I have a Master's'.  She hung up.  2nd call asked if I was interested in furthering my education...I said I have a master's and hung up.


Zoey, nibbling

[Fark user image 850x1133]


FWIW, learned to deal with that : immediate 'hello'  another 'hello' 3 seconds later, then 'goodbye' and hang up.. takes 4-5 second to transfer to an 'agent'... positive sign of spam call, done by computers..  other times, just pick up and set the phone aside.. they will hang up after a while... that is on my landline, which is a cordless headset, which I use when ordering parts or speaking with a customer : allows me to use the computer while talking..  hands free and all that.. I can get a model number of what is broken and check it out.. helps me with diagnostics..
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Welp, that was fun. The power went out in my neighhood for about 20 minutes.


Sherpa loved outages... primarily because I have an automatic generator..  20 seconds and good to go.. good time to open a window and holler "neener neener"...
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

OlderGuy: Bathia_Mapes: Welp, that was fun. The power went out in my neighhood for about 20 minutes.

Sherpa loved outages... primarily because I have an automatic generator..  20 seconds and good to go.. good time to open a window and holler "neener neener"...


And did that result in Sherpa and/or your home being egged? 🤔
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

almostsane: OlderGuy: Bathia_Mapes: Welp, that was fun. The power went out in my neighhood for about 20 minutes.

Sherpa loved outages... primarily because I have an automatic generator..  20 seconds and good to go.. good time to open a window and holler "neener neener"...

And did that result in Sherpa and/or your home being egged? 🤔


Depending on how long the power outage lasts, it could be much worse than egging.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Monsters_Are_Due_on_Maple_Street
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

almostsane: OlderGuy: Bathia_Mapes: Welp, that was fun. The power went out in my neighhood for about 20 minutes.

Sherpa loved outages... primarily because I have an automatic generator..  20 seconds and good to go.. good time to open a window and holler "neener neener"...

And did that result in Sherpa and/or your home being egged? 🤔


Nope... went through hurricane Isabel in 2003 : two weeks without power.. I borrowed a Honda 3500 watt from work.. main issues were the refrigerator and the basement sump pump.. HAD to keep those running.. bought the Generac in 2007.. contractor discount at a supply house : 17kw NAT or LP for 3k... display model.. still runs, in good condition..  have two old refrigerators in the basement  (R-12 systems) that get plugged in for a long outage (over 24 hours) and the neighbors bag up their perishables, put their names on the bags and bring them over.. refrigerators are preset to 38 & 0.. accessible when needed... nobody loses their food.. the closest houses get extension cords (12 ga)..  got 2 MV floods in the back yard, which do a decent job at lighting the neighborhood at night... 400w each... much brighter than sodium...  at this point, half of the old bunch has either passed or gone to retirement homes, and we haven't had any appreciable outages for a long time..   Isabel was bad due to a weeks worth of rain before it hit.. max 60 mph winds, but the ground was saturated, and everything came down... we have a tight neighborhood...
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: almostsane: OlderGuy: Bathia_Mapes: Welp, that was fun. The power went out in my neighhood for about 20 minutes.

Sherpa loved outages... primarily because I have an automatic generator..  20 seconds and good to go.. good time to open a window and holler "neener neener"...

And did that result in Sherpa and/or your home being egged? 🤔

Depending on how long the power outage lasts, it could be much worse than egging.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Monsters_Are_Due_on_Maple_Street


One of my favorite Twilight Zone episodes


Silly enough, but  my biggest worry was that the power wouldn't come back on before my Walmart grocery delvery (2-3 pm), especially since I live on the 5th floor of my apartment buidling.
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Oh good, wind again.  Stoopid hurricanes.  Wind and some rain tomorrow.  And more fun on Thursday. This one is coming in via the Atlantic side of the state.  We will be good.   With my luck, the chewy order my cat lady friend purchased for me will be delivered when it rains.  We are well stocked for food, cats and dogs and andi.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: Oh good, wind again.  Stoopid hurricanes.  Wind and some rain tomorrow.  And more fun on Thursday. This one is coming in via the Atlantic side of the state.  We will be good.   With my luck, the chewy order my cat lady friend purchased for me will be delivered when it rains.  We are well stocked for food, cats and dogs and andi.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


Forecast to hit us Friday... lots of rain... meh.. We have had a freeze or two already, so no growth spurts from the lawn, and trees are at 75% shedded..  Need to do a leaf collection before the rain hits, though.. wet leaves are a pain..
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 70 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.