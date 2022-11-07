 Skip to content
News 24 France's stock photography choice for the Sophia Rosing story is priceless
    More: Amusing, Racisme, Croyance, Virus, Philosophie, Courrier quotidien, tudiants noirs diffrents, victimes de l'attaque de Rosing, Concept  
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parlez vou WTF?
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Crackers? But she's in Kentucky, not Florida.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Salty choice.
Tres bien
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Google Translate adds some zest:

FTFGT:
Many white people are good at hiding their racist beliefs and keeping their opinions to themselves in their day-to-day lives. However, if you put enough oil in it, the truth will come out!
According to a Daily Mail report, 22-year-old University of Kentucky student Sophie Rose was filmed using the N-word while attacking at least 3 different black students on campus. Rosing could barely stand and was clearly drunk when she walked into the dorm where a black student named Kylah Spring was working on reception. When Kylah and another black woman tried to help her, Rosing went wild and called them "ni**er a**b!" tc#es".
Watch the video below.
Rosing was taken into custody around 4 a.m. and charged with intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct. She was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center and given $10,000 bond, with no word on whether she had paid and been released yet.
Also how the hell is this not a hate crime?? She got her hands on black women while calling them racist slurs. Furry bootlicking Attorney General Daniel Cameron probably doesn't believe it...
Shortly after this video went viral, another clip was released earlier in the evening where Rosing is seen flexing her white privilege with her whole chest saying to another student:

"I'm rich as f*** and you're obviously not compared to what you're wearing.
"And I can do you and you can't bullshiat about it, especially since you don't know my last name. But I know very well who you are.
His parents are probably so proud. Victims of the Rosing attack spoke about the incident on WKYT...
Hopefully this wayward Triscuit suffers even more consequences as the spinoff continues. Meanwhile, university president Dr. Eli Capilouto released a statement via a lengthy Twitter thread.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Putting on the Ritz?
 
Descartes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Furry bootlicking Attorney General Daniel Cameron probably doesn't believe it...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The Aritzocrats
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Those are Ritz you dumb Frenchies.  Use these:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Does anyone have an unedited, non-redacted version of the video? Everything I have found has been horribly redacted and skips around, etc...
 
stevenvictx
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is this one of those people i'm supposed to know and care about.
 
