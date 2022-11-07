 Skip to content
(Vice)   Those two guys who got trapped in a South Korean zinc mine for nine days managed to survive on 30 packets of instant coffee and what do you know, they came out in pretty good shape. Coffee, is there nothing it can't do?   (vice.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But can we live in a World Without Zinc?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And they haven't gone to sleep yet. We gave them tranquilizers and eye blankets and they're still chatting away!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I heard they just called each other pedophiles then suddenly got out somehow.
 
Iczer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Now we wait for SchMUcK to claim the coffee mascots are a bunch of pedos.
 
unbelver
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Taste good?
 
gfbabbitt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: But can we live in a World Without Zinc?


Thank you, zinc oxide!
 
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Coffee is a sure cure when you have that zincing feeling.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
30 packets of coffee... and Timothy, you mean...

Timothy *** The Buoys
Youtube OqDu5LBT8_Y
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Let's see what happens when we drug the coffee and entrap our customers in a zinc mine for 9 days"
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Except that there were three guys trapped in there.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - A World Without Zinc
Youtube U1iCZpFMYd0
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

covfefe: Except that there were three guys trapped in there.


Jeeze even guys trapped in a mine aren't safe from inflation.
 
ansius
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
9 days isn't that long without food. Many people do it willingly and cite the joy they experience from it.

A funny write-up of a guy who went to a German clinic for a 9 day fast. They do have some liquids, but not much: https://www.esquire.com/uk/life/fitness-wellbeing/a20061679/food-fast-hunger-diary/
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Give me beer burps?
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"is there nothing it can't do" is such a weird phrase.

And yes, there are plenty of things coffee can't do.

/not make me gag being one of them
//yes, I hate coffee
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
South Korean zinc mine for nine days managed to survive on 30 packets of instant coffee

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
delysid25
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
A human can go 40-90 days without food and survive. But 3 days without water... You die.
 
Shoktru
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
plenty could be done, but delays and cost is too much, just dig , fark
couch monkeys can nothing
 
mistahtom
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People regularly do 7 day fasts drinking only sodium, potassium and magnesium salts
 
brilett
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Breathairians live without anything but air. I'm not impressed.
 
