(CTV News)   They're probably not eating correctly   (ctvnews.ca) divider line
    Carbon dioxide, Climate change, Global warming, Greenhouse gas, Methane, Fossil fuel  
867 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 07 Nov 2022 at 10:05 PM



14 Comments
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about cowboys?
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag busy flying on its private jet?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you give me the opportunity, I can show you how not to
 
palelizard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's probably the foie gras. Or maybe caviar and champagne (the real stuff, not your sparkling wine).
 
WTP 2
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FTA: the investments of 125 of the world's richest billionaires.

oh, so it is their MONEY, not the gas out of their ass, that is the problem.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WTP 2: FTA: the investments of 125 of the world's richest billionaires.

oh, so it is their MONEY, not the gas out of their ass, that is the problem.


It could be both.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: WTP 2: FTA: the investments of 125 of the world's richest billionaires.

oh, so it is their MONEY, not the gas out of their ass, that is the problem.

It could be both.


They're billionaires - the problem is generally with the shiat coming out of their mouths
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The jokes write themselves haha. <3
Also just yesterday was a Farker saying it's all us poors that are the climate problem and the Billionaires don't make a single bit of difference lol.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dafuq was TFA rambling on about?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Their investments?
That is a contender for the most stupiderest article this week.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If you're frequently flying with a retinue you are going to produce a carbon footprint for your entire retinue. If the average person flies less than once a year, but you are flying 100 days a year, you and your retinue of ten people are easily producing 1000-2000 times the average western person, just in flight. Add in food miles and surface transport, and it starts to ramp up. When you get up the ladder to the hundred person retinue and your own furniture, it really ramps up. Get into the sovereign billionaires, and I can believe them producing a million times their peasants.
 
JZDave
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Those damn oligarchs and their borscht!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's all those 40K a year, dirt under their nails rubes and their oversized Chevy Silverados doing the most damage to the planet, given that there's a lot more of them than there are of any billionaires out there
 
