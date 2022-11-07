 Skip to content
(Cornwall Live)   Beachgoer stunned at discovery of bizarre 'huge mass of something organic' along the Cornish coast, otherwise known as a whale's stomach. Shipment of dynamite en route   (cornwalllive.com) divider line
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you! And you're whale cum!
 
RyansPrivates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing it wasn't farther north, it would have ended up in a can of haggis.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doc Martin knows it's that lady with 17 kids prolapsed uterus.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone call a whale biologist!
Futurama - Hey I calls em like I sees em, I'm a whale biologist
Youtube UP8VUjEtAdc
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: Someone call a whale biologist!
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/UP8VUjEtAdc]


WHO SMELLS LIKE PORPOISE HORK?!
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
reminds me of one of my past bosses' thighs.

\ugh
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: reminds me of one of my past bosses' thighs.

\ugh


Username... checks out..?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Who won the mad dash to find it, cut it open and collect the ambergris?
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

schubie: Doc Martin knows it's that lady with 17 kids prolapsed uterus.


I knew I was going to regret clicking on this thread.
 
nytmare
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
snowjack [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

puffy999: Arkanaut: Someone call a whale biologist!
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/UP8VUjEtAdc]

WHO SMELLS LIKE PORPOISE HORK?!


Anyone wearing Yves St Laurent L'Homme Parfum Intense, for starters
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Haggis anyone?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Who won the mad dash to find it, cut it open and collect the ambergris?


This.

That sh#$%t is worth a fortune.
 
almejita
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: fragMasterFlash: Who won the mad dash to find it, cut it open and collect the ambergris?

This.

That sh#$%t is worth a fortune.


I'm thinking the person that found it did a little trampolining on it, found nothing hard inside, then reported it.  Cuz that's what I would have done.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A gallon of ranch dressing and you have food for a month!
 
mononymous
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you think that's something, you should see the thing that washed up in southern California.  They named San Diego after it.
 
almejita
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Badafuco: A gallon of ranch dressing and you have food for a month!


About a week ago I had a dream about Rally's french fries, then today after buying my daily allotment of Steel Reserve (4 24 oz cans) I saw Rally's french fries in the frozen area.  Bought them, cooked them, and now want ranch dressing, dammit.  Rally's fries are hotter (like, pepper-wise) than I remember them being.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Has Zach Galifianakis tried to have sex with it yet?
 
The Yattering
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
