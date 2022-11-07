 Skip to content
(Big Think)   Everything you need to know about the math of Powerball   (bigthink.com) divider line
58
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refunded my tickets when I saw those men dancing in tight shorts.
 
Wolfling [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gambling is the government's way of profiting from the mathematical ineptitude of the masses.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolfling: Gambling is the government's way of profiting from the mathematical ineptitude of the masses.


True, but you can't win if you don't play.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An individual's odds of being struck by lightning are astronomical, but your argument will sound silly to the relatives of the eleven who beat those odds in 2021.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wolfling: Gambling is the government's way of profiting from the mathematical ineptitude of the masses.


Gambling is also an enjoyable pasttime
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm taking the over on tonight's game.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A ticket sold for a $1,500 million (or $1.5 billion) Jackpot, in fact, would only be worth about half as much as a ticket sold for a $500 million Jackpot, because you'd most likely have to split the Jackpot, even if you won, with between three and seven other people.

They should have some sort of competition between multiple winners so there's only one jackpot winner.
Second place is a set of steak knives.
Third place and lower, GTFO.
I'd watch that show.
 
LindenFark
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You are paying for the few hour of entertainment pondering what you would do with the money, should a statistical miracle happen. That's it. If you can't afford it, or don't get enough entertainment value, don't do it.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I figure my odds at 50/50.

/either I win or I don't
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Wolfling: Gambling is the government's way of profiting from the mathematical ineptitude of the masses.


In Ohio, people in the lottery commission (that I knew back in the day) called it the redneck retirement fund
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Wolfling: Gambling is the government's way of profiting from the mathematical ineptitude of the masses.


You misspelled "governing".
 
max_pooper
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LindenFark: You are paying for the few hour of entertainment pondering what you would do with the money, should a statistical miracle happen. That's it. If you can't afford it, or don't get enough entertainment value, don't do it.


Yeah, definitely worth the price of only $2. I'm going to buy a ticket. The odds are long but there is a 100% chance somebody will eventually win it, it's fun to fantasize that it will be me.
 
soupafi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If I win, I'm buying a year of total Fark for everyone
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Someone has to win, and it might as well not be you.
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I don't play expecting to win; I play because I have an extra $2. If I win, great! If I don't win? I'm out that $2 I would have spent on a coke, so probably better for my health.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The math is, you lose.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When I used to buy tickets in person, the cashier would always say "Good Luck".  But I would never win.
I took this up with the cashier at the 7/11 the next time I bought tickets and again they said "Good Luck".
Me: "Whenever you say 'Good Luck' to me after I buy a ticket, I never win."
Cashier: "...."

This is why I now buy them at the vending machine.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wonder how many redneck lottery players are against socialism.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know the lottery is the stupid tax for poors. IDC. I like to buy a single ticket every week. And if I dont win ever in my life, thats okay. The $3.00 for an hour of "what-if" thinking is worth it to me. Thats $3.00 for entertainment, and thats far less than i pay for other forms of entertainment.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't pay 2 bucks in the hopes I win. I pay two bucks so that for a few days I can dream of quitting my shiatty job, leaving my shiatty house, and never talking to my shiatty family again. For those two wonderful days, I have hopes and dreams, and that's worth 2 bucks any day.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
TLDR: You have a better chance of winning if you send me the money you were going to spend on the Powerball.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Regular person + lottery win = Florida man.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Johnson: When I used to buy tickets in person, the cashier would always say "Good Luck".  But I would never win.
I took this up with the cashier at the 7/11 the next time I bought tickets and again they said "Good Luck".
Me: "Whenever you say 'Good Luck' to me after I buy a ticket, I never win."
Cashier: "...."

This is why I now buy them at the vending machine.


Yeah, but do you win now?
 
austerity101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Wolfling: Gambling is the government's way of profiting from the mathematical ineptitude of the masses.

True, but you can't win if you don't play.


Statistically, you won't win if you do play.
 
austerity101
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LindenFark: You are paying for the few hour of entertainment pondering what you would do with the money, should a statistical miracle happen. That's it. If you can't afford it, or don't get enough entertainment value, don't do it.


I can picture what I'd do if I were rich without ever buying a ticket.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
By the way, if any farkers ever win, I expect you to buy a boat, and I expect you to name it, "Duke Sucks"
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I used my lottery money to buy more GOOG this week. It's still gambling but at least the odds are a little more in my favor.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: An individual's odds of being struck by lightning are astronomical, but your argument will sound silly to the relatives of the eleven who beat those odds in 2021.


The odds are equal to the odds of being hit by lightning WHILE being bitten by a shark, while inland.
/can't win if you don't play
//I'm going to the aquarium
 
keldaria
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

max_pooper: LindenFark: You are paying for the few hour of entertainment pondering what you would do with the money, should a statistical miracle happen. That's it. If you can't afford it, or don't get enough entertainment value, don't do it.

Yeah, definitely worth the price of only $2. I'm going to buy a ticket. The odds are long but there is a 100% chance somebody will eventually win it, it's fun to fantasize that it will be me.


That's essentially it for me as well. I know my odds are stupid low but when the jackpots get over a billion I typically throw $10 on it just because it's worth the cash just to fantasize what being a solo jackpot winner would be like. Typically I won't even check my ticket until the end of the following day to prolong that feeling a little longer and by then I've typically already heard from someone if a winner hit or not.

Overall I think I'm out $20-40 total in my life because I hit a $100 or something on one of the first jackpots that got over 1 billion... I honestly don't keep track that closely, but I know I've hardly missed the money but have some pretty robust fantasies of pet projects I want to fund with a jackpot.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pounddawg: I figure my odds at 50/50.

/either I win or I don't


What's the over/under on me winning if I buy a ticket?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's a long article to say the house always wins
 
Toggles
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Sorry, couldn't read past the photo for some reason. Got stuck there. Mesmerized you might say. Did anyone RTFa? Which of the three people on the stage have powerballs? Is it all of them?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
How much did Uncle Sam, or Uncle Same around the world, collect in lottery taxes last year? And five years before that?
 
Saturn5
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you're considering the money spent on lottery tickets as an "investment" and looking for a ROI, you're an idiot.
The lottery is a game.  You play it for fun and the thrill of daydreaming "what if" you win, because the only non-zero chance of winning involves having a ticket.

That said, I play the lottery like I play a video game.  I spend the money for a few minutes of distraction, and hey if I ever win any meaningful prize, bonus.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I know my chances are miniscule, but when it gets this high I like to play. I only half joke that I'd be happy winning a couple thousand dollars.  But that absolutely would help me out. So why not try it? I'm not gambling heavily and I don't have unrealistic expectations, but it's fun to try.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no math.
 
adamatari
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The thing about lottery math is that for some people, the chances of making it even slightly big by legit means are lower than the odds of the lottery.

Certainly the chances of being a 100 millionaire by legit means for most people are so near to zero as to effectively be worse than powerball. Do you do anything that could get you $100 million? I certainly don't.

Even in careers where there IS a chance of hitting lottery like winnings (entertainment industry, real estate, business startup), you still have pretty long odds on a big payout. Better odds on a moderate payout than the lottery but similar odds on the big money.
 
mr0x
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All of your "what if"s suck.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: An individual's odds of being struck by lightning are astronomical, but your argument will sound silly to the relatives of the eleven who beat those odds in 2021.


Raises hand, I was hiat in a parking lot once.  May have been a near miss but it was raining and all my hair was standing straight up, everything turned blue for a bit and I had a killer headache for the day.

My brother had a near miss in my front yard once, hit behind him with enough force he was pushed into the garage door
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

LindenFark: You are paying for the few hour of entertainment pondering what you would do with the money, should a statistical miracle happen. That's it. If you can't afford it, or don't get enough entertainment value, don't do it.


If you can't afford $2 you have bigger problems and should bot be daydreaming.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who cares about the odds, man?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
People should only get to be billionaires through inheritance and grifting!  The grift is the one true profit.  All other profits are rape of the giasphere.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I only get into lottery pools because of peer pressure.

Still way cheaper than when I would go to bars because of peer pressure in my early 20s.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mehhhhhh: Lambskincoat: An individual's odds of being struck by lightning are astronomical, but your argument will sound silly to the relatives of the eleven who beat those odds in 2021.

The odds are equal to the odds of being hit by lightning WHILE being bitten by a shark, while inland.
/can't win if you don't play
//I'm going to the aquarium


Take a long iron pole with you to increase your chances
 
Mock26
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The odds of winning are 50-50, regardless of how many tickets you buy. Buy one ticket? 50-50 chance of winning. Buy two tickets? 50-50 chance of winning. Buy one thousand tickets? 50-50 chance of winning. It all boils down to just two possibilities. Either you win or you do not win. And to expand on that, either something happens or it does not happen. And once you accept that the odds of anything in life if 50-50 your mind opens up to a certain clarity that only mountain top gurus and anti-freeze drinks achieve in life.

:-D
 
Coach McGirk
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

LindenFark: You are paying for the few hour of entertainment pondering what you would do with the money, should a statistical miracle happen. That's it. If you can't afford it, or don't get enough entertainment value, don't do it.


This. This right here.

The conversation and daydreaming is well-worth the 6 bucks my work mates and I spent on tickets.

(We won $14 in the last draw! Everybody got breakfast sammiches today)
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ctighe2353: LindenFark: You are paying for the few hour of entertainment pondering what you would do with the money, should a statistical miracle happen. That's it. If you can't afford it, or don't get enough entertainment value, don't do it.

If you can't afford $2 you have bigger problems and should bot be daydreaming.


The kind of people who think that its a good investment aren't buying a single ticket.  They're buying thousands of tickets.

20 years ago I worked at a gas station when Powerball hit its then record high.  We literally had a person work an 8 hour shift doing nothing but handling the Powerball sales.  People were cleaning out their savings to buy tickets because they thought it was a good investment.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If 6-10 bucks a week was going to put me in the poorhouse I would have been broke years ago without even playing the lottery.
 
