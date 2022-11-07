 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Cops: What's in your back pocket? Blind man: My walking stick. What are you a tyrant? Cop: Yes I am. You're under arrest. Blind man: For what? Cops: Resisting arrest   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
21
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1) Ooops, cops were scared of a folding BLIND MAN'S CANE and you called them on it. Now their feefees are hurt.

2) Oooops, you forgot to respect their authority even though they are clearly in the wrong. Now they have NO CHOICE but make your day suck more. The only other option would be for them to admit fault.

3) Oooooooops, you  thought a supervisor would supervise?!?!? Are you new to dealing with cops?!?!! Now they BOTH want to make an example of you.


Waiting for the badge bunnies to somehow try to defend these pigs.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until the DeSantis 'voting police' get unleashed on the public tomorrow, it will be bloody.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arresting for resisting arrest should not be a thing. Unfarkingreal.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Arresting for resisting arrest should not be a thing. Unfarkingreal.


Many a lawsuit has been won when cops have done this in the past. The fact that they held him for over 24 hours on top of an unjustifiable arrest will make a very pretty settlement in a year or so.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Arresting for resisting arrest should not be a thing. Unfarkingreal.


It's a secondary charge but that doesn't matter when they haul your ass in because they don't instantly dismiss the charge
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Irving Maimway: Arresting for resisting arrest should not be a thing. Unfarkingreal.

It's a secondary charge but that doesn't matter when they haul your ass in because they don't instantly dismiss the charge


In this case it was the primary charge. Should not ever be.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Big, mean, half-blind, 61 year old beach dude. So scary, so aggressive. But those cops got to go home to their families that night, so it all worked out.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
To be fair, they HAD just watched Netflix's Daredevil series, and were terrified that he'd go all Matt Murdoch on them, right?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, they HAD just watched Netflix's Daredevil series, and were terrified that he'd go all Matt Murdoch on them, right?


You mean use the law against them?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hey thanks for serving up McAffee scareware ads, Daily Beast.

/GFY, assholes
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
F*cking pigs.
 
Lumbar Puncture
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What a rookie move, you're supposed to charge them with obstruction and then when they ask what for THEN resisting arrest.

Well that'll be a settlement paid by taxpayers and a couple cops getting a paid vacation before doing it all over again to someone else.
 
austerity101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
Mcavity
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
oh no.. you guys got it all wrong..
These Cops are the GOOD GUYS..

They saw this poor blind man walking home and decide this was a great time to make sure the city and PD make a LARGE donation to his retirement fund. Once all the legal paperwork is done this man may never have to walk anyplace again, he will have a driver on standby if he wants to go out for a big mac....
 
Subtonic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There has to be more to this story. This blind guy might have been evil Daredevil or something. We need to get all the facts before we judge a hardworking peace officer.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Told you. "Resisting arrest without violence" = talking back, "resisting arrest" = anything other than talking back. If there isn't a distinction in that municipality, "resisting arrest" = anything a cop feels like, including talking back.

"Compliance" is the new buzzword, folks. If you're "non-compliant," well, you've just "resisted arrest."
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Asking for names and badge numbers got him arrested for resisting. These two need to be fired yesterday.
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
nypost.comView Full Size
 
buntz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hubiestubert: To be fair, they HAD just watched Netflix's Daredevil series, and were terrified that he'd go all Matt Murdoch on them, right?


SPOILERS, dude!!!!
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Three days of paid administrative leave.
 
tryptik [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
His cane could have been made out of fentanyl
 
