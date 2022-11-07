 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Cops find $3 billion hidden in a popcorn tin. With picture of what $3 billion looks like these days   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Illegal drug trade, drug dealers, Drug, Heroin, massive quantities of illegal drugs, Silk Road, unlawful vendors, larger amounts  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The real question is why a person with access to a billion dollars and facing possible criminal investigation would stay in Georgia?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Everything I read on that story from the link is a complete mystery to me and might as well have been written in an extinct language.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Badmoodman: Everything I read on that story from the link is a complete mystery to me and might as well have been written in an extinct language.


Tl;dr: Everyone in this story should die.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: The real question is why a person with access to a billion dollars and facing possible criminal investigation would stay in Georgia?


Because he didn't have access to a billion dollars; he had access to a pyramid scheme currency that would require an actual billionaire/company to be stupid enough to cut you an actual check for a billion in real money for that to be useful.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dumbass could have just played the lottery and won a cool two billion in real cash.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I see the article did the cop math for us.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Should have moved it last year.
 
Abox
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

koder: eurotrader: The real question is why a person with access to a billion dollars and facing possible criminal investigation would stay in Georgia?

Because he didn't have access to a billion dollars; he had access to a pyramid scheme currency that would require an actual billionaire/company to be stupid enough to cut you an actual check for a billion in real money for that to be useful.


He could've cashed it in on Kraken
 
jjorsett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'd think you would encrypt the bitcoin key(s). Or maybe he did and he cut a deal with the feds if he gave them the decryption key. Either way, his main problem must have been that there was no way to exfil the stolen bitcoin from his wallet(s) to real currency or things because they'd have been watching every transaction and immediately started following the destination wallets and finding who owns them. To get your real-world cash out or buy something, sooner or later you'll have to deal with someone legit.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The real question is why a person with access to a billion dollars and facing possible criminal investigation would stay in Georgia?


Because although he could divert it, trying to cash iat out would have been more than a little interesting
 
DaAlien
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTA: "Lawyer Damian Williams said that police used cryptocurrency tracing techniques to locate the Bitcoin."

But all the cryptoBros said that Bitcoin was safe from government oversight because it was untraceable. You mean they lied? Where is my fainting couch? I swear I left it here somewhere.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Should have moved it last year.


Hiw?  How do you convert bitcoin back into cash?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: wildcardjack: Should have moved it last year.

Hiw?  How do you convert bitcoin back into cash?


Supposedly through the ones you buy through.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
After tonight, I expect I'll have at least a third of an idea of what 3 billion dollars is like.

Right after Powerball get's their shiat together and announces the farking numbers.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
get's, huh? Thanks, autocorrect.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: After tonight, I expect I'll have at least a third of an idea of what 3 billion dollars is like.

Right after Powerball get's their shiat together and announces the farking numbers.


My theory: Elon Musk bought tickets for every 292 million combinations in hopes of cashing in and keeping Twitter afloat for the next two months, and Powerball doesn't want the blowback
 
