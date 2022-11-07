 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WBAY Green Bay)   This old man, he played one. He played knick knack on my thumb. With a knick knack paddy whack, give the dog a bone. This old man's head never came rolling home   (wbay.com) divider line
5
    More: Strange, Jackson, Mississippi, human remains, south Jackson neighborhood, Gray News, Jackson Police Department, Sheriff, reports of a dog, Jackson metropolitan area  
•       •       •

304 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2022 at 5:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Look for a crazier looking dog. That's the one that ate the head
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
"WLBT reports it's unclear if the body was found the same day or the following day, or if the parts were removed prior to the victim's death."

Cut up after is better.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

dammit just give me a login: Look for a crazier looking dog. That's the one that ate the head


https://m.fark.com/comments/12624608
 
delysid25
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This HEADline is very alARMIng
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My question is, "Why does Drew look like Captain Pike from Star Trek?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.