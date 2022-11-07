 Skip to content
(Fark)   Beneficent Critters How do you cultivate the presence of earthworms and nematodes and mycorrhizae and such in your garden? This is your first gardening thread for Tuesday November 8th   (fark.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Well the rare opportunity to say bull shiat, as a serious response.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
leaving the leaves.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Poop and silage tarps
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
No dig and lots of organic matter. No chemicals at all. I mulch leaves for leaf mould every fall and I can get free horse manure and wood chips at the local compost dump. I have a big triple bin system for composting at home.

We have a heavy clay loam that is very fertile but it compacts easily and doesn't drain well. I put a few inches of organic matter on top every year.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Nematodes are not a desirable feature in a garden.
For those of us who live in nematode country, deep tilling is the only way to get rid of them.

And lots of chemicals. But deep tilling is better for the soil.

And lime the soil during rainy season before you bury your tomatoes up to the crown. This advice for Florida winter gardening.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
I have woods in the back so all my grass clippings, leaves, vegetable matter, etc go out there.
 
AbortionsForAll [OhFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're in North America, the worms you are familiar with seeing most of the time are all invasive species, so fuck 'em.
 
70Ford
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AbortionsForAll: If you're in North America, the worms you are familiar with seeing most of the time are all invasive species, so fark 'em.


If you're in North America, you're an invasive species.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plant a thumper.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ or if you don't want to attract the worms, walk without rhythm
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LoneVVolf: AbortionsForAll: If you're in North America, the worms you are familiar with seeing most of the time are all invasive species, so fark 'em.

If you're in North America, you're an invasive species.


Sir, go back to Orange County, and take off your pants
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Beneficent Critters? Isn't he the guy who played Sherlock Holmes?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: Beneficent Critters? Isn't he the guy who played Sherlock Holmes?


No, he played Doctor Strange.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: freakdiablo: Beneficent Critters? Isn't he the guy who played Sherlock Holmes?

No, he played Doctor Strange.


You mean Bumpershoot Cummerbund?
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Leaves, cover crops, manure. I can't do no till so the cover crop rotation helps a lot.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hey all.  Been away from Fark for a few months - just lots of other stuff going on.

All my drip irrigation stuff is put away for the year.  I put new pro-grade plastic on my hoops so I've still got herbs and lettuce to harvest for the rest of the calendar year.  I managed to harvest more than 200 pounds for the season all told, and hope to improve that to 300 next year by extending the irrigation system and dialing in the sensors better.

I really would like to get some worms next year for my main bed, which has pretty heavy soil right now.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

arkansized: Nematodes are not a desirable feature in a garden.
For those of us who live in nematode country, deep tilling is the only way to get rid of them.

And lots of chemicals. But deep tilling is better for the soil.

And lime the soil during rainy season before you bury your tomatoes up to the crown. This advice for Florida winter gardening.


There's 25k-40k different species of nematodes.  Some of them are plant parasites, others are benign or beneficial.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I spray nematodes once the frost season is over. It's a species that eat flea and other pest larva.

We have a lot of wood chips and apparently certain slime molds love the stuff. I'd never heard of Dog Vomit slime mold before, but it's a thing.
 
