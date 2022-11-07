 Skip to content
(Guardian)   After a public vote to name a new museum in Perth, Scotland it will be called Perthy Mc..., oh wait, 'Perth Museum'   (theguardian.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Mr. History Pants? "/
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why we can't have nice hang on... I guess Perth can have nice things... must just be us that can't.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, they didn't do it by internet poll, and it never went viral, so they managed to avoid shenanigans.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's simple and blunt, just like the people in Perth.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
La Musée de Perth.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: La Musée de Perth.


Le.

It's «le musée de Perth». Musée is spelled with the e at the end but it's a masculine.

Because it's such a manly activity. A place of alphas.

Obviously.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Purse"

Sorry, pet peeve.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They named their big irrigation ditch "Perth Canal"
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Social Justice Warlock: iheartscotch: La Musée de Perth.

Le.

It's «le musée de Perth». Musée is spelled with the e at the end but it's a masculine.

Because it's such a manly activity. A place of alphas.

Obviously.


'Cept the docents.  Fark those cucks

/just in case?
//any real docents reading, that was a joke
///'cause I know better than to say that seriously so... don't kill me k?
////Please?  PLEASE!!!! <gurgle thump thud> +++ATH0
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: It's simple and blunt, just like the people in Perth.


static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Boola Bardip?

Oh, wrong Perth.

https://visit.museum.wa.gov.au/
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Perthy Mython?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: iheartscotch: La Musée de Perth.

Le.

It's «le musée de Perth». Musée is spelled with the e at the end but it's a masculine.

Because it's such a manly activity. A place of alphas.

Obviously.


In my defense, my French is mainly theoretical right now. I'm still working on conjugating the things and the stuff.

/ I'm thinking about writing a letter to France asking them why travaille and travaillent are pronounced identically.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Social Justice Warlock: iheartscotch: La Musée de Perth.

Le.

It's «le musée de Perth». Musée is spelled with the e at the end but it's a masculine.

Because it's such a manly activity. A place of alphas.

Obviously.

In my defense, my French is mainly theoretical right now. I'm still working on conjugating the things and the stuff.

/ I'm thinking about writing a letter to France asking them why travaille and travaillent are pronounced identically.


B*tch please.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is there going to be a vote on the 'I went to the Perth Museum' stickers?
 
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Jesus farking Christ, WTF is wrong with these people?!?!!

Ban them! Ban them all from the interwebs before they clog up our magical series of tubes with the sticks up their asses!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Just as the Bible says, the meek shall inherit Perth.
 
