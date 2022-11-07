 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NECN Boston) Hero Watch basketball game, save drowning guy, get some sleep, have a healthy breakfast, take your SATs, wait, rewind   (necn.com) divider line
9
    More: Hero, Massachusetts State Police, English-language films, Boston Celtics, Apostrophe, young man, Republic of Ireland, Man, Debut albums  
•       •       •

463 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Nov 2022 at 7:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That's bad.

I mean the Celtics win.

Good news about the kid. I hope he aced his testing.
 
Get Rich or Try Dyin'
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Healthy breakfast before the SATs? Someone's showing off.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"how he ended up in the water"

I'm going to go out on a limb and say someone beat the snot out of him and threw him in the water
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Future's so bright, gotta wear shades?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I hear you earn 800 points on the SAT just by saving a drowning guy.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
He just peaked. It's all downhill from here.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Saved a drowning man.  That will really round out the college application.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Standells - Dirty Water
Youtube 5apEctKwiD8
 
nytmare
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Never jump in the water to save someone who is drowning, unless you are well equipped with a flotation device, and trained for water rescues. Because then you would have two people drowning. But in this case the guy was unconscious, and possibly in shallow water.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.