 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MPR News)   Hurricane watch issued for Florida. Is it Tuesday again already?   (mprnews.org) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Tropical cyclone, storm surge, hurricane watch, Florida's eastern coast, Subtropical Storm Nicole, dangerous storm surge, video forecast Monday, heavy rainfall  
•       •       •

244 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Nov 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Voting Tuesday. I really hope those GOP voters that didn't want to vote early still show up.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Regardless of wind or storm surge, that's gonna drop a lot of rain on Florida and Georgia.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh, and I'm gonna call landfall at Mar A Lago now...
 
sforce
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bughunter: Oh, and I'm gonna call landfall at Mar A Lago now...


It's something like 400 feet from the water. And according to the Washington Post:

High astronomical tides, elevated by this week's full moon, will bolster the risk of problematic coastal flooding, which will be further exacerbated by the unusually expansive nature of Nicole's wind field.

So, there's hope.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A nice little half-hurricane would be fun. Regular hurricane, or worse? No, thank you.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Artemis is never gonna fly, is it?
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sforce: bughunter: Oh, and I'm gonna call landfall at Mar A Lago now...

It's something like 400 feet from the water. And according to the Washington Post:

High astronomical tides, elevated by this week's full moon, will bolster the risk of problematic coastal flooding, which will be further exacerbated by the unusually expansive nature of Nicole's wind field.

So, there's hope.


He'll just get an insurance payout.

It's basically headed directly for me. These low-powered slow ones usually bring a ton of rain and not as much wind. It's just a big sad bucket of water.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The Scorpions are still touring?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.