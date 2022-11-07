 Skip to content
(KSNT Topeka)   Someone REALLY wanted their pizza   (ksnt.com) divider line
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're supposed to throw your pizza onto your garage roof, not your car onto the pizza place's roof.

Sheesh.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Aw, man. It was a classic hut building. I hope they fix it instead of tearing it down. We've passed beyond the era of iconic building into boxes they can move the next business into after this one fails. I saw an IHOP in a former bank, they still had the drive up teller cover.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Excuse me, I believe you are using the incorrect appliance.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: Aw, man. It was a classic hut building. I hope they fix it instead of tearing it down. We've passed beyond the era of iconic building into boxes they can move the next business into after this one fails. I saw an IHOP in a former bank, they still had the drive up teller cover.


The area where I grew up has a Starbucks that used to be a '70s era Taco Bell, the cinder block kind that was just a walk-up window.

Somehow it seems to fit the Starbucks invasion model.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well played, mods:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not entirely unrelated. A former Pizza Hut with a flying vehicle on its roof.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, boy. That's going to cost them some loyalty points on the Pizza Hut app.
 
eikni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another Pizza Hut franchisee set free by insurance.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't believe it, that pizza wasn't from New Jersey.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: wildcardjack: Aw, man. It was a classic hut building. I hope they fix it instead of tearing it down. We've passed beyond the era of iconic building into boxes they can move the next business into after this one fails. I saw an IHOP in a former bank, they still had the drive up teller cover.

The area where I grew up has a Starbucks that used to be a '70s era Taco Bell, the cinder block kind that was just a walk-up window.

Somehow it seems to fit the Starbucks invasion model.


I have an old brick Taco Bell with the arches that was a chicken place that covered everything up, but then Jimmy John's moved in and revealed all the arches. Same drive thru window over the decades.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My brain instantly translated the headline to:

Dukes of Hazzard General Lee jump dixie horn
Youtube IUbakT7fQZ0
 
knbwhite
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't know they still had those sit down restaurants any more.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Noid?
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Nobody has really wanted Pizza Hut since 1988 so this headline was a little surprising.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I see Domino's has taken the Pizza Wars to a terrifying new level. :-(
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Nobody has really wanted Pizza Hut since 1988 so this headline was a little surprising.


Naw dude. The Pizza Hut super supreme pan pizza is totally amazballs.
 
Freschel [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Is pizza from Pizza Hut really pizza?
 
